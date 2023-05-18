ANGLETON
MAY 16
7:42 a.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, fraud.
8:16 a.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, missing person.
8:34 a.m., 100 block of Meadowview Lane, suspicious circumstances.
8:39 a.m., 100 block of La Laja Drive, verbal disturbance.
8:51 a.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious persons.
9:20 a.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious persons.
10:43 a.m., West Cemetery Road, fire.
1:07 p.m., 2000 block of South Velasco Street, theft.
2:19 p.m., 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, disturbance.
3:11 p.m., Cothran Drive/North Valderas Street, suspicious vehicle.
5:15 p.m., 1100 block of Buchta Road, identity theft.
5:53 p.m., 100 block of Cemetery Road, suspicious persons.
5:56 p.m., 600 block of Mimosa Street, criminal mischief.
6:55 p.m., 100 block of West Mulberry Street, minor accident.
7:04 p.m., 100 block of East Hospital Drive, verbal disturbance.
7:15 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, narcotics.
7:41 p.m., 800 block of CR 212, major vehicle accident.
7:41 p.m., 200 block of Laurie Lane, shots fired.
8:23 p.m., 700 block of South Walker Street, reckless driver.
9:09 p.m., 100 block of Finch Lane, disturbance with weapons.
9:18 p.m., 1000 block of Grove Street, theft.
9:19 p.m., 1200 block of East Kiber Road, disturbance.
11:08 p.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, verbal disturbance.
BRAZORIA
MAY 16
9:21 a.m., 100 block of North Brooks Street, theft.
3:50 p.m., 7400 block of CR 236, fire.
4:35 p.m., 500 block of West Texas Street, disturbance.
CLUTE
MAY 16
6:30 a.m., Highway 332/Lazy Lane, suspicious circumstances.
7:18 a.m., 300 block of West Brazoswood Drive, minor accident.
10:11 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:29 p.m., Dixie Drive/Highway 332, suspicious circumstances.
2:59 p.m., 1200 block of North Highway 288B, reckless driver.
4:49 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:08 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, assault.
6:23 p.m., 700 block of Arbor Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:48 p.m., 900 block of Wilson Road, fire.
8:57 p.m., Highway 332 at city limit, reckless driver.
9:49 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
9:51 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:38 p.m., 200 block of East Main Street, suspicious vehicle.
LAKE JACKSON
MAY 16
7:03 a.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
7:45 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious people.
9:46 a.m., 100 block of Corkwood Street, disorderly conduct.
10:59 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332 East, suspicious activity.
12:07 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, suspicious activity.
1:04 p.m., 100 block of Acacia Street, suspicious activity.
1:16 p.m., 100 block of Circle Way, suspicious persons.
1:16 p.m., 100 block of Canna Lane/Medical Drive, suspicious activity.
1:29 p.m., 200 block of Plum Circle, suspicious activity.
2:49 p.m., 100 block of Parking Way, suspicious activity.
3:18 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, theft.
4:40 p.m., first block of Japonica Court, burglary.
6:23 p.m., 400 block of Petunia Street, suspicious activity.
5:51 p.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive/North Dixie Drive, minor accident.
6:53 p.m., 100 block of South Cedar Street, suspicious persons.
8:58 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332 East/Flag Lake Drive, reckless driver.
WEST COLUMBIA
MAY 16
4:43 p.m., 600 block of Denise Street, fire.
6:08 p.m., Highway 35/FM 524, minor accident.
