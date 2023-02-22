CLUTE — Three first-half goals by Clear Creek were too much for Brazoswood to overcome Tuesday night, leading to a 4-1 District 24-6A loss for the Bucs at Slade Field.
Through the first six minutes, the Bucs were trailing 2-0 and down 3-0 when Creek’s Garrett Carleton got his second goal of the night in the 25th minute.
The Bucs struggled to muster much push on offense, recording three shots toward the Wildcats’ goal, but did not tally any shots on goal in the first 40 minutes.
Brazoswood saw improvement in the second half by allowing just two shots on goal on defense and getting a better offensive push with senior Kade Bengtson working more along the sideline instead of the middle of the field.
Bengtson connected with 7:05 remaining in regulation when Sam Garcia’s free kick landed perfectly in front of the Wildcat goal and found Bengtson, who headed the ball past the Creek keeper Ty Barnett to put the Bucs on the board.
Brazoswood recorded eight shots, two on goal, in the second half.
Following Bengtson’s header, the Bucs almost connected again when a crosser was kicked in front of the Creek goal, but Barnett caught the shot, saving it from making it a one-goal game with 5:11 remaining.
Brazoswood’s last chance to pull within one came when Barnett caught Garcia’s free kick before a Buc could crash in and get a body on the ball.
Bengtson had a good look in the 65th minute when he headed the ball in front of Barnett, but his shot landed wide of the goal.
The team also attempted a corner kick in the 50th minute, but the headshot landed wide of the net.
Creek’s Carleton got the hat trick with 10 seconds left to make it a 4-1 game.
Brazoswood keeper Caleb Warren finished with five saves.
The Bucs (1-6-0, 1-12-1) will travel Friday to Friendswood to take on Clear Brook.
