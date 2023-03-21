IOWA COLONY
Brazosport did something Tuesday it did not do in its District 26-4A opener against Stafford. The Exporters scored all but one run with two outs and took advantage of Iowa Colony’s three errors to grab a 9-3 victory Tuesday night at Iowa Colony High School.
After leaving a couple of runners on base through the first two innings, Brazosport Jayden Torres scored the game’s first run when he advanced from third base on a balk with two outs in the top of the third inning. A sacrifice fly by Viggo Arechiga was the second run with two outs, and the Exporters broke the game open in the fifth inning with two of the team’s three runs scored with two outs.
“Yesterday, we did some things differently in practice and worked on more situations,” Brazosport coach Chris Nabors said. “I felt like the kids had a better plan at the plate tonight than we did last Thursday, and they executed well.”
The Exporters also took advantage of Pioneer miscues, beginning in the third inning when Torres hit a single to right field, but the ball got past Jaylen Murphy, allowing Torres to scamper to third base with two outs.
With Kaiden Shoemake at the plate, Pioneer starting pitcher Matthew Christopoulos was called for a balk, giving Torres a free pass home for a 1-0 lead.
Trent Matthews opened the fourth inning with a single. He stole second base and advanced to third on a fly out. Two batters later, Arechiga brought Matthews home with a sac fly to deep center for a 2-0 lead.
Brazosport’s first run without two outs came in the fifth when leadoff hitter Adrian Lopez doubled. Austin Haynes sacrificed courtesy runner Josh Diaz to third, and the junior scored on an error by Aden Saucedo at second base to push the Ships’ lead to 3-0.
With two outs, the Exporters kept the inning alive when Shoemake walked, and Matthews was hit by a pitch to bring junior varsity call-up Christian Brege to the plate.
Iowa Colony went to a pitching change to bring in Landon Brown, but Brege connected on Brown’s 1-1 offering for a two-run single to extend Brazosport’s lead to 5-0.
“That was a big hit for him. We just called him up from the JV, and he has been swinging the bat well at practice,” Nabors said. “It was nice to get his left-handed stick in the lineup and allow him to give us a chance to score some runs.”
Brown returned the favor in the bottom of the fifth when he hit an RBI single up the middle to score Dyson Nevels for the home team’s first run.
The Exporters added two two-out runs in the sixth when Cruz was hit by a pitch and eventually scored when Haynes reached on an error, the third of the night for Iowa Colony, and advanced to third base. The senior later touched home plate on a wild pitch to make the score 7-1.
Teren Trainor got into trouble in the seventh inning by loading the bases on two walks and a hit by pitch. Still with a chance to get out of the inning without any damage, Trainor got Cruz to pop up to shortstop, but Aguilar couldn’t handle the ball, allowing two runs to score for a 9-1 lead.
Iowa Colony put two runs on Matthews in relief before he got Jonny Trevino to fly out for the win, contrasting to Thursday’s district opener that saw Brazosport fall 1-0 to Stafford.
“It feels good,” Nabors said. “The kids haven’t quit working hard for us. Sometimes baseball happens, and a pitcher goes out there and throws a good game, and we didn’t execute as well as we did tonight, and I think that was the difference between getting a win and not.”
Lopez pitched solidly until running into issues in the fifth inning. He finished the night going 4 1/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out 11. Matthews pitched the final 2 2/3 innings, allowing two runs, none earned, on one hit.
“Adrian has thrown the ball well all season long, as has the rest of the pitching staff, and I have all of the confidence in the world in those guys to go out and give us a chance to win every night,” Nabors said.
Christopoulos went 4 2/3 innings and allowed five runs, three earned, on five hits for the Pioneers.
Lopez batted 2-for-5 for the Exporters, and Brege was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Brown led the Pioneers with a hit and two RBIs.
Iowa Colony (1-2, 6-9) will travel Friday to Stafford and Brazosport (1-1, 7-3) hosts Columbia.
