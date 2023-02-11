ALVIN — The Alvin Community College baseball and softball squads opened the season with a new look for the 2023 season.
The teams are sporting a new logo design and playing on improved facilities.
The new logo was unveiled in October and featured a dolphin with the state of Texas in the background.
The previous logo was a slanted “A” letter design.
“All of these things are very helpful while recruiting top athletes to our college, along with giving us a more competitive edge,” softball coach Jeri Torres-Farmer said.
Both teams have already kicked off the season, with the baseball squad holding a 2-5 record and the softball team sporting a 3-5 mark.
The baseball team is working to build on its success from last season, while softball is coming together with a roster of mostly new faces.
BASEBALL
In 2022 the team posted a 32-23 record overall, including a 24-11 mark in the NJCAA Region 14 conference and advancing to the Region 14 final.
“The improvements we need to make to have a better season is to improve the overall depth of the team,” ACC head coach Jason Schreiber said. “Last year, we had a quality starting group of position players and some quality arms, though we had issues with injuries. We believe we have addressed this in our recruiting and look to have more depth in 2023.”
The team has 11 returners, including Region 14 South Player of the Year Martin Vasquez.
Vasquez averaged .386 with a conference-leading 10 home runs and 61 RBIs and 35 runs scored. He had an on-base percentage of .566, the 10th-best in the conference, and slugged .658, the third-highest mark in conference play.
In the season’s early going, Vasquez is averaging .308 in seven games with four RBIs and four runs scored.
“Martin is a big-time hitter who will hit in the middle of the order,” Schreiber said.
Also returning are all-star infielders Grant Pfaff and Ethan Munoz. Pfaff averaged .357, drove in 25 runs and scored 25 times last season, and Munoz was a .331 hitter with 30 RBIs and 28 runs scored.
“Sergio Guerra returns as catcher, and we expect big things from Sergio, probably the biggest arm from behind the plate Alvin has ever had,” Schreiber said.
Guerra threw out nine baserunners last season and fielded a .990 percentage behind the plate.
“We also have Oscar Cuello, Sebastian Soliz and Sergio Lopez,” Schreiber said. “All three had big years on the mound for us last year, and expect them to repeat that in 2023.”
One of the team’s strengths is depth on the mound, Schreiber said.
“We are excited about what this pitching staff will accomplish this season,” he said. “This position player group has the ability to play defense at a high level, and offensively this group can be as good as last year’s highly productive lineup.”
SOFTBALL
The Lady Dolphins are coming off a 19-31 overall record, including an 8-16 mark in the Region 14 conference in 2022.
Five returners take the field for the 2023 squad, including Zoyie Smith, Haily Villarreal, Tavern Ortiz and Menina Cavazos and Alyssa Pena.
Pena averaged .315 in 130 plate appearances last season with 19 RBIs and 15 runs scored. Oritz was a .313 hitter with a team-high 32 RBIs and 18 runs scored. Villarreal, Cavazos and Smith had a combined 72 plate appearances as freshmen.
“Two of which were all-conference players last year,” she said. “We are really looking for them to lead by example.”
Torres-Farmer hopes the team will come together and develop as the season progresses.
“I feel that we have very coachable players,” she said. “When players buy into what you are teaching, great things happen. Like every season, these players need to learn from their teammates. Good communication and chemistry are key in being successful.”
