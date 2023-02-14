WEST COLUMBIA — When Earnest Pena was in his final season coaching for Huffman Hargrave High School, the Columbia graduate wanted to return home and eventually play a role in all his alma mater’s athletics.
Seven years later, the Roughnecks’ head baseball coach reached his career goal.
Columbia-Brazoria ISD named Pena its athletics director and Columbia’s head football coach Monday night during the C-BISD board of trustees meeting. Pena replaces Brent Mascheck, who resigned in December and eventually took the same position Feb. 2 at Class 3A Flatonia.
“It was the path I wanted to take at some point; I just didn’t know when it was going to occur,” Pena said. “Personally, it was a career goal, and for it to be at Columbia is ideal and perfect for me.”
The 2003 Columbia graduate was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball — making the playoffs in each sport his senior year.
When he returned to his alma mater, Pena became the defensive coordinator on the football team and eventually the head baseball coach, which he said he would finish this year leading the program. He is one of 15 current members of the athletic staff who are Columbia High School graduates, ranging from the Class of 1970 to as recent as 2017, C-BISD Superintendent Steven Galloway said in an email.
“I’ve always wanted to be a part of sports and part of the game in some form or fashion, and kind of have my hand in all of it,” Pena said. “To be able to do that, you have to be the athletics director to help in all aspects of every sport, which is important to me.”
He cherishes his new opportunity, he said.
Pena grew up in it as a student-athlete in high school, lettered in football and baseball at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and coached in previous stops at Troy, Whitewright and Huffman Hargrave before returning home.
“My wife played soccer and softball here — there are just a lot of connections here,” he said.
Pena played football for a season for Mary Hardin-Baylor, then went to baseball in the spring and realized that path gave him more opportunities to play early, he said.
He redshirted his first year before becoming a four-year starter for the Crusaders. He attended Mary Hardin-Baylor for five years, earning his Bachelor of Science in 2008 and becoming a graduate assistant and student coach for the baseball team.
His first coaching job was at Troy in 2009-10 as a junior high football and high school baseball and basketball coach. He became the head baseball coach at Whitewright for two years, then looked to move closer to home after his wife, Mindy, had their first child. Pena was at Huffman Hargrave from 2012-16, working his way up as a varsity assistant baseball and assistant football coach.
Pena reached out to Galloway — Pena’s high school principal when he attended Columbia — about openings at C-BISD. On the same day, Mascheck contacted Pena.
Pena joined Columbia as the varsity linebacker and assistant baseball coach for a year, then was promoted to defensive coordinator for five seasons. Since then, he has been involved with track and became the head baseball coach three years ago, replacing former coach and mentor Jeff Shank.
“I love baseball, and I love our program, so I wanted to be a part of that and help rebuild it,” Pena said.
Last April, Pena became an offensive coordinator so he could learn the Wing-T offense, which he will continue to run as head coach, he said.
“My thought process was I had a good grasp of the kind of defense I wanted to run; I didn’t know what coach Mascheck’s future goals were. So I moved to the offensive side to better myself to potentially apply for the head coaching jobs this year,” Pena said. “Then he (Mascheck) left, and it opened the door here. It worked out for me, and thank goodness because I didn’t want to move.”
Pena becomes the 25th leader of the Roughnecks football program, which will play its 102nd season this fall. He joins Johnnie Renfro — who the baseball field is named after — as the only other Columbia High School graduate to return and lead the Roughneck football team, Galloway said. Renfro led the ’Necks during the 1936-37 seasons.
One of the things Pena learned from Mascheck was when to take a step back and allow his coaches to coach. It was an approach Pena felt helped him grow as the team’s defensive coordinator, he said.
“He (Mascheck) is the one who gave me an opportunity to be the defensive coordinator, and he trusted me enough to put me in that role,” Pena said. “If it wasn’t for that, there would be no way I would be right here today. I appreciate him for that opportunity to allow me to grow within the staff.”
Pena wants to build a culture of positivity and accountability and bring back the Columbia traditions, he said. The coach is also interested in personal development, including introducing student-athletes to the 2Words character development program, which Brazosport ISD uses. It’s an emphasis Pena will try to implement right away, he said, from kindergarten through 12th grade.
“We want to bring some excitement back to do what we do in that athletic period, at practice and we have a good coaching staff to bring all of that back,” Pena said. “They understand what it takes, and I want to allow them to have a voice to coach and bring it back. Let’s bring it back to how things were in 2012, 2003; they were pretty good in 2005.
“We want the community to be proud of the product we put on the field and in the classroom. It’s not about athletics all of the time. We want our kids to grow into better people, and I think if we start early, we will keep a lot of these kids that we lose down the road by attacking the heart and trying to change that heart.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.