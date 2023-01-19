ANGLETON
JAN. 15
12:33 a.m., 1300 block of Hospital Drive, suspicious person.
7:02 a.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, criminal mischief.
12:16 p.m., 400 block of Hurst Place, reckless driver.
12:38 p.m., 1200 block of Hospital Drive, burglary.
1:04 p.m., 2000 block of North Highway 288, suspicious circumstances.
1:27 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
2:55 p.m., 800 block of Plantation Drive, theft.
5:01 p.m., 1200 block of East Mulberry Street, accident.
5:12 p.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, disturbance.
5:38 p.m., 200 block of West Myrtle Street, disturbance.
5:47 p.m., 1200 block of Henderson Road, theft.
6:06 p.m., West Myrtle Street, sexual assault.
6:54 p.m., 100 block of Cullen Street, assault.
10:49 p.m., North Highway 288/Highway 35 ramp, disturbance.
BRAZORIA
JAN. 15
10 a.m., 100 block of East Texas Street, harassment.
1:58 p.m., CR 319, fire.
3:21 p.m., 100 block of East San Bernard Street, reckless driver.
8:14 p.m., 1600 block of North Brooks Street, suspicious vehicle.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JAN. 15
12:08 a.m., 1600 block of Diamond Mountain Drive, disturbance.
12:24 a.m., 7500 block of CR 3, disturbance.
12:31 a.m., 7000 block of Iowa Colony Boulevard, suspicious circumstances.
1:57 a.m., Meridiana Parkway/Iowa Colony Boulevard, shots fired.
2 a.m., 3900 block of Glenn Way, suspicious circumstances.
2:51 a.m., 5200 block of CR 48, suspicious vehicle.
2:54 a.m., Highway 288/Highway 6, suspicious vehicle.
2:54 a.m., 19000 block of CR 669D, disturbance.
3:05 a.m., 1500 block of Camellia Street, shots fired.
3:11 a.m., 7200 block of Bayou Timbers Drive, fire.
3:43 a.m., 6900 block of CR 359, accident.
3:47 a.m., 1700 block of FM 523, suspicious vehicle.
4:55 a.m., 2200 block of Lake Forrest Drive, disturbance.
7:42 a.m., 2300 block of Yaupon Park Lane, vehicle burglary.
8:35 a.m., 2300 block of Yaupon Park Lane, vehicle burglary.
8:44 a.m., 2300 block of Yaupon Park Lane, vehicle burglary.
9:45 a.m., 6800 block of Highway 35, suspicious circumstances.
10:08 a.m., 2300 block of Redwood Ridge Trail, vehicle burglary.
10:11 a.m., 4500 block of Mesquite Terrace Drive, vehicle burglary.
10:21 a.m., 5700 block of Highway 35, suspicious person.
11 a.m., 2300 block of Redwood Ridge Trail, vehicle burglary.
12:11 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, theft.
1:46 p.m., 2300 block of Yaupon Park Lane, vehicle burglary.
1:56 p.m., 6400 block of FM 2611, shots fired.
2:32 p.m., 900 block of CR 99, disturbance.
2:42 p.m., FM 523/CR 690, suspicious circumstances.
2:47 p.m., 1800 block of Fairway Drive, hit and run.
2:56 p.m., 4100 block of FM 2611, accident.
3:06 p.m., 2300 block of CR 316, accident.
3:23 p.m., 3600 block of CR 45, assault.
3:32 p.m., 300 block of Silver Leaf Street, disturbance.
3:42 p.m., 9700 block of Broadway Street, suspicious circumstances.
3:57 p.m., 12000 block of CR 557, disturbance.
4:17 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, hit and run.
4:39 p.m., 3900 block of Shackleton Court, identity theft.
4:41 p.m., 3600 block of CR 45, assault.
5:53 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288, accident.
6:13 p.m., 20000 block of CR 171, assault.
6:35 p.m., Highway 288/CR 60, accident.
6:41 p.m., CR 537/CR 537A, disturbance.
6:48 p.m., 1900 block of Pecan Lane, assault.
6:52 p.m., Cline Lane/Oliver Lane, shots fired.
7:48 p.m. 500 block of East Sixth Street, disturbance.
7:54 p.m., 2100 block of Pleasant Valley Road, disturbance.
8:19 p.m., 100 block of CR 870D, disturbance.
8:36 p.m., 1900 block of Pecan Lane, assault.
8:40 p.m., 3800 block of CR 94, disturbance.
9 p.m., 5600 block of Autumn Grove Lane, disturbance.
9:03 p.m., 17000 block of McLean Road, disturbance.
11:12 p.m., 23000 block of Zinfandel Drive, threats.
11:19 p.m., 2200 block of Lakewood Drive, harassment.
11:45 p.m., 200 block of CR 921, disturbance.
11:58 p.m., 600 block of CR 706, disturbance.
JAN. 16
1:04 a.m., 4500 block of Peloton Road, disturbance.
1:08 a.m., FM 523/CR 171, suspicious vehicle.
1:14 a.m., 3600 block of CR 344, prowler.
2:43 a.m., 8200 block of CR 176B, fire.
3:43 a.m., 300 block of CR 728C, trespassing.
4:05 a.m., 3900 block of CR 34, suspicious vehicle.
5:34 a.m., 8200 block of Tye Lane, suspicious circumstances.
6:49 a.m., 2100 block of CR 367, vehicle burglary.
7:30 a.m., 15000 block of CR 191, missing person.
7:37 a.m., 100 block of Ivy Street, suspicious object.
8:01 a.m., 2100 block of CR 367, burglary.
8:45 a.m., 2100 block of CR 235, trespassing.
10:48 a.m., 4400 block of Cedar Elm Lane, vehicle burglary.
10:49 a.m., 6400 block of Hunters Bend, disturbance.
11:44 a.m., 300 block of Silver Leaf Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:02 p.m., 700 block of Palm Drive, suspicious circumstances.
12:47 p.m., CR 42/CR 820, suspicious circumstances.
1:20 p.m., East Ashley Wilson Road/North Elm Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:20 p.m., 900 block of Texas Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
1:33 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, accident.
1:33 p.m., 17000 block of McLean Road, suspicious circumstances.
1:47 p.m., 400 block of Compass Street, theft.
2:09 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, theft.
2:25 p.m., 12000 block of Sandpiper Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
2:28 p.m., 600 block of CR 44, fire.
2:34 p.m., 600 block of East Ashley Wilson Road, reckless driver.
3:15 p.m., 5400 block of Highway 35, criminal mischief.
3:44 p.m., 18000 block of Tree Top Drive, fire.
3:45 p.m., 9400 block of CR 200, suspicious circumstances.
4:25 p.m., Highway 35/Mill Road, accident.
5:03 p.m., 3000 block of Brahman Drive, disturbance.
5:12 p.m., CR 220/Highway 288B, suspicious circumstances.
5:51 p.m., 9900 block of Shimmering Lakes Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:04 p.m., Broadway Street/Smith Ranch Road, accident.
6:08 p.m., 2200 block of Lakewood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:31 p.m., 9400 block of Gold Mountain Drive, suspicious person.
6:47 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, theft.
6:48 p.m., 500 block of East Sixth Street, disturbance.
6:56 p.m., 5300 block of CR 397, vehicle burglary.
7:10 p.m., 3000 block of CR 347, disturbance.
7:14 p.m., 15000 block of Highway 6, disturbance.
7:25 p.m., 18000 block of Tree Top Drive, fire.
8:01 p.m., 10000 block of Blythe Street, suspicious vehicle.
8:10 p.m., 1100 block of CR 643, disturbance.
8:14 p.m., 300 block of CR 893B, suspicious circumstances.
8:46 p.m., 5200 block of Kendall Glen Court, suspicious vehicle.
8:49 p.m., 300 block of Timbercreek Drive, suspicious circumstances.
8:53 p.m., 7700 block of CR 171, disturbance.
9:10 p.m., 2800 block of CR 144, disturbance.
10:21 p.m., 2500 block of FM 2917, accident.
10:32 p.m., 2500 block of Commerce Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:49 p.m., 200 block of Leeward Way, trespassing.
10:53 p.m., CR 257/San Luis Pass Park, suspicious circumstances.
11:14 p.m., 800 block of CR 311, trespassing.
CLUTE
JAN. 15
1:06 a.m., 200 block of Stratton Ridge Road, assault.
4:13 a.m., 200 block of Stratton Ridge Road, suspicious person.
7:04 a.m., 900 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
1:58 p.m., 100 block of Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:19 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, criminal trespassing.
3:22 p.m., 500 block of Mockingbird Lane, suspicious vehicle.
4:10 p.m., 300 block of Hackberry Street, burglary.
7:16 p.m., Madison Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
11:46 p.m., 700 block of Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
JAN. 16
12:23 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:37 a.m., Main Street, reckless driving.
12:38 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
5:58 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
8 p.m., 600 block of Whitten Street, theft.
8:23 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288B, suspicious circumstances.
9:10 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious person.
FREEPORT
JAN. 14
12:08 a.m., 900 block of North Gulf Boulevard, disturbance.
2:23 p.m., 900 block of West Eighth Street, theft.
7:43 p.m., 4000 block of Highway 332, theft.
6:39 p.m., 1700 block of North Avenue Q, suspicious circumstances.
7:21 p.m., 800 block of West Ninth Street, accident.
7:43 p.m., 4200 block of Highway 332, theft.
9:57 p.m., 300 block of South Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
JAN. 15
2:27 a.m., 900 block of North Gulf Boulevard, suspicious vehicle.
JAN. 16
12:54 p.m., 400 North Brazosport Boulevard, hit and run.
3:33 p.m., 1700 block of Skinner Street, disturbance.
6:51 p.m., 1100 block of West 10th Street, disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
JAN. 15
12:15 a.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
12:29 a.m., 300 block of Jasmine Street, suspicious person.
12:31 a.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive, disorderly conduct.
1:17 a.m., 600 block of Walnut Street, suspicious activity.
2:21 a.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
2:24 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
4:10 a.m., 200 block of FM 2004, disorderly conduct.
4:34 a.m., 100 block of This Way, suspicious activity.
7:10 a.m., 400 block of This Way, disorderly conduct.
8:10 a.m., 100 block of Narcissus Street, disorderly conduct.
8:26 a.m., 300 block of Yaupon Street, disorderly conduct.
12:07 p.m., 400 block of This Way, assault.
12:09 p.m., 600 block of FM 2004/Highway 288, accident.
1:19 p.m., 200 block of Oyster Creek Drive/North Yaupon Street, suspicious person.
2:41 p.m., 200 block of Palm Lane, threats.
2:55 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
3:01 p.m., 100 block of Canna Lane, suspicious activity.
5:30 p.m., 100 block of Canna Lane, suspicious person.
5:57 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
6:12 p.m., first block of Mimosa Court, theft.
7:10 p.m., 100 block of Corkwood Street, suspicious activity.
8:43 p.m., first block of Bayberry Court, suspicious activity.
JAN. 16
12:13 a.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
8:32 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, accident.
9:37 a.m., first block of Huisache Court, disorderly conduct.
10:06 a.m., 300 block of FM 2004/North Yaupon Street, accident.
11:17 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332/Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
11:26 a.m., 900 block of Highway 332/Highway 332 West, accident.
11:34 a.m., 600 block of Magnolia Street, threats.
12:17 p.m., 300 block of Highway 332/Oak Drive, reckless Driver.
4:15 p.m., 400 block of Forest Oaks Lane, reckless driver.
5:01 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, reckless driver.
5:30 p.m., 200 block of Carnation Street, disorderly conduct.
5:33 p.m., 500 block of Southern Oaks Drive/North Yaupon Street, reckless driver.
6:58 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
7:26 p.m., first block of Mimosa Court, theft.
8:27 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, missing person.
10:33 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:16 p.m., 400 block of Southern Oaks Drive, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
JAN. 15
3:50 a.m., 6000 block of CR 359, accident.
4:04 p.m., Highway 35/Highway 36, reckless driving.
7:22 p.m., 700 block of Loggins Drive, disturbance.
JAN. 16
2:06 p.m., 200 block of 13th Street, harassment.
4:26 p.m., 200 block of South 13th Street, suspicious person.
9:38 p.m., 300 block of North Columbia Drive, suspicious person.
10:38 p.m., Kirby Street/Denise Drive, suspicious circumstances.
