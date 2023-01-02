WEST COLUMBIA
Alief Hastings dominated possession of the ball in Monday’s girls soccer season opener against Columbia at Griggs Field.
However, how many goals you score matters, not how well you possess the ball.
Melina Fox scored the first goal of the season in the first half, and the Lady ’Necks put the ball in the back of the net three times in the second half, two by freshman Evie Jenkins, en route to a 4-1 victory.
Jenkins accounted for two goals and an assist, and Columbia was opportunistic with loose balls and free kicks. Two goals came off scooping up a loose ball, and free kicks eventually led to two goals in head coach Caitlin Riley’s first game with Columbia.
“We set team goals at the beginning of the year, and even though it wasn’t a pretty win, I think they know that we still need to score more,” she said. “I think Hastings is good, better than I expected, but we let them set up, and we saw those little mistakes that you can’t make going into district.
“While it is a win, and I’m happy it is a win, I also see what we need to fix when we go into district because we have our goals, and the girls know we are not here to mess around.”
The Lady ’Necks had a couple of early threats offensively through the first 10 minutes of the game and finally broke through on a foul called on Alief Hastings.
Savannah Goolsby took the kick from the right sideline and shot to a crowd of three Lady ’Necks. Jenkins got enough of the ball to pass it to Fox, who buried it past the Hastings keeper Jacqueline Gomez in the 10th minute for the early 1-0 lead.
The Lady Bears controlled the rest of the half, notching five shots on goal — each saved by all-district goalkeeper Lynzi Thompson. Columbia led 1-0 at the half thanks to the sophomore’s contributions.
“She continuously improves, and she asks a lot of questions, and I like that about her,” Riley said. “ She wants to get better. And at first, I was making her do things that she was not comfortable with, and now we’re seeing her play the field, too. So we are trying to make her more well-rounded, and I think that is going to make her a better keeper, too.”
The Lady Bears controlled much of the first portion of the second half, but Columbia scored three times during that stretch.
Jenkins gained possession of a loose ball and took it to the net, shooting it past Gomez on the left side in the 48th minute. Seven minutes later, Kenzie Whipple got a pass on a loose ball scooped up by Riley Huckaby, and the senior Whipple did the rest in the 55th minute.
Jenkins’ second and final goal came off a free kick. She pushed the ball inside the goal box, beating Gomez to the spot when Whipple shot it past the sliding keeper to extend the Columbia lead to 4-0 with 23:29 remaining in the game.
“I’ve told them that if they want to win a game, they have to want the ball, and if it’s anywhere near you, you have to be the first one to it because if you are not, someone else is going to beat you to it,” Riley said. “So if you want to win, it’s about taking care of the little things.”
The Lady Rams got one goal on Thompson in the 62nd minute by Yamileth Campos, however, Thompson finished with five saves.
The Lady ’Necks will play in the Iowa Colony Tournament beginning Thursday.
