The Angleton Ladycats enjoyed a historic 2023 season.
Angleton (9-2-1, 18-4-1) finished runner-up in the newly-aligned District 18-5A standings to qualify for the playoffs for a 15th consecutive season and advanced to the regional tournament for the first time in 13 years.
The Ladycats defeated Crosby, 2-1, in a thrilling Class 5A-Region 3 bidistrict match and edged Houston Milby, 2-0, to advance to regional. The team’s season ended in the shootout period to Barber’s Hill, 10-9, in a regional quarterfinal.
Friendswood (12-0-0, 15-9-2) won the district, followed by Angleton, Santa Fe (6-6, 10-11-1) and Manvel (5-5-2, 7-12-2).
Angleton junior Caylen Alexander capped off her comeback year from a torn ACL by winning the district’s offensive player of the year honor.
Other superlative honors included Friendswood’s Olivia Schmidt as the district’s most valuable player, Gisele Kehres as utility player of the year and Laura Peter was named the coach of the year; Santa Fe’s Hayden Ortiz was the defensive player of the year, and MaKenna Castro was the newcomer of the year; Manvel’s Caitlin Roach was the midfielder of the year; and La Porte’s Audrey Wilson was the goalkeeper of the year.
First-team selections for Angleton included Bryanna Armstrong, Abigayle Brereton, Morgan Hill and Ruby Leal.
Other selections included Friendswood’s Ellen Fairbanks, Brynn Farrar, Haley Roach, Reagan Rudolph and Brooke Spinks; Santa Fe’s Kiana Chastain, Shelby Shelton and Ariana Briones; Manvel’s Chelsea Cross, Ava McFadden and Allison McClanahan; La Porte’s Keeyanna Lawrence and Nina Tristan; Texas City’s Lilliana Matranga and Reagan Musick; and Galveston Ball’s Elena Foulks and Sophia Diaz.
Second-team honorees for the Ladycats included Lilianna Lerma, Isabella Buenrello, Aaliyah Jones and Brooklyn Smith.
Other second-teamers were Friendswood’s Madi Hogue, Campbell Mannschreck, Mary Merino, Asia Vinciguerra and Jocelyn Wilson; Santa Fe’s Emily Hernandez, Haley Withers and Evelin Amaya; Manvel’s Bailey Gardner, Peighton Hardy and Landry Wisnoski; La Porte’s Mackenzie Prigmore and Lola Rodriguez; Texas City’s Abigail Eppes and Keira Lewis; and Galveston Ball’s Zoe McClure and Bree Cheatham.
Angleton players named honorable mention included Ashley Tyus, Destiny Shaw and Hilda Mendoza.
Other selections included Friendswood’s Mabry Venables; Santa Fe’s Scarlett Barnett, Scarlette Yanez and Allyson Nickerson; Manvel’s Mya Haynes, Kosi Onkonkwor and Addisen Gardner; La Porte’s Mariana De La Rosa, Celeste Gonzales and Elyssa Thompson; Texas City’s Melina Clemente, Elizabeth Gregurek and Rachel Kushner; and Galveston Ball’s Evelyn Gault, Elaine Portal and Chloe Howrey.
Ladycats named to academic all-district included Armstrong, Buentello, Hernandez, Hill, Ashlee Orizaba, Tyus, Alexander, Brereton, Lerma and Ellen Lomholt.
Manvel academic selections included Hernandez, McClanahan, McFadden, Rachell Sanow, Haynes and Okonkwor.
