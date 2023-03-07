Editor’s note: This story first appeared at thefacts.com.
BAY CITY — Three Lady Panthers are returning to the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Championships after placing in the top two of their respective weight classes in Saturday’s Division 3-Region 4 meet at Bay City High School.
Lizbeth Gomez-Hernandez in the 105-pound weight class, Caylin Harrell at 148 pounds and Jenna Penn at 198 will compete in the 3A small school division March 16 at the Comerica Center in Frisco.
“They pretty much improved over last year’s numbers, especially Jenna; she is doing very well on her lifts,” Danbury coach Chris Shipman said. “We are expecting to get a lot more out of her at state.”
The top two lifters in each class and those with a qualifying total advance to the state meet. Saturday’s meet combined Class 3A, D-I and D-II schools, so while the Danbury qualifiers did not finish in the top two overall, they did in the small school category.
Gomez-Hernandez placed fifth overall and second in the small school division with 495 pounds. Her squat was 184, bench pressed 105, a season-best, and had a deadlift of 205. Tidehaven’s Melanie Sepulveda won the weight class overall.
“Lizbeth has been working hard, and she ended up squawking in as well, which was an excellent surprise for us,” Shipman said.
Harrell placed seventh overall but won the small school division at 148 pounds by lifting 715 pounds. Her squat was 264, with a bench press of 170 and a season-best deadlift of 280.
“Caylin has been battling a knee injury most of the season, so we finally got her back up to 100 percent, and she had a pretty decent meet, but I believe she’ll do much better at state,” Shipman said.
Penn was also the champion of the small school division and finished fourth overall, with 815 total pounds. She had a squat of 315, a bench press of 195 and a deadlift of 305.
“She’ll be pushed more at state than she was at regionals,” Shipman said. “At regionals, we knew she wasn’t going to be pushed too hard by the other competitors because her openers were higher than what the other girls could do with their maxes.
“So we knew she wasn’t going to have to go too crazy at regionals.”
Danbury brought eight lifters to the regional meet, more than the six the team had last season, Shipman said.
“We’ve had a few more kids out this year, but we have been working hard for a few years now, and we are starting to see that success,” he said. “We have five boys qualify for regionals as well, which is probably the most we have had since I have been doing it.”
Mia Simpson placed 16th overall at 114 pounds lifting 475 (165, 95, 215); Alyssa Quintanilla finished 12th at 132 pounds with a total poundage of 505 (195, 100, 210); Jazmin Gomez placed 12th at 198 pounds with a total weight of 646 (250, 160, 235); and Emma Quintanilla took eighth at 259 pounds with a total life of 560 (215, 140, 205).
Lexi Staton bombed out.
In last season’s state meet, each lifter was seeded outside the top 10 but made significant gains.
Gomez-Hernandez was seeded 32nd and finished 10th in the 114-pound class, Harrell started 22nd, but finished ninth at 132 pounds and Penn, listed at 220 last season, was seeded 16th and finished 12th.
