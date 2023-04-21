The beat goes on for the Angleton track and field teams.
The Wildcats and Ladycats finished strong in the District 17/18-5A Area Championship meet Wednesday at Barbers Hill High School, sending athletes to next week’s regional meet.
The Wildcats placed third with 79 points, and the Ladycats finished fifth with 56. Texas City won the boys area title with 105 points, and Manvel took first in the girls standings with 123.
Several athletes will compete in the Class 5A-Region 3 meet April 28-29 at George Turner Stadium in Humble after finishing in the top four of their respective events.
Harlee Fonville and Myalek Woods took home gold in their respective competitions.
Fonville was the area champion in the shot put with a top distance of 36 feet, 10 1/2 inches and in the discus with a toss of 141 feet, 5 inches. Woods had the top distance of 23 feet, 1/2 inches in the long jump.
Angleton had several runner-up finishes.
Micah Johnson recorded a throw of 168 feet, 6 inches in the discus. In individual track events, Kaden Jammer finished with a personal-best time of 10.84 in the 100-meter dash, and Jordan Goode raced to 14.64 in the 110 high hurdles. The Wildcats’ 400 relay quartet of Elijah Simmons, Kariyen Boniaby Goins, Ernest Rodriguez and Talon Moten finished with a time of 42.42.
Placing third was Moten in the 300 low hurdles, 38.97; the Ladycats 800 relay quartet of Aryana Cruz, Makenna Williams, Caylen Alexander and Kenady Sam; Williams in the 100-meter dash, personal-best time of 12.44; May Johnson in the 200 open, 26.96; Simmons in the high jump; 6 feet, 2 inches; Christopher Thomas in the triple jump, 43 feet, 10 inches; and Alyssa Hudgins in discus, personal-best mark of 114 feet, 2 inches.
Angleton’s lone fourth-place finish went to Austin Stallman in the pole vault with a height of 12 feet.
Other athletes who finished but did not qualify included fifth place, Rodriguez, 100-meter dash, 10.94; Cruz, Johnson, Jayla Reagan and Williams, 800-meter relay, 49.79; Woods, high jump, 6 feet; and Cruz, triple jump, 35 feet, 7 3/4 inches; sixth, Simmons, Rodriguez, Pinerio and Goins, 800 relay, 1:31.84; and Khai McGhee, 47 feet, 1 3/4 inches; seventh, Alexander, Cailee Bivins, Ambrielle Linscombe and Naiema Almaraz, 1,600-meter relay, 4:26.88; Jacob Pinerio, 200-meter dash, 24.08; Sean Blanks, long jump, 21 feet, 1/2 inches and triple jump, 41 feet, 1/2 inches; and eighth Goins, 200-meter dash, 26.74; and Samantha Clarke, 3,200-meter run, 13:49.52.
DANBURY
The Danbury track and field team advanced a few athletes to next week’s regional meet.
Danbury competed in the District 23/24-3A Area Championship meet Wednesday at Coldspring-Oakhurst High School.
The top four finishers in each event qualified for the Class 3A Region 3 meet April 28-29 at Midway High School in Waco.
Last season’s state qualifier Adan Lewis continued his season in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
The senior took third in the 100 open at 11.45 and clocked in at 22.50 for fourth place in the 200.
Teammate Caleb Warren missed advancing with a fifth-place time of 23.02 in the 200-meter race.
Senior Michael Goudy will compete at regional after finishing with a third-place time of 51.93 in the 400 open.
In the relay events, the Panthers’ 400-meter quartet of Warner, Goudy, Max McLeland and Lewis placed fourth in 43.52 to move on.
The Lady Panthers’ 800 relay team of Frankie Vrazel, Kady Hansen, Lexi Fief and Jaeden Kuck missed the cut.
Their time of 1:52.83 was less than a second behind Trinity for fourth place.
