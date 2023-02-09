FREEPORT
For at least three, if not all, of Brazosport’s five college signees they will soon be first-generation college students — an example as to why Wednesday was such a memorable day at Brazosport High School.
Seniors Jaden Perry, Xavier Butler, Christian Scharrer, LJ Holden and Christian Singleton each signed their national letters of intent in front of classmates, Brazosport ISD administrators, coaches, friends and family.
“People think that these colleges give these scholarships away, but believe me when I say they don’t,” Brazosport coach Mark Kanipes said. “These guys have earned them. All of the hard work they have put in for all the years and the teachers, counselors and administrators involved in this, as they say, it takes a village to raise a kid; it takes a village to get these guys up to where they are going.
“Sometimes the good Lord and genetics play a factor, but it’s the work they put in and the things they did.”
Perry and Butler signed to play at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa, Scharrer signed with Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, and Holden and Singleton are heading to Houston to attend North American University.
PERRY
St. Ambrose was Perry’s No. 1 choice from the start.
He first learned about the school when he competed in the Hawaii Tiki Bowl in December and was coached by the St. Ambrose staff. Before he left the Pacific Ocean state, he was offered a scholarship.
He was also offered by the College of Wooster and Iowa Wesleyan, he said.
“But ever since I talked to the coach in Hawaii, it made my mind stick to St. Ambrose,” Perry said.
Perry turned in the best season of his high school career in his senior year.
He finished with second-team District 12-4A, D-I honors after posting career highs with 66 tackles, 32 solo, four sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his senior season.
Perry ended his career as a two-year starter for the Ships with 99 tackles, 51 solo, four sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 23 career games.
The senior believes he’ll be playing somewhere on the defensive line in college. The Bees are a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics member, and the Iowa-based school competes in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
“It inspires me to keep doing well because to see my family happy, it’s something that don’t happen a lot, and I also do it for my grandparents because they really helped me get here,” Perry said. “I lived with them for a lot of years. My grandma was always on me about doing good and staying in football. My grandpa was even stricter and wanted me to be in school and football.”
Perry will study business.
BUTLER
Signing day was also personal for Butler, who hoped his big day would have been Tuesday, his late father’s birthday.
“He would be proud,” Butler said. “He didn’t go to college, he played football in high school, but he didn’t go. I’ll be the first one in my family to go. He would have been proud for his son to be able to go.”
Butler began his high school football career at Columbia but believed his senior season in Brazosport’s spread offense landed him a chance to play college football.
“With the opportunity that coach (TJ) Heidt and the coaching staff gave me, they actually gave me a chance,” Butler said. “When I was in West Columbia, I would get my chance, but I was always behind Jordan (Woodard) and his brother. I felt like I got my chance when I came here, and I made the most of it. I had to; I had to come back from my injuries. I had to do something.”
Indeed.
Butler excelled in his role with the Ships for a career-high 1,223 yards on 189 carries and 12 rushing touchdowns. He also had six catches for 115 yards and two scores.
The best part about Butler’s senior season was experiencing the playoffs, something he didn’t have the opportunity to do at Columbia because of injury or the team missing the postseason.
“I always dreamed as a little kid to be a running back, and I was always told that I wouldn’t be able to play running back in high school,” Butler said. “Look where that got me. God helped me so much, and I thank God for being so good to me.”
With everything set in stone for Butler to continue his football career, it keeps his ultimate goal of playing in the NFL alive.
“That’s my dream right there,” he said. “I go pro, come back and give back to the community that helped me.”
Butler is still determining what he will study in college.
SCHARRER
From a freshman who decided to work hard from Day 1 to now, Scharrer’s tenacity doesn’t stop there.
The Exporter defensive end is looking to attend Trinity Valley for a couple of years and transfer to a Division I program.
“When I talked with the head coach, he pretty much told me, ‘You won’t be here long. You are a D-I football player, and we are going to get you to D-I,” Scharrer said. “And that’s my goal, and whatever is going to help me get to that next level to reach my goal, that is what I am going to do.”
Scharrer racked up 101 tackles, nine for a loss, one sack, 11 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery last season. Those numbers awarded him the lineman of the year in District 12-4A, D-I play.
Scharrer ends a four-year varsity career with 231 tackles, 124 solo, three sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles and 20 quarterback hurries.
Wednesday meant a lot to Scharrer, another first-generation soon-to-be college student in his family. Signing with a college opens the door for him to “make a difference” and “turn things around” for his family.
“I’m going to keep working every day, no days off, just like it has been since my freshman year,” he said.
Scharrer will study exercise science to be a strength and conditioning coach.
HOLDEN, SINGLETON
Both offensive linemen will stick together at North American.
North American is a newer National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program joining last summer. The football team’s first season was in the fall of 2020 under head coach Kenneth Apande.
Both linemen fell in love with the Houston school.
“I feel like they wanted me there,” Holden said. “They understand me, and I love the team over there, too.
Holden, a two-year starter and two-time all-district selection, will play left tackle for the Stallions.
“I used to be a skill player, but then I got bigger,” he said. “So then I went to left tackle, and they loved me there, and I loved it, too. I didn’t think I was going to like it at first, but I fell in love with it.”
Holden will study real estate.
Singleton, a three-year starter and second-team all-district selection in 2022, was also looking into Central Georgia Technical College.
“I always remember the adversity we overcame,” he said. “At first, a lot of us did not get along, but playing together and the coaches getting in our heads that this is our group helped us play together.”
Singleton will study business administration management.
Michael Edwards and Darius Roberson attended Wednesday’s signing event but have not committed to a school. They are planning to announce soon, Kanipes said. Early Brazosport graduate Randon Fontenette was also recognized for his early signing in December with Texas Christian University, where he is currently attending.
