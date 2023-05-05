BRAZORIA
MAY 3
6 a.m., CR 489/CR 803, accident.
2:55 p.m., 100 block of West Pleasant Street, theft.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MAY 3
12:06 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, theft.
12:28 a.m., 2300 block of CR 94, suspicious vehicle.
12:31 a.m., Highway 288/CR 58, reckless driver.
1:51 a.m., 7600 block of Bailey Road, accident.
2:06 a.m., 1000 block of South Lazy Lane, suspicious vehicle.
5:12 a.m., 20000 block of McCormick Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:23 a.m., 1100 block of CR 643, disturbance.
6:40 a.m., 20000 block of McCormick Drive, disturbance.
6:43 a.m., 13000 block of Cove Landing Lane, disturbance.
7:42 a.m., CR 25/Freeman Boulevard, accident.
9:06 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, weapons possession.
9:35 a.m., 300 block of Silver Leaf Street, weapons possession.
10:05 a.m., 11000 block of Magnolia Parkway, disturbance.
10:49 a.m., Highway 35/CR 281, accident.
11:11 a.m., 800 block of CR 311, disturbance.
11:28 a.m., CR 998/CR 392, suspicious person.
12:01 p.m., 9100 block of Mustang Bayou Road, disturbance.
12:26 p.m., 1900 block of Lazy Creek Lane, weapons possession.
12:29 p.m., 800 block of CR 311, suspicious circumstances.
12:41 p.m., 4900 block of FM 2917, theft.
12:44 p.m., 39000 block of Highway 288, accident.
12:56 p.m., CR 799/CR 315, accident.
1:25 p.m., 17000 block of CR 489, accident.
1:31 p.m., 7600 block of Jenkins Road, shots fired.
1:36 p.m., 29000 block of CR 610, trespassing.
1:40 p.m., 9900 block of Shimmering Lakes Drive, theft.
3:32 p.m., 700 block of CR 44, suspicious circumstances.
4:19 p.m., 9700 block of Shimmering Lakes Drive, assault.
4:30 p.m., 21000 block of Highway 36, accident.
5:20 p.m., West Highway 332/CR 379, accident.
5:30 p.m., 500 block of Creekside Drive, disturbance.
6:04 p.m., 300 block of Legion Road, criminal mischief.
6:23 p.m., 1000 block of CR 423, theft.
6:31 p.m., Ames Road/Harper Drive, suspicious person.
6:48 p.m., 700 block of East 2nd Street, suspicious person.
6:57 p.m., 1400 block of Oak Street, disturbance.
7:12 p.m., 200 block of CR 193, identity theft.
7:23 p.m., 100 block of CR 497, threats.
7:29 p.m., 34000 block of Highway 288, suspicious vehicle.
7:32 p.m., Highway 288/CR 64, reckless driver.
7:39 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, assault.
7:49 p.m., 200 block of Forest Park Drive, threats.
8:07 p.m., 15000 block of Highway 288B, suspicious person.
8:11 p.m., 100 block of Country Oaks Drive, threats.
8:56 p.m., 900 block of Texas Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
9:02 p.m., 800 block of CR 281, accident.
10:26 p.m., 6200 block of First Street, disturbance.
10:42 p.m., 7600 block of Oak Alley Court, suspicious circumstances.
10:47 p.m., Highway 36/Laurel Lane, accident.
10:48 p.m., 3000 block of Currant Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:05 p.m., 4400 block of CR 288, suspicious vehicle.
11:15 p.m., 17000 block of Highway 288B, suspicious person.
11:16 p.m., 14000 block of CR 377, disturbance.
11:49 p.m., 8400 block of CR 255, suspicious circumstances.
CLUTE
MAY 3
6:16 a.m., 600 block of Highway 288B, assault.
9:53 a.m., 400 block of West Plantation Drive, theft.
9:56 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, assault.
12:13 p.m., 1000 block of West Plantation Drive, theft.
12:56 p.m., 100 block of East Parkview Street, reckless driver.
12:58 p.m., 100 block of Main Street, suspicious vehicle.
2:56 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
4:33 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288B, threats.
5:03 p.m., 100 block of Oak Park Drive, theft.
5:15 p.m., 400 block of East River Drive, theft.
5:41 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:30 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, fire.
7:41 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious person.
7:56 p.m., 100 block of South Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:35 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
FREEPORT
MAY 3
1:34 a.m., 1700 block of Skinner Street, trespassing.
6:08 a.m., 1800 block of North Avenue O, vehicle burglary.
6:48 a.m., 200 block of West Broad Street, disturbance.
10:35 a.m., 300 block of South Avenue H, theft.
4:40 p.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, criminal mischief.
LAKE JACKSON
MAY 3
7:37 a.m., 600 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
9:32 a.m., first block of Hibiscus Court, unauthorized use of vehicle.
9:59 a.m., first block of South Shamrock Court, disorderly conduct.
10:26 a.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
10:36 a.m., 500 block of Wisteria Street, suspicious activity.
11:59 a.m., 800 block of Sycamore Street/Pin Oak Street, reckless driver.
2:04 p.m., 500 block of Wisteria Street, suspicious activity.
3:42 p.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
3:58 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
4:45 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
5:05 p.m., 200 block of Laurel Street, disorderly conduct.
5:13 p.m., 200 block of Lake Road/Highway 332, accident.
5:55 p.m., 200 block of Van Winkle Street, burglary.
6:03 p.m., 100 block of Any Way/Oyster Creek Drive, reckless driver.
6:47 p.m., 900 block of FM 2004, theft.
8:47 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
8:50 p.m., 200 block of Abner Jackson Parkway, disorderly conduct.
11:06 p.m., 200 block of Old Angleton Road, suspicious person.
11:25 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:41 p.m., 100 block of Tulip Trail, disorderly conduct.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.