SWEENY
Columbia has been waiting for this moment, and the Roughnecks are ready to pounce.
Ignited by Major Marshall’s eight-pitch at-bat in the fifth inning that yielded a run on his sacrifice fly, the Roughnecks rallied with a four-run fifth to pave the way for a 4-1 District 26-4A victory Thursday over their rival Sweeny.
The win keeps the ’Necks (6-1, 14-7) in sync with district-leading Bay City and sets up a showdown between the teams Tuesday for control of first place in the standings.
The Blackcats (6-1, 12-8-1) have the upper hand entering Tuesday since they beat Columbia, 2-0, in a March 16 contest at Bay City High School.
However, the Roughnecks have been taking the steps needed to claim their first district title since 2006.
“We’ve always had one goal, and we took it one game at a time,” Roughnecks coach Earnest Pena said. “The Bay City game took us a step back, and we knew that wasn’t our best, and we have a lot to prove as a team. We continue with that mindset and prove to ourselves that we are capable of more.
“Tonight was one more step closer. We have Bay City on Tuesday, and that is what we are going to focus on now. We win that game, and we take control. … Tuesday is a big game for them, and they are ready for it.”
Thursday’s matchup started as a pitcher’s duel between Columbia’s Tate Thrasher and Sweeny’s Kaden Jammer. After a shaky first inning that saw Sweeny pull within 90 feet of scoring the game’s first run, Thrasher settled down the rest of the way. Jammer got ’Neck hitters out quickly, facing one over the minimum through four innings, including inducing an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play in the top of the fourth.
“He came in, in a playoff atmosphere, filled the zone up with strikes and had a good breaking ball going,” Sweeny coach James Howell said, “and he got a lot of outs for us.”
The turning point, however, was in the fifth inning.
Columbia’s Blaise Bellard drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second base on a passed ball, but he was picked off at second for the first out.
Fred Kirschner drew a one-out walk, Grant Thrasher reached on an error and Cole Gotcher walked to load the bases. Marshall’s at-bat set the tone for the ’Necks’ rally when he stretched his at-bat to eight pitches, ending it with a fly ball to right field that was deep enough to score Kirschner for the game’s first run.
“He had a great at-bat, and I wasn’t going to send him (Kirschner), but how he (Hagen Greenberg) caught the ball, he caught it off-balanced. Kirschner did a good job of being aggressive,” Pena said. “And that put the pressure on them. Whenever you put pressure on kids, it’s hard.”
As soon as Kirschner slid safely into home plate, the Roughneck dugout erupted. The energy the team had all game finally boiled over like a teapot blowing steam.
“They have been playing at a different level lately, and they have been encouraging and keeping everything positive,” Pena said. “They know the expectations the last couple of years, and this is something we have been working toward. We thrive off energy, and even though it was even-keeled through the first four innings, we kept the energy, stayed engaged a nd picked each other up.”
Howell went to relieve pitcher Wyatt Wilkinson, ending Jammer’s night in 4 2/3 innings with the two runners on base his responsibility.
Wilkinson greeted Hayden Coker with a hit by pitch in the next at-bat, and Brian Craig made him pay with a bases-clearing triple to center field to score Thrasher, Gotcher and Coker for a 4-0 lead.
Howell yanked Wilkinson for Brandon Stewart after the at-bat, and Jammer’s final stat line was three runs allowed on two hits, three strikeouts and three walks.
“Our approaches have been pretty dang good, really, since Bay City. Our approaches at the plate have been better,” Pena said, “and that is the kids. That’s the kids buying into it, and they believe in what we are doing. We can take credit for it, but the kids gotta play, and they do a great job of handling the pressure and having great approaches at the plate.”
With the lead, Thrasher was solid.
The senior was coming off a near-perfect game in the Roughnecks’ win last week against Iowa Colony when he struck out nine and walked one over five innings. He had another solid outing Thursday with a complete-game two-hitter, allowing one run, striking out six and walking one on 95 pitches.
“He settled in after allowing that walk and them bunting the runner over. He was good,” Pena said. “The one thing about Tate is he has been real consistent since we started district. He has been our guy, and he’s been coming around at the plate.
“He doesn’t get too up, he doesn’t get too down. He is focused, and he stays locked in. He is real even-keel, and that is his personality. We lean on him in big games.”
His lone blemish was in the bottom of the fifth inning when Holt Blessing scored on a passed ball, but Thrasher ended the game by retiring the final seven batters he faced.
The loss was a killer for the Bulldogs (4-3, 11-10-2), who entered Thursday’s game with momentum, winning four straight district games after an 0-2 start.
“We were hitting the ball, playing good defense and throwing strikes the past four games, and we were doing that tonight, too, but just unfortunate that a lot of our hits were right at them,” Howell said. “And they made some good plays defensively, but that is the way baseball is. You can do everything right and still end up on the short end of the stick.”
The Roughnecks host Bay City on Tuesday, and Sweeny travels to Bellville.
