ANGLETON
MAY 1
2:35 a.m., 900 block of South Walker Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:43 a.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, disturbance.
8:30 a.m., FM 523/Galaznik Road, accident.
9:18 a.m., first block of Ranch House Loop, fraud.
9:20 a.m., 2900 block of North Velasco Street, accident.
11:32 a.m., 100 block of Clements Street, disturbance.
1:16 p.m., 2800 block of Shanks Road, theft.
4:23 p.m., 700 block of South Anderson Street, terroristic threats.
5:29 p.m., Anchor Road/North Highway 288, accident.
7:46 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, disturbance.
9:55 p.m., 100 block of Meadowview Lane, fire.
10:16 p.m., 400 block of East Cedar Street, assault.
BRAZORIA
MAY 1
2:48 a.m., 100 block of East San Bernard Street, suspicious person.
10 a.m., 5500 block of CR 700, fire.
8:06 p.m., 300 block of Red Oak Street, criminal mischief.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MAY 1
1 a.m., 26000 block of FM 2004, suspicious circumstances.
1:44 a.m., 2900 block of CR 179, trespassing.
1:57 a.m., 3800 block of Bailey Road, suspicious vehicle.
1:58 a.m., 9300 block of FM 1459, suspicious vehicle.
2:44 a.m., first block of Robinhood Lane, suspicious person.
4:19 a.m., 5100 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious person.
7:22 a.m., Discovery Drive/Newton Lane, suspicious vehicle.
7:26 a.m., 19000 block of Highway 35, theft.
7:28 a.m., 3300 block of FM 2611, suspicious person.
7:59 a.m., 13000 block of Annette Road, trespassing.
8:07 a.m., CR 190/CR 149, accident.
8:21 a.m., 4600 block of CR 94, accident.
8:35 a.m., Highway 6/Highway 288, accident.
8:48 a.m., 200 block of Milam Street, weapons possession.
8:50 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, weapons possession.
9:31 a.m., CR 171, sexual assault.
9:35 a.m., 10000 block of Cliffs View Drive, fraud.
9:40 a.m., 2700 block of Ash Road, fraud.
9:58 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:03 a.m., 300 block of Silver Leaf Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:28 a.m., Highway 288/CR 58, reckless driver.
11:47 a.m., CR 191/Highway 35, suspicious person.
12:11 p.m., 300 block of North Lake Drive, shots fired.
12:43 p.m., 7600 block of Misty Lake Lane, suspicious circumstances.
12:51 p.m., FM 524, sexual assault.
12:59 p.m., 16000 block of CR 127, fraud.
1:42 p.m., Fifth Street/Avenue L, reckless driver.
1:43 p.m., 9600 block of Highway 35, accident.
1:48 p.m., 200 block of Sand Dune Court, trespassing.
1:52 p.m., 1000 block of CR 159, theft.
1:54 p.m., 200 block of Milam Street, weapons possession.
2:32 p.m., 19000 block of Highway 35, disturbance.
2:35 p.m., 2900 block of Ashbrook Lane, weapons possession.
2:46 p.m., 21000 block of Highway 288, accident.
2:53 p.m., 4200 block of Norton Drive, fraud.
3:14 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 36, accident.
3:38 p.m., CR 94/Magnolia Parkway, accident.
4:05 p.m., 41000 block of Highway 288, accident.
4:11 p.m., first block of Darrington Road, hit and run.
4:43 p.m., 1700 block of CR 190, suspicious circumstances.
4:58 p.m., 4900 block of CR 937B, disturbance.
5:02 p.m., 9700 block of Broadway Street, theft.
5:22 p.m., 9500 block of Spring Court, suspicious person.
5:34 p.m., 100 block of Coleman Drive, disturbance.
5:45 p.m., 23000 block of Hopkins Lane, theft.
6 p.m., 5100 block of Pomegranate Path, suspicious circumstances.
6:02 p.m., 200 block of North Main Street, disturbance.
6:35 p.m., 9900 block of CR 171, identity theft.
6:41 p.m., 1000 block of CR 713A, disturbance.
6:47 p.m., 3200 block of CR 48, accident.
6:53 p.m., 3900 block of CR 48, vehicle burglary.
7:12 p.m., 20000 block of CR 319, theft.
7:30 p.m., 1400 block of CR 434A, trespassing.
8:37 p.m., 9300 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
9:18 p.m., CR 192/CR 172, suspicious vehicle.
9:19 p.m., 9400 block of White Pearl Lane, suspicious person.
9:54 p.m., 3200 block of Meridiana Parkway, accident.
10:03 p.m., 6200 block of Brookside Road, suspicious circumstances.
10:04 p.m., 5400 block of Summer Spring Lane, suspicious circumstances.
CLUTE
MAY 1
10:15 a.m., East Main Street, sexual assault.
12:02 p.m., 400 block of South Lazy Lane, shots fired.
3:07 p.m., 500 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
4:05 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, assault.
5:43 p.m., 1000 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
7:34 p.m., 1000 block of George Street, reckless driver.
10:05 p.m., 300 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious person.
10:47 p.m., 200 block of Old Angleton Road, suspicious circumstances.
FREEPORT
MAY 1
11:18 a.m., 800 block of North Avenue J, fraud.
1:53 p.m., 400 block of West Ninth Street, assault.
3:17 p.m., 1900 block of North Avenue H, accident.
8:52 p.m., Division Street/Avenue A, suspicious person.
11:49 p.m., 800 block of West 11th Street, trespassing.
LAKE JACKSON
MAY 1
5:24 a.m., 600 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
7:13 a.m., 100 block of Old Angleton Road, burglary.
8:23 a.m., 100 block of Abner Jackson Parkway, theft.
9:53 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.
10:15 a.m., first block of Oak Drive, threats.
11:14 a.m., 1200 block of FM 2004, accident.
11:40 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, theft.
1:33 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, narcotics.
1:39 p.m., 100 block of Bois D Arc Street, disorderly conduct.
1:44 p.m., 900 block of Oleander Street/West Plantation Drive, suspicious activity.
1:55 p.m., 200 block of Abner Jackson Parkway, theft.
2:15 p.m., 200 block of Canyon Oak Drive, threats.
3:23 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332/FM 2004, reckless driver.
4:17 p.m., 400 block of Jasmine Street, forgery.
3:58 p.m., 200 block of That Way/Oyster Creek Drive, assault.
4:15 p.m., 500 block of West Plantation Drive/Medical Drive, reckless driver.
4:28 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
5:04 p.m., 200 block of Pine Street, disorderly conduct.
5:16 p.m., 100 block of Papaya Street, threats.
5:50 p.m., 100 block of Cactus Street, disorderly conduct.
7:10 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, suspicious person.
7:13 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, criminal mischief.
7:17 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
8:37 p.m., first block of Oak Drive/Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
WEST COLUMBIA
MAY 1
4:01 p.m., 300 block of South 17th Street, suspicious person.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.