FREEPORT
Brazosport baseball has had a rich history, and Brazosport head baseball coach Chris Nabors knows what it means to honor former Exporter greats.
“It’s someone who not only represents what an Exporter baseball player should be on the field but also off the field,” the coach said. “When I got the job here, I thought this was one of the coolest things I have seen a program do.
“The hardest part is trying to narrow it down to one guy every year because there are so many good players that this town and community has seen over the years.”
Created in 2011, the program’s wall of honor features former greats including Jim Larson, Mark Beers and Ron Broaddus. Soon, there will be a name added to that prestigious list.
On the 40th anniversary of his death, Jody Ramsey’s No. 6 jersey was retired in February at Pan American University. Almost two months later, Ramsey will forever be enshrined in his hometown.
The 1969 graduate will be honored around 6:40 p.m. today before the Exporters’ District 26-4A game starts against Sweeny at Exporter Field. Before next season, his plaque will be placed on a wall beside the concession stand.
“Jody has an impeccable record, not only the player he was on the field, but how he treated his teammates in practice and ultimately when he went off to college, all those people said the same thing about him,” Nabors said. “He was a very high-character guy.”
Ramsey started on the Ships varsity baseball teams in 1968 and ’69 under head coach Skip Northrup. He led Brazosport in batting average throughout most of the 1968 season, averaging above .400 and an above-.500 mark in District 12-4A South Zone play.
He helped lead the Ships to a 17-9 record in 1968, including winning 15 of their last 20 games to finish as one of the top teams in the district.
While not much is known about his days with the Exporters, he made a noteworthy impact off the field throughout his high school and collegiate days.
Ramsey was an outfielder on a San Jacinto Junior College team that played in the JUCO World Series. He compiled a .321 batting average and led the team with nine home runs. He scored 56 times, drove in 24 runs, stole 18 bases, and posted a .925 fielding percentage.
Ramsey also played for the Brazosport Bullets, a local semi-pro baseball team.
A year later, he made a name at Pan American University. The team’s co-captain averaged .346 with 64 hits, 47 runs scored, four triples and 17 steals, and earned all-district honors under longtime coach Al Ogletree.
Ramsey was electrocuted while helping with maintenance on the baseball field in February 1973. He picked up an irrigation pipe, which passed close to an overhead power line on the field.
In 1974, the Broncs dedicated the name of their stadium to Jody Ramsey Memorial Stadium until 2001. Since the demolition of the stadium, Jody Ramsey Memorial Plaza was named April 28, 2007..
The school also hosted the Jody Ramsey Tournament every year from 1980 through 1995.
The most significant honor in Ramsey’s memory is a self-titled award. The accolade is given to a senior baseball player at Pan American who best exemplifies the standards set by Ramsey, meaning they must show superior athletic ability, character, leadership and dedication to excellence on and off the field, according to the school’s website.
Longtime Brazoswood baseball player and head coach Bobby Williams was one of those players who followed Ramsey’s standards. Williams received the honor in his senior season in 1985 at Pan American, and the award still means a lot to the former skipper.
“It was a big deal to me back then and still is today. It is probably one of the best awards I have ever gotten,” he said. “It meant a lot because of what the award stood for, and every time coach Ogletree talked about Jody, he would get teary-eyed, so the whole team knew Jody Ramsey was an important person to coach Ogletree.
“He was always known as a great baseball player but also as a really good person, and that’s what made the award so big; it stood for hard work and having integrity.”
