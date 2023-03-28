IOWA COLONY
The 2023 Angleton Ladycats have had a bevy of defining moments.
After losing to Friendswood, Manvel and Santa Fe each of the last three seasons in the playoffs, the Ladycats went through the gauntlet as newcomers to District 18-5A play and came out of it as the No. 2 seed to clinch the playoffs.
With that out of the way, the next defining moment came Tuesday when they had a chance to punch their ticket to the regional tournament for the first time in 13 years.
Go ahead and check that box, too.
Angleton pushed through a stingy Houston Milby defense with two second-half goals in Tuesday’s Class 5A-Region 3 Area round game at Iowa Colony’s Freedom Field to solidify a 2-0 victory and the program’s first trip to the regional tournament since 2010.
The Ladycats (18-3-1) will play Barbers Hill (17-4), who beat Foster in a shootout, 3-1, in the quarterfinals. The time, date and place are still to be determined.
Tuesday’s win for the Ladycats also stands as a defining moment for Angleton coach Jennifer Briggs, whose coaching career started at Navasota before the UIL implemented a 6A Class in 2014. Navasota, then a 3A program, routinely would be grouped with other 3A and 4A schools, and Briggs’ teams would get beat up by the larger 4A schools every year, she said.
“It was never an even playing field for either Class 3A or 4A,” she said.
Fast forward to Tuesday, and Briggs was cherishing the win’s significance of her first regional appearance as a coach.
“This is amazing, and we have five people out with injuries right now,” Briggs said. “We had to pull up two girls from JV, and they did amazing. We all had to pull together as a team to make it happen.
“For all of the girls to pull together and make this thing happen tonight against a really good team — Milby got after it, and they fought for everything; I give them credit, they are a great team — but we were able to pull together and to get that win is so awesome.”
The Ladycats’ best chances to put a goal on the board in the first half came on back-to-back possessions with under four minutes left before intermission. Lady Buffaloes goalkeeper Fabiana Espinoza saved Abigayle Brereton’s shot on goal. Seconds later, Caylen Alexander gained possession, but her shot banged against the left post, and Milby eventually regained the ball.
However, those shots sparked the Ladycats’ offense.
“We couldn’t get anything together because we had a lot of faces in a lot of different places, and we were trying to get into sync and connect,” Briggs said. “We went with that. We made some adjustments. I am always looking to adjust people; every girl on this team knows how to play a different position. That is important because it brings about field awareness and understanding of the game a little bit better.
“… I went with that in the second half, and we were able to start getting something going. It will get better, and as long as we have heart, that’s all we need.”
In the second half, Angleton turned the pressure up a notch, stressing the Lady Buffs’ defense.
Brereton had her missile toward the goal knocked away but it resulted in a corner kick two minutes into the half.
Brereton’s first attempt got by Ellen Lomholt, but Angleton kept possession for another corner kick. Brereton’s shot this time was low, but a Lady Buff got a hand on the ball inside the penalty box, giving Angleton a penalty kick. Alexander took advantage of the mistake when she connected for a 1-0 Ladycat lead with 32:31 left to play.
“We had to find some kind of momentum and get that going and get in their heads,” Briggs said. “That’s just as important as playing with your feet, finding any possible way to win, whatever it takes and what you can find, you have to take advantage of it.”
Angleton struck again when Alexander booted the ball toward the Lady Buffs’ side of the field. Bryanna Armstrong, playing more in the forward position in the second half, gained possession and lobbed the ball over Espinoza to extend the Ladycat lead to 2-0 with 31:28 left to play.
“And that’s what she does. She is a playmaker wherever you put her on the field — you could put her in goal, and I can guarantee she would be right there in it,” Briggs said. “She is going to be amazing at TSU (Texas Southern University) next year.
“She knows where to go, and she knows where to find the ball. If we can find her feet, that’s all that matters.”
Most coaches would say no lead is safe, but when Briggs has Morgan Hill in the goal, she has all the confidence that any lead will be fine.
The senior made a spectacular save in the bidistrict round game against Crosby when she dove for a ball that was hit toward the far post of the net, saving a 2-1 win for the Ladycats.
Hill was at it again Tuesday night.
Houston Milby recorded three shots on goal in the second half compared to the five the Lady Buffaloes tallied in the first half, ands Hill still stopped every shot.
She didn’t flinch when she corralled a free kick attempt with 28:15 left in regulation and stopped another shot on goal from a free kick with 6:40 remaining. The Ladycat’s most impressive save was when she reached out to grab a hot shot toward the net and another with four minutes left when she collided with Houston Milby’s Kayla Garcia but stayed with the ball and secured it before another player could come in to kick the ball into the net.
“I can’t speak enough about that kid. She is just phenomenal,” Briggs said. “She has come into her own back in that goal. We’ve got more out of her, so we’ll see what she does.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.