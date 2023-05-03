ANGLETON
Angleton head football coach Jason Brittain used the metaphor of two wolves inside a person to his eight players who signed to continue their football careers to the collegiate level in front of their friends and family Tuesday.
His message to them was to start feeding the right wolf.
“It’s so much easier to feed the first wolf,” he said. “The first wolf encourages the easier option in life. It’s easier to complain and procrastinate when you go to college, dismiss, ignore or give up — almost no effort is required. And you are getting rewarded with the sensation of relieving instant gratification without much action.
“The second wolf is picky, challenging, time-consuming to do things like mentoring, teaching, inspiring, sharing and simply sticking to a new behavior or environment … and you don’t usually see immediate results. Which one you choose to feed will define who you are.”
That journey took a first step Tuesday night when the eight Wildcats celebrated their decision to play college football, joined by their families, friends coaches.
Those players included Chris Thomas, Rocky Mountain College; Gabriel Alexander, Friends University; Chancellor Whitaker, Lafayette University; Jaden Allison, University of Louisiana at Lafayette; Kariyen Goins, Navarro College; Khai McGhee, Lamar University; Aaron Grear; Southwestern College; and Sean Blanks, Texas Lutheran University.
THOMAS
Thomas was one of many returning starters who helped improve the Wildcats’ defense en route to a district title in 2022.
His numbers included 104 tackles, 10 for a loss, five sacks, seven quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one recovery. In his junior season, Thomas was a second-team all-District 10-5A, D-I linebacker.
He signs with Rocky Mountain College, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program in Billings, Montana. The Battlin’ Bears finished 6-4 both overall and in Cascade Collegiate Conference play in 2022.
ALEXANDER
The 5-foot-5 safety was an all-district honorable mention selection in his senior season.
The two-year letterman played in 21 games and recorded 66 solo tackles, 94 total, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble in those two years.
Friends University in Wichita, Kansas, is an NAIA Division II program that finished 4-7 overall and 3-7 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference last season with a new staff first-year head coach Terry Harrison.
WHITAKER
The defensive back ended his senior year as a second-team all-district honoree for the Wildcats after posting 21 tackles, one interception, four passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.
Whitaker tallied 40 tackles, 31 solo, in 20 games played for his career. He had two interceptions, seven passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and a blocked field goal.
Whitaker signed with Lafayette University in Easton, Pennsylvania, one of the oldest schools in the nation. The Leopards went 4-7 overall and 3-3 in league play under head coach John Troxell. The Division I Football Championship Subdivision school competes in the Patriot League.
ALLISON
Signing with a Division I FBS program was essential to the Wildcat defensive end. The Ragin’ Cajuns are members of the Sun Belt Conference and have enjoyed recent success by making a bowl game each of the last five years.
“We put in all the hard work throughout the year, and it’s all thanks to God. I am who I am because of him,” Allison said.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder finished with 58 tackles, 13 for a loss, five sacks, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and 13 quarterback hurries last season to earn first-team all-district honors. He was a second-team defender in his junior season.
Allison will go to Louisiana-Lafayette as an outside linebacker, he said. Allison played in the three-technique with his hand on the ground at Angleton.
“I feel like it is the same because here at Angleton, we had to be back in coverage,” he said.
Allison considered McNeese State and Lamar universities but felt the Ragin’ Cajuns were the best fit, he said.
Allison praised the Wildcats’ coaching staff for molding him into a Division I FBS player.
“Ever since I came my sophomore year, they saw the potential in me and pushed me to be the player I am today,” Allison said. “My senior year was my favorite season in football. It was fun, we were all confident, flying around and that’s why we became district champs.”
GOINS
The Wildcats receiver plans to join a Division I program eventually, but he signed with the junior college first to sharpen his skills.
“It’s a great JUCO, it’s one of the top-ranked in the state, and I know how many Division I players they send out, and I’ve already had those big offers,” Goins said. “And I’ll get those back with one good season. It will most likely be a season; I’ve got to stay on my grind.”
Goins already knows he can compete against Division I talented cornerbacks.
Goins’ most significant test was in the UIL Class 5A, Region 3 Area round game against College Station when he went one-on-one against College Station cornerback AJ Tisdell — a University of Wisconsin commit.
Goins consistently won that battle, finishing with 11 receptions for 183 yards.
The wideout’s career began at Brazosport as more of a dual threat quarterback but he was impactful as a receiver once he got to Angleton.
Goins began his senior season as Angleton’s starting quarterback but returned to his natural position when Adrian Ewells returned under center. Goins enjoyed his best season with 53 receptions for 829 yards, a 15.6-yard average, and five touchdowns to earn first-team all-district honors. Goins was also selected as the utility player of the year in his junior season.
In two seasons, he amassed 104 receptions in 23 games, 1,1447 yards, a 13.9-yard average and 11 scores. He also rushed for 110 yards on 38 carries and a touchdown.
MCGHEE
McGhee, a two-year starter, guided Angleton on the defensive line in his final season. He had 54 tackles, 11 for a loss, eight sacks, four forced fumbles, 18 quarterback hurries and one blocked kick.
For his career, McGhee finished with 107 tackles, 86 solo, 31 tackles for a loss, 15 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries and four forced fumbles.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound lineman is hoping to lead the Lamar defensive line. The Cardinals are a Division I FCS program in the Southland Conference that finished with one win last season.
The 2022 first-team all-district defensive tackle received offers from Mount Union, a second offer from Bethany College in Kansas and Central Georgia Technical College. McGhee was also a second-team selection in 2021.
GREAR
The second-team all-district wideout recorded 24 receptions for 412 yards, a 17.2-yard average and six touchdowns in his senior season with the Wildcats. He also had two kickoff returns and three punt returns.
Grear signed with the Moundbuilders, an NAIA program that competes in the KCAC and might face Alexander when the they play Friends University. Southwestern was 9-2 last season, including 9-1 in conference play.
BLANKS
The Wildcat linebacker will team up with Columbia backer Zach White, who signed with Texas Lutheran University in February.
Angleton and Seguin have had a pipeline going for a few years now, Brittain said, including the Tigers signing former Wildcat quarterback Seth Cosme, who was a senior last season at TLU.
Other former Angleton players on TLU’s roster last season included JT Anderson, Sergio Cantu and Kaydon Dozier.
Blanks started each of the last two seasons for Angleton and earned first-team all-district honors as a senior. In two seasons, Blanks had 143 tackles, 114 solo and 13 tackles for a loss. He recorded two sacks, four quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.
