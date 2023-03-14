The Brazosport Christian Eagles improved from their two-win district season last year to finishing as the No. 2 seed in the TAPPS playoffs.
The Eagles (8-2, 13-6) finished second in the TAPPS 1A-District 8 standings to Baytown Christian (9-0, 14-3.) Living Stones Christian (7-3, 9-6) and Beren Academy (4-4, 4-5) rounded out the playoff teams.
BCS’ season ended in a bidistrict game to Calvary Baptist School, 77-65.
The improvements led to several all-district selections for the Eagles.
Rhyse Moellenbrink was named the district’s most valuable player runner-up. He was also a first-team selection averaging 9.4 points per game, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.3 steals.
The Eagle senior also earned second-team recognition on the 1A All-State basketball teams.
BCS also had Elijah Burris, and Ethan Nelson make first-team honors.
Burris averaged a team-best 10.8 points and had 3.6 steals. Nelson averaged 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds.
Second-team selections for the Eagles included Carson Catoe, Luke Coburn and Logan Speed.
Coburn averaged 6.7 points and 6.1 rebounds, and Speed averaged 4.1 points.
