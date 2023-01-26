Four local football players were named to the Padilla Poll Coaches All-State teams for the 2022 season.
The list for Class 4A, Division I and II was released Tuesday.
In Division I, Brazosport had three players earn a spot on the list on second-team defense, including lineman Christian Scharrer, linebacker Darius Roberson and safety Randon Fontenette.
China Spring quarterback Cash McCollum was the division’s offensive player of the year. Defensive player of the year honors went to China Spring lineman Greg Salazar and Boerne defensive back Houston Hendrix.
Roberson, a two-time all-state selection, finished his senior season with a career-high 132 totals, 81 solo, averaged 11 tackles a game, two interceptions, two passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown.
The linebacker racked up 335 tackles, 198 solo, 10.5 tackles per game with two interceptions and five forced fumbles in his three-year career.
Scharrer, the lineman of the year in District 12-4A, D-I, racked up 101 tackles, nine for a loss, one sack, 11 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Scharrer ended his four-year varsity career with 231 tackles, 124 solo, three sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles and 20 quarterback hurries.
Fontenette, the Texas Christian University commit, tallied 82 tackles, four interceptions, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick in his senior year.
Fontenette totaled 195 tackles, 124 solo, six interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery for his career.
In Division II, Columbia senior punter Tate Thrasher earned second-team special teams.
In his first and only season at punt, Thrasher averaged 46.8 yards on 21 punts with a long of 60 yards. He had five punts inside the 20-yard line and recorded three fair catches.
Carthage quarterback Connor Cuff was named the offensive player of the year, and Carthage linebacker Deiontae Marry was the top defensive player.
