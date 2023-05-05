WEST COLUMBIA
Before their Class 4A-Region 4 playoff baseball opener, three Roughneck baseball players joined seven student-athletes in celebrating the biggest decision of their young lives.
Ten Columbia student-athletes signed their national letters of intent in front of friends, family, coaches and Columbia-Brazoria ISD administration Thursday afternoon at Columbia High School.
Those who signed included Kai Castile and Justin Cottrell, Rocky Mountain College; Payton Johnson, Huston-Tillotson University; Brayze Schill, Sam Houston State University; Brandon Spitdowski, Oklahoma Panhandle State University; Tate Thrasher, Southwestern Assemblies of God University; McKenzie Whipple and Kelsey Owens, Southern Virginia University; Savannah Ward, Texas Lutheran University; and Taryn Fojtik, Texas Tech University.
CASTILE AND COTTRELL
The Roughneck cornerback duo will continue manning the defensive backfield when they attend the Billings, Montana school. The man-to-man scheme the Battlin’ Bears play fits perfectly into what the corners have played throughout their career at Columbia, they said.
“They run a lot of the same defenses and same schemes, and they play a lot of man and zone press, which is what we are used to, so it will be a good fit,” Cottrell said.
Rocky Mountain College is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program. The Battlin’ Bears finished 6-4 both overall and in Cascade Collegiate Conference play in 2022.
Former assistant coach Broderick Thomas took the job in the offseason as the cornerback coach at Rocky Mountain, but the boys said he wasn’t the only reason they chose the Montana school.
“It helped a little bit, but the other coaches made it a good environment up there,” Castile said.
Castile is a member of the National Honor Society and will be graduating with honors. Castile earned an all-District 10-4A, D-II honorable mention selection in his senior year.
In three varsity seasons, Castile played in 23 games and racked up 163 tackles, 82 solo and three tackles for a loss. He caught three interceptions, had eight passes defensed, six fumble recoveries and five forced fumbles.
He plans to get a degree in business or accounting.
Cottrell is a two-year starter for the Roughnecks and was awarded the team’s most-improved defensive player. The senior was listed as a second-team all-district cornerback last year.
In two seasons, he played 22 games, tallied 92 tackles, 57 solo, four interceptions and 12 passes defensed.
He will study nursing.
JOHNSON
Johnson is a member of the National Honor Society, among other school clubs and academic honors. The two-year baseball letterman has manned home plate and caught several great pitchers for the Roughnecks, especially Thrasher and junior Brian Craig — the team’s 1-2 punch on the mound this season.
“It’s been three years now catching, and you can kind of see if something is wrong and how to make an adjustment,” Johnson said. “They are really good pitchers, and working with them has made me college ready. Iron sharpens iron. Their success is also some of my successes.”
Johnson was also a two-year letterman in football, earning all-district honors as a sophomore and most-improved player his sophomore year, all-district first-team lineman his senior year and was the team’s lineman of the year. In baseball, he was District 25-4A defensive player of the year in his junior season.
Johnson will be returning to his roots. The senior catcher is from Austin, where the NAIA school is located. The school is a member of the Red River Athletic Conference.
“I feel like the program is going in the right direction, and it’s a good fit for me,” Johnson said.
Johnson will study business.
SCHILL
Schill is a member of National Honor Society and has 17 dual-credit college hours.
In rodeo, Schill is a World Champion Novice Bareback Rider at the 2022 Junior World Finals, Texas High School Rodeo Association reserve state champion bareback rider, two-time national high school finals rodeo qualifier, a top-10 finisher at nationals, three-time San Antonio Youth Rodeo bareback rider champion, seven-time junior world first-class qualifier and a 2022 Cowboys Professional Rodeo Association reserve champion.
He will study construction management.
SPITDOWSKI
The lefty used to play baseball for Needville before donning the maroon and white.
He earned all-district honorable mention accolades as a sophomore and was a first-team all-district outfielder his junior year.
He will study business administration.
THRASHER
The Roughneck senior is probably the most decorated Roughneck, spanning four sports — football, basketball, bass fishing and baseball. Thrasher, however, chose to continue his athletic career in baseball.
“The experience at Columbia High School has been the best experience of my life,” he said. “I have met all my friends at Columbia-Brazoria ISD, and it’s fun because it is such a small town that you actually talk to everybody in your school. I know everybody in our school, and it’s fun playing sports with all of them.”
Thrasher has been a National Honors Society Member since his junior year, an academic all-state football player his senior year, academic all-state in baseball all four years, academic all-district in basketball and will enter college with 28 credit hours.
Athletically, Thrasher is a four-year varsity letterman and three-year captain in football, earning second-team district honors as a junior and first-team district during his senior season. He was selected as a first-team punter in the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A football A-State Team and was named second-team on the Padilla Poll Coaches All-State teams for the 2022 season.
In basketball, he was a first-team all-district selection his senior year. Thrasher was also on the Columbia bass fishing team for four years, qualifying for state in two, and he placed sixth and second in the Bassmasters High School Championship.
“I love all the sports that I’ve played, but I think the one I am best at is baseball,” Thrasher said.
In baseball, Thrasher was a second-team all-district pitcher in his junior season and was an honorable mention selection in his sophomore year.
While guys like Thrasher have made Johnson better behind the plate, the catcher has returned the favor to the righty pitcher.
“He’s really calm, and being behind home plate helps me stay calm on the mound. It helps me get into a groove,” Thrasher said.
He will study business.
WHIPPLE
Whipple was an all-district and all-region soccer player for the Lady ’Necks. In cheerleading, she was a three-time all-American.
She will study animal science.
WARD
The Lady ’Neck honor student is a four-year track letterman and finishes her career as a three-time regional qualifier in shot put, including finishing her career 10th at last week’s Region 4 meet in Kingsville.
She will study nursing.
FOJTIK
She is a member of National Honor Society, among other clubs. Athletically, she was a member of the Lady ’Neck powerlifting team, qualifying for regionals and was a four-year varsity letterman in tennis.
Fojtik has been a featured twirler for three years and received a 1 rating at the UIL State Solo and Ensemble competition in 2021 and ’22. She also advanced to state competitions this month.
She will study elementary education.
OWENS
The Lady ’Neck has been dancing for 13 years and has been a member of the Dancing Dolls drill team for four years. The National Honor Society member will graduate with a GPA of 99.98, placing her in the top 15 percent of her graduating class.
