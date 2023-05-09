IOWA COLONY
Confidence has been essential to Iowa Colony’s success in its inaugural high school varsity season and the leading cause for why the school is sending two relay teams and two individuals to Austin.
Iowa Colony, Brazosport’s Xavier Butler and Columbia’s Londyn Brown put the final touches of their preparations together for Thursday’s UIL Class 4A State Track and Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas at Austin.
The combined 3A and 4A meet starts with field events at 9 a.m., followed by running events at 5 p.m.
Iowa Colony will bring its girls 800- and 1,600-meter relays and two 400-meter sprinters. Butler will compete in the 100 and 200 open, and Brown will make her second trip to Austin in the triple jump.
IOWA COLONY
Freshman Ashtyn Lewis, a state qualifier in the 400-meter dash and an anchor on the mile relay, leads the Lady Pioneers.
The once long-distance junior high runner has gotten used to running at a faster pace.
“I used to run the mile in seventh grade, so when my coach, (Rachel) Easley, taught me how to get through those wickets, my foot speed just got faster and it has helped get my times down,” Lewis said. “It didn’t surprise me because it’s not that hard for me. I just get on the track, try to win and beat everybody.”
She won the Blue Jay Ketchum Relays in 57.34, is a district champion at 55.67 and an area champion at 56.01.
While the freshman has taken the competition by storm, she still felt nervous at the Region 4 meet in Kingsville, going up against San Antonio Kennedy senior Vallerie Treasure and 2022 state qualifier Alyssa Lewis. However, Ashtyn Lewis pushed Alyssa Lewis out as a state qualifier with a regional champion time of 56.80.
“I was very nervous because I just came off the 4-by-2 as well; that was 15 minutes of the race,” she said. “So I was just like, ‘Ashtyn, don’t worry about anything else, just worry about yourself and do what I have been doing all year.’”
Lewis is the top seed at state, leading the next-seeded runner, Krum junior Maggie Neal, by nearly a second (57.52)
“I’ve always been confident, but I gained it by realizing that I was beating juniors and seniors,” Lewis said.
The freshman does not expect the atmosphere at the state meet to be an issue since she competed on the Lady Pioneers’ relay teams at the Texas Relays in April.
“It helps a lot because we ran in most of the lanes, lanes two through seven, and I’m in lane six in the 400, so I know how it is going to feel,” Lewis said.
Since the season’s first meet, the Lady Pioneers relay teams knew they had what it took to get to the state meet. The quartet of Arius Williams, Hannah Young, Bailee Wilturner and Lewis won the 1-mile relay at the Region 4 meet in a time of 3:55. The Lady Pioneers 800 relay team of Williams, Young, Adriana Murry and Lewis placed runner-up in 1:42.39.
“We felt that way after the first meet,” Murry said. “Everyone did so well at the first meet; we were confident we could do it.”
The Lady Pioneers showed the rest of District 26-4A that they arrived at the district meet in Stafford, especially the mile relay, which is seeded first at state.
Most girls picked up track over the summer, while some picked it up this season. Murry was new to the sport. Easley had seen Murry play volleyball and felt Murry could run track.
“We got on her nerves enough for her to come out, and she had an amazing first practice where she was like, ‘I don’t ever want to do this again,’” Easley said. “Somehow, we convinced her to stay on track, and now she will state. She has never done this.”
The girls believe winning gold is attainable.
“I think confidence helps a lot,” Williams said. “When you’re not confident, you don’t run your best.”
Hill has run track since he was 5 years old in AAU events and competing in the Junior Olympics.
He competed in the 400-meter hurdles last summer in Greensboro, North Carolina, for the Pearland Track Xpress and finished fourth in the country in 55.32.
“Each year is like going up a level in the Junior Olympics, like going through mini-stages of building confidence and building that speed as a track athlete,” Hill said. “So once I got to junior high, it was like a breeze.
“When I came up on varsity, I had a lot of supporters, and I used those people around me to prepare me for the season.”
Hill was a runner-up in the 400-meter dash at the Joe E. Rogers Blackcat Relays in Bay City with a 50.89 and won the race at the Needville Blue Jay Ketchum Relays and Doug Reid Relays in Sweeny. His personal-best time came in the Region 4 meet when he clocked in at 49.06, placing second to advance to Austin.
“For me to be in that top position and in front of everyone else as a freshman, I felt like the season was going to look good,” Hill said.
Hill enters the state meet seeded fifth but is within .93 seconds of first.
“All year, I have been running the 400 after the 800, so it has been tough,” Hill said. “But going to state with one event being the 400, I expect to PR by running a 47.
“I expect to go down there with the grace of God, and he’ll take me to that No. 1 spot.”
BUTLER
The Exporter’s transformation will be complete in Thursday’s state meet.
Over the last two years as a sprinter for the Roughnecks, Butler tried to do it all, but all his hard work did not translate to the results he wanted.
This year has been different.
“I felt like I was going to be good this year because I’ve been working, but I didn’t think I would be where I am now breaking the school record in the 200; I wasn’t expecting that at all,” he said. “I plan on hitting 10.2 this weekend and breaking the 100 record.
“I’ve always wanted to be here, so it’s a blessing. I have loved the experience, and I feel like there is more to come.”
Butler ran a few times in the 100 open, but not since his sophomore year when he clocked in with a personal-best time of 11.58. Last season, he made it to the regional meet after finishing with a season-best time of 22.25 in the 200 open at the area meet.
This season, the senior has almost dropped a second off that time, reaching a personal best of 21.39 in the prelims of the Region 4 meet two weeks ago in Kingsville. His final time of 21.40 to win the event advanced him to state.
In the 100 open, the senior blazed past the competition in 10.43 to qualify for Austin. He comes in top-seeded in the 100 and second in the 200.
“I’ve done everything that coach (Richard) Sincere has told me to do, like the workouts, but you can do them, but if you don’t give it your all in every rep, you’re not going to get better,” he said. “The only way you are going to get better is if you’re tired and push your way through that, because going through the motions is not going to get you far.”
Butler wants to come home with two gold medals and end his career with ownership of both school records, he said. Past failures and his faith have set him up for this moment.
“My last two years, I had, like, four gold medals in two relays; other than that, I’ve been losing, losing and losing,” Butler said. “So this year, I’ve been winning, and it keeps me driving because I love the feeling — having that gold medal on top of that podium, I love that feeling.
“God has brought me so much farther. Last year, I tried to do it all myself, but with Him, He has taken me farther. I was tired of losing and being down. I was so hard on myself that I felt like I wasn’t doing enough and being by myself would never be enough. I am only going to be enough to Him.”
BROWN
Brown returns to Austin after she finished runner-up in the triple with a distance of 37 feet, 3 3/4 inches at regional.
“For something that I started last year and went to state in and then went again in that event, it feels good that I can do anything that I try my best at,” Brown said.
Brown wants to make the podium this year, but if that doesn’t happen, she wants to reach her personal best, which was a 37 feet, 9 1/2 inches jump at state last season.
Brown has worked on holding up her knees more this season, something that wasn’t on her mind last year, she said. With a year of competing in the triple jump under her belt, Brown believes she can jump 39 feet.
“Now that I understand the concept, the landing and the phases, that’s something I didn’t know, but now that it makes sense because I have been doing better,” Brown said.
