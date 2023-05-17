ANGLETON
MAY 13
12:27 a.m., 2100 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
1:07 a.m., 700 block of Bates Park Road, suspicious vehicle.
2:37 a.m., 400 block of South Loop 274, suspicious person.
8:48 a.m., 100 block of Thomas J Wright Street, accident.
11:44 a.m., 1100 block of Gifford Road, disturbance.
11:53 a.m., 14000 block of Highway 288B, accident.
1:27 p.m., 100 block of North Rock Island Street, disturbance.
1:38 p.m., 1100 block of Gifford Road, terroristic threats.
2:01 p.m., 900 block of East Mulberry Street, trespassing.
2:43 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstances.
5:53 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, disturbance.
6:28 p.m., 1000 block of South Walker Street, suspicious vehicle.
7:31 p.m., 600 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:17 p.m., 600 block of Highway 288, driving while intoxicated.
MAY 14
12:05 a.m., 1100 block of Gifford Road, shots fired.
1:17 a.m., 500 block of East Myrtle Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:47 a.m., South Highway 288/West Mulberry Street, reckless driver.
2:48 a.m., 400 block of Farrer Street, disturbance.
2:51 a.m., 1100 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
3:42 a.m., 900 block of East Magnolia Street, suspicious circumstances.
5:50 a.m., Sebesta Road/Black Oak Drive, accident.
6:50 a.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, reckless driver.
10:24 a.m., Highway 288B/CR 300, accident.
10:53 a.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, harassment.
12:46 p.m., Cannan Drive/North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:19 p.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, disturbance.
3:22 p.m., first block of Harvest Way Drive, suspicious circumstances.
3:26 p.m., 3500 block of North Downing Street, disturbance.
3:40 p.m., 300 block of Heritage Oaks Drive, suspicious circumstances.
4:45 p.m., 500 block of South Velasco Street, reckless driver.
5:45 p.m., North Highway 288/FM 523, reckless driver.
7:06 p.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, assault.
8:44 p.m., 2300 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
9:28 p.m., 200 block of Kiber Street, assault.
10:58 p.m., 100 block of Pacific Street, shots fired.
MAY 15
12:52 a.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstances.
8:30 a.m., 1200 block of Chevy Chase Street, theft.
2:55 p.m., 500 block of North Chenango Street, accident.
3:25 p.m., 300 block of Cannan Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:08 p.m., South Velasco Street/CR 220, accident.
7:34 p.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, narcotics.
8:50 p.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious person.
9:19 p.m., 1000 block of San Felipe Road, suspicious person.
9:56 p.m., 1300 block of Hospital Drive, theft.
10:44 p.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:49 p.m., North Highway 288/FM 523, reckless driver.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MAY 13
12:07 a.m., 12000 block of Manor Drive, suspicious vehicle.
12:50 a.m., 6700 block of Old Massey Ranch Road, shots fired.
12:54 a.m., 1400 block of Azalea Street, disturbance.
1:39 a.m., 13000 block of CR 184, disturbance.
2:34 a.m., 3300 block of FM 1459, suspicious circumstances.
4:24 a.m., 1300 block of Seashell Drive, suspicious circumstances.
4:37 a.m., 16000 block of Highway 288B, suspicious person.
6:09 a.m., 3600 block of Pinto Trail, missing person.
6:18 a.m., 7800 block of Crepe Myrtle, suspicious person.
8:46 a.m., 300 block of Driftwood Court, disturbance.
9:23 a.m., 32000 block of FM 1301, disturbance.
10:43 a.m., 3400 block of CR 310, disturbance.
10:45 a.m., 3400 block of Woodbine Plaza, missing person.
11:52 a.m., 14000 block of Highway 288B, accident.
11:57 a.m., 10000 block of East FM 1462, accident.
12:21 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, accident.
12:29 p.m., 1300 block of Wayne Street, theft.
12:40 p.m., Kristen Circle/Kelly Leigh Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:49 p.m., CR 99/CR 98, accident.
1:49 p.m., 5700 block of FM 2611, theft.
1:53 p.m., 4800 block of Bailey Road, shots fired.
2:29 p.m., Magnolia Parkway/Elsbury Lane, suspicious person.
2:34 p.m., CR 48/Magnolia Parkway, accident.
2:57 p.m., 5500 block of Flower Grove Court, disturbance.
2:59 p.m., 1500 block of CR 144, disturbance.
3:22 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, accident.
3:33 p.m., Bailey Road/CR 89, accident.
3:36 p.m., Highway 36/CR 354, reckless driver.
4:09 p.m., CR 143/CR 128, accident.
4:25 p.m., 4300 block of CR 257, suspicious circumstances.
4:38 p.m., 400 block of Twin Lakes Boulevard, accident.
5:01 p.m., 100 block of CR 497, suspicious circumstances.
5:22 p.m., East FM 1462/Savannah Plantation Drive, accident.
5:29 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, accident.
5:38 p.m., 3600 block of Statesman Drive, disturbance.
6:41 p.m., 600 block of East Ashley Wilson Road, suspicious vehicle.
6:49 p.m., 1600 bloc of Avenue J, suspicious circumstances.
7 p.m., 12000 block of Woody Road, suspicious circumstances.
7:37 p.m., 6300 block of FM 523, suspicious circumstances.
8:02 p.m., Highway 288/Meridiana Parkway, reckless driver.
8:11 p.m., CR 288/CR 220, suspicious person.
8:16 p.m., 300 block of CR 488C, disturbance.
8:54 p.m., 2400 block of Wyckchester Drive, shots fired.
10:09 p.m., 9300 block of Lamb Lane, shots fired.
MAY 14
12:05 a.m., 8100 block of CR 927, suspicious circumstances.
12:36 a.m., 3800 block of CR 94, disturbance.
1:47 a.m., 200 block of CR 727B, shots fired.
2:31 a.m., 2500 block of CR 348, shots fired.
2:41 a.m., 18000 block of Camden Knoll Court, accident.
3:08 a.m., 7900 block of CR 162, suspicious circumstances.
7:16 a.m., West Front Street/Church Street, suspicious person.
8:16 a.m., 5400 block of CR 538B, disturbance.
8:39 a.m., 13000 block of Coronado Drive, suspicious circumstances.
9:28 a.m., 400 block of CR 296A, theft.
9:45 a.m., 17000 block of Lake Ridge Circle, disturbance.
10:14 a.m., 4900 block of CR 181, identity theft.
10:23 a.m., 200 block of North Amherst Drive, disturbance.
10:27 a.m., 3100 block of FM 521, burglary.
11:08 a.m., 200 block of CR 291A, suspicious circumstances.
11:12 a.m., 6200 block of North Autumn Cove, disturbance.
12:19 p.m., Highway 36/Weldon Road, suspicious person.
12:36 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 36, accident.
12:38 p.m., 400 block of CR 52, disturbance.
1:19 p.m., 13000 block of Lansdown Street, accident.
1:41 p.m., Thunder Road/Surf Drive, reckless driver.
1:52 p.m., 7100 block of CR 683E, criminal mischief.
2:26 p.m., 7900 block of Crepe Myrtle, theft.
2:40 p.m., 7400 block of Hughes Ranch Road, suspicious circumstances.
2:45 p.m., 9900 block of Sterling Gate Drive, suspicious circumstances.
3:19 p.m., 700 block of Stratton Ridge Road, suspicious person.
3:31 p.m., 4300 block of Buffalo Berry Lane, assault.
3:45 p.m., 2900 block of FM 524, criminal mischief.
5:27 p.m., 100 block of Des Moines Court, suspicious circumstances.
5:41 p.m., 3400 block of Southfork Parkway, disturbance.
5:42 p.m., Blue Water Highway/Bay Beach Road, reckless driver.
6:17 p.m., 2700 block of Honeysickle Road, shots fired.
6:21 p.m., 16000 block of Highway 288B, disturbance.
8:01 p.m., 21000 block of Highway 36, disturbance.
8:13 p.m., Highway 288/CR 45, accident.
8:29 p.m., 3200 block of Millbrook Drive, disturbance.
8:33 p.m., CR 90/Cambridge Cove Drive, reckless driver.
8:36 p.m., 16000 block of Wayne Lane, disturbance.
8:55 p.m., 5400 block of CR 538B, shots fired.
8:56 p.m., 9000 block of Oliver Road, suspicious vehicle.
9:25 p.m., 16000 block of CR 528A, fire.
9:46 p.m., 2400 block of CR 90, accident.
11:33 p.m., 9400 block of Grand Spark Drive, disturbance.
MAY 15
12:32 a.m., 16000 block of Highway 288B, suspicious person.
1:19 a.m., 2600 block of CR 510S, disturbance.
4:23 a.m., CR 604/CR 309, suspicious vehicle.
4:32 a.m., 4100 block of CR 353, suspicious vehicle.
6:41 a.m., 4000 block of CR 88, suspicious vehicle.
8:28 a.m., 3600 block of CR 45, suspicious person.
8:44 a.m., 8200 block of FM 524, unauthorized use of vehicle.
8:54 a.m., 3300 block of Southfork Parkway, disturbance.
8:58 a.m., 17000 block of Highway 35, trespassing.
9:06 a.m., 400 block of North Elm Street, identity theft.
9:09 a.m., 11000 block of Highway 35, suspicious vehicle.
9:25 a.m., 4000 block of Big Island Drive, weapons possession.
9:37 a.m., 1100 block of Buchta Road, weapons possession.
9:57 a.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, weapons possession.
10:03 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, theft.
10:47 a.m., 1100 block of Buchta Road, weapons possession.
11:14 a.m., 1100 block of Buchta Road, weapons possession.
12:26 p.m., 2400 block of Hanston Court, suspicious circumstances.
1:40 p.m., 200 block of CR 787, criminal mischief.
1:43 p.m., 500 block of Pecan Estates Road, trespassing.
1:46 p.m., 5800 block of Stephen F Austin Road, accident.
1:57 p.m., 14000 block of Highway 36, disturbance.
1:57 p.m., 200 block of West Fourth Street, theft.
2:21 p.m., 14000 block of Lundy Road, fraud.
2:23 p.m., 5800 block of Stephen F Austin Road, accident.
2:48 p.m., Highway 35/FM 524, accident.
2:59 p.m., 300 block of East Second Street, theft.
3:03 p.m., CR 171, sexual assault.
3:11 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 36, accident.
3:25 p.m., CR 100/Holland Road, accident.
3:33 p.m., 8600 block of Highway 35, disturbance.
3:40 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, weapons possession.
3:45 p.m., 300 block of CR 294, assault.
4:03 p.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, weapons possession.
4:18 p.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, weapons possession.
4:21 p.m., Broadway Street/CR 94A, accident.
4:43 p.m., 200 block of CR 787, criminal mischief.
4:53 p.m., 100 block of East Locust Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
5:48 p.m., 200 block of CR 787, criminal mischief.
5:53 p.m., 3200 block of CR 344, suspicious person.
6:09 p.m., 1900 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:40 p.m., 16000 block of FM 521, threats.
6:42 p.m., 2700 block of Lakecrest Drive, disturbance.
6:47 p.m., 8400 block of CR 128, shots fired.
7:19 p.m., 4200 block of Kestrel Ridge Court, suspicious circumstances.
8:09 p.m., 5100 block of Pomegranate Path, suspicious circumstances.
8:52 p.m., 16000 block of Highway 6, reckless driver.
8:56 p.m., 3100 block of Mustang Meadow Lane, suspicious circumstances.
9:09 p.m., CR 283/CR 179, suspicious person.
9:19 p.m., 9700 block of Broadway Street, prowler.
9:25 p.m., 200 block of Twin Lakes Boulevard, assault.
9:37 p.m., 3000 block of Wolfberry Drive, suspicious vehicle.
10:34 p.m., 3300 block of FM 521, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
MAY 14
1:26 a.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, accident.
9:52 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, theft.
11:35 a.m., 100 block of East Pecan Lane, unauthorized use of vehicle.
1:06 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:02 p.m., Dixie Drive/Highway 332, reckless driver.
4:21 p.m., South Shanks Road/Commerce, suspicious vehicle.
5:52 p.m., Flag Lake Drive, disturbance.
7:02 p.m., 500 block of South Shanks Street, disturbance.
8:03 p.m., 600 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:39 p.m., 1200 block of Highway 332, accident.
MAY 15
12:30 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, vehicle burglary.
12:51 p.m., 200 block of Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:18 p.m., 600 block of Harvey Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:09 p.m., Pin Money, reckless driver.
7:23 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, driving while intoxicated.
8:29 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, accident.
10:02 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, theft.
11:06 p.m., 100 block of Canvas Back Drive, vehicle burglary.
11:36 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
FREEPORT
MAY 13
11:20 a.m., Kings Road, assault.
MAY 15
8:50 p.m., 800 block of Avenue B, criminal mischief.
LAKE JACKSON
MAY 13
2:26 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
3:24 a.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, disorderly conduct.
3:48 a.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, criminal mischief.
8:01 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332/West Plantation Drive, reckless driver.
9:53 a.m., first block of Rose Bay Court, forgery.
10:05 a.m., 100 block of Jasmine Street, suspicious activity.
11:31 a.m., 200 block of Huckleberry Drive, suspicious activity.
12:03 p.m., 200 block of Old Angleton Road, disorderly conduct.
12:40 p.m., 500 block of That Way, theft.
2:15 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
3:25 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
4:05 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, accident.
4:19 p.m., 100 block of Winding Way, accident.
4:20 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
5:21 p.m., 500 block of That Way, disorderly conduct.
6:41 p.m., 200 block of Abner Jackson Parkway, suspicious activity.
8 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
10:17 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:14 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
MAY 14
12:09 a.m., 500 block of That Way, disorderly conduct.
12:10 a.m., 200 block of East Plantation Drive/Peach Street, disorderly conduct.
1:55 a.m., 600 block of FM 2004/Highway 288, reckless driver.
2:31 a.m., 200 block of FM 2004, disorderly conduct.
6:49 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, accident.
7:13 a.m., 100 block of Laurel Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
Noon, 200 block of Carnation Street, disorderly conduct.
12:16 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, burglary.
12:23 p.m., 100 block of Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.
12:24 p.m., 200 block of Grapevine Turn, accident.
1:15 p.m., 600 block of Willow Drive, accident.
1:16 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, theft.
1:35 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
2:39 p.m., 200 block of Silverbell Circle, criminal mischief.
3 p.m., 100 block of Basswood Street, disorderly conduct.
3:28 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
4:31 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
5:40 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, criminal mischief.
5:53 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
6:01 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
7:27 p.m., 300 block of Nasturtium Street, disorderly conduct.
7:44 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, assault.
7:48 p.m., 100 block of Forest Oaks Lane, reckless driver.
8:28 p.m., 300 block of Crocus Street/North Yaupon Street, accident.
9:19 p.m., 100 block of Lake Road, suspicious person.
10:07 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
MAY 15
8:30 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332/Abner Jackson Parkway, accident.
10:38 a.m., 200 block of Petunia Street, criminal mischief.
11:54 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
12 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, threats.
12:54 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
3:22 p.m., 200 block of Rock Rose Lane, fire.
3:24 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, narcotics.
3:32 p.m., 100 block of Any Way/Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
4:06 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, assault.
4:38 p.m., 400 block of Daffodil Street, theft.
4:55 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
5:21 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
8:06 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
8:47 p.m., 1300 block of FM 2004, suspicious person.
9:15 p.m., 100 block of Sycamore Street/Wisteria Street, suspicious person.
9:51 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
10:50 p.m., 100 block of Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:16 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288, accident.
11:44 p.m., 300 block of Nasturtium Street, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
MAY 13
5:57 p.m., 200 block of West Brazos Avenue, accident.
7:41 p.m., 700 block of Loggins Drive, suspicious circumstances.
10:33 p.m., 200 block of South 13th Street, suspicious activity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.