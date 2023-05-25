ANGLETON
MAY 23
1:09 a.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, theft.
1:54 a.m., 3000 block of North Highway 288, suspicious vehicle.
5:07 a.m., 1200 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
11:52 a.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, missing person.
2:16 p.m., Cannan Drive, sexual assault.
4:34 p.m., 100 block of Trail Ride Road, fraud.
10:43 p.m., Britt Bailey Boulevard/Jimmy Phillips Boulevard, accident.
11:50 p.m., 2100 block of CR 220, suspicious vehicle.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MAY 23
12:28 a.m., 24000 block of Highway 288B, suspicious vehicle.
2:12 a.m., 1900 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
3 a.m., 10000 block of Junction peak Drive, disturbance.
3:23 a.m., 7100 block of CR 227, accident.
6:54 a.m., 9900 block of Broadway Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
7:21 a.m., FM 524/Highway 35, accident.
7:34 a.m., 10000 block of Sherwin Pass Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:58 a.m., 27000 block of FM 521, theft.
8:23 a.m., 2400 block of CR 45, suspicious person.
8:31 a.m., 400 block of CR 243, suspicious circumstances.
8:32 a.m., 600 block of East Ashley Wilson Road, disturbance.
8:38 a.m., 6500 block of Broadway Street, weapons possession.
8:44 a.m., 2500 block of Fairway Drive, weapons possession.
9:07 a.m., 2100 block of Parker Grove Drive, fire.
9:20 a.m., 4900 block of Spring Terrace Lane, disturbance.
9:38 a.m., 3900 block of Lupin Bush Lane, unauthorized use of vehicle.
9:42 a.m., 6500 block of Broadway Street, weapons possession.
10:16 a.m., 33000 block of FM 521, accident.
10:36 a.m., 5200 block of CR 166, suspicious vehicle.
10:37 a.m., 200 block of Leeward Way, disturbance.
10:46 a.m., 16000 block of McLean Road, trespassing.
11:26 a.m., 1000 block of East Seventh Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:38 a.m., Highway 288/CR 48, accident.
12:34 p.m., 1200 block of East Elm Street, disturbance.
12:38 p.m., 3400 block of CR 81, accident.
12:50 p.m., 1100 block of St John Drive, weapons possession.
1:11 p.m., 3300 block of East Walnut Street, weapons possession.
1:18 p.m., 2500 block of Stevenson Road, unauthorized use of vehicle.
1:45 p.m., 4000 block of CR 348, suspicious circumstances.
1:49 p.m., 300 block of East Texas Street, weapons possession.
2:02 p.m., 4200 block of Bedyneck Drive, vehicle burglary.
2:10 p.m., 4400 block of CR 651, theft.
2:16 p.m., Highway 288/CR 45, reckless driver.
2:44 p.m., 200 block of Grovewood Court, suspicious circumstances.
2:51 p.m., 1300 block of Kyle Road, identity theft.
3:22 p.m., 3500 block of Silvercreek Drive, trespassing.
3:56 p.m., 1000 block of Texas Avenue, fraud.
4:02 p.m., Highway 35/CR 33, suspicious circumstances.
4:10 p.m., 3200 block of FM 521, suspicious vehicle.
5:02 p.m., 19000 block of Ramirez Drive, suspicious vehicle.
5:07 p.m., 1600 block of Avenue G, suspicious circumstances.
5:08 p.m., Highway 6/Savannah Parkway, accident.
5:23 p.m., 7700 block of CR 171, disturbance.
6:20 p.m., 2600 block of CR 163, accident.
6:33 p.m., 3200 block of CR 245, accident.
7:04 p.m., 3600 block of CR 161, harassment.
7:50 p.m., 2400 block of Quiet Arbor Lane, suspicious person.
7:53 p.m., 6600 block of CR 168, suspicious vehicle.
9:03 p.m., 9300 block of FM 524, disturbance.
9:37 p.m., 18000 block of Lakeland Pass, suspicious vehicle.
10:18 p.m., 1500 block of Loose Stone Drive, disturbance.
10:49 p.m., 2200 block of CR 537A, suspicious circumstances.
11:53 p.m., 17000 block of FM 2004, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
MAY 23
6:50 a.m., Old Angleton Road/Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:07 a.m., 500 block of Acker Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:28 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, vehicle burglary.
10:26 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, threats.
11:30 a.m., 100 block of Dixie Drive, theft.
12:34 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, harassment.
12:50 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious person.
4:53 p.m., 800 block of Stratton Ridge Road, suspicious vehicle.
8:13 p.m., 300 block of East Bernard Street, disturbance.
10:43 p.m., West Highway 332, reckless driver.
11:43 p.m., 200 block of South Lazy Lane, suspicious vehicle.
FREEPORT
MAY 23
10:30 p.m., 1800 block of West Second Street, fire.
LAKE JACKSON
MAY 23
6:57 a.m., first block of Lake Road, theft.
6:59 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332, theft.
7:02 a.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
9:06 a.m., first block of Tangerine Court, suspicious activity.
9:06 a.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, criminal mischief.
10:45 a.m., 1000 block of FM 2004/Lake Road, accident.
11:29 a.m., 300 block of Petunia Street, threats.
12:12 p.m., 100 block of Bois D Arc Street, accident.
1:06 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, accident.
2:24 p.m., 100 block of North Cedar Street, suspicious person.
3:40 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, trespassing.
4:01 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, narcotics.
4:17 p.m., 100 block of Any Way, disorderly conduct.
4:29 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, theft.
4:47 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, accident.
5:04 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332/Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
5:19 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
5:24 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, unauthorized use of vehicle.
7:37 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
10:45 p.m., 1300 block of Highway 332/Dixie Drive, reckless driver.
