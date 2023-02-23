ANGLETON
B raxton Beaty wants to focus on winning a state title for his team.
The Angleton freshman ensured a big life decision wouldn’t become a distraction.
Beaty verbally committed to Louisiana State University last month to play baseball, allowing him to focus on being the best player for the Wildcats for the next four seasons.
“More or less not having to perform for scouts, and my goal is to win a state championship, and I am sure it is for them, too,” he said. “I wanted to get that stuff out of the way, focus on winning and be out with the guys on the field.”
New rules passed by the NCAA over the last few years have made it illegal for college coaches to offer scholarships to recruits before Aug. 1 or Sept. 1 of their junior year, except for football, men’s and women’s basketball and baseball, according to ncsasports.org, a college recruiting website.
While NCAA rules prohibit early recruiting, coaches can extend a verbal scholarship offer, which is what LSU did with Beaty. A verbal offer is not legally binding, and college coaches can extend verbal offers to a recruit of any age, according to ncsasports.org.
The wheels began turning in the fall when Beaty attended a camp at LSU. In January, the school offered Beaty and the freshman verbally committed to the Southeastern Conference school.
“It felt like home, and that’s what I was looking for,” he said. “I was looking at the coaching staff, how that felt. The facilities were a thing for me.”
Beaty is not the only youngster committed to a Division I program.
Another Class of 2026 commit Beaty is familiar with is Bradyn Garner, a 6-foot-0, 186-pound left-handed pitcher from West Monroe, Louisiana. In Brazoria County, Pearland native and Dobie High School sophomore Omar Serna is an LSU commit as a catcher.
Locally, Brazoswood softball pitcher Peyton Tanner verbally committed to the University of Tennessee in the fall.
Beaty comes from a family with ties to the diamond. His brother, Kaiden, played at Coastal Bend College; his mother, Natalee, was a player on Angleton’s 1994 state champion softball team; and his father, PJ, played high school baseball, Braxton said.
In Wildcats head coach Brian Lostracco’s seven years at Angleton, he said it is the first time he has had a freshman player verbally commit to a college. The team will rely on Beaty’s contributions to the varsity team this season.
“It is kind of exciting, kind of a new deal, and I’m excited for Braxton,” Lostracco said. “At the high school level, he can definitely play the field. We have him in the outfield, and we see him as one of the bats in our lineup as well.”
LSU was Beaty’s top choice from the beginning, he said. Before committing to the Tigers, Beaty spoke with Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Rice University.
While Beaty has verbally committed, he cannot sign with the school until his junior year, he said, per NCAA rules. The Tigers told Beaty they liked his pitchability, he said. Despite not hitting his growth spurt, LSU was impressed with the 5-foot-9, 140-pound lefty’s repertoire.
“With pitchability, I feel like I am one of the better kids in the class for that, and I stay calm under pressure; I feel like that is a big thing,” Beaty said.
Beaty has played baseball since he was 3 or 4 years old, he said, and he credited his pitching coach Tim Jones with helping him develop his arsenal. Beaty’s pitches are fastball, curveball, slider and changeup.
“I have known him since I was 8 years old, and he’s been a big part of my life, not only for baseball but basically for everything,” Beaty said.
One of the scouting reports states Beaty’s fastball lands in the mid-80 mph and he can work both sides of the plate, according to a report from Prep Baseball Report. His slider is in the mid-70s, and his changeup hits in the upper 70s.
“I can throw any pitch any time I want,” he said.
Beaty played center field in Angleton’s season opener Monday against Foster, listed in the No. 5 hole in the Wildcats’ lineup, and he pitched an inning in relief in the Wildcats’ 4-3 win. His stat line on the bump was two hits, one run and one strikeout in one inning. At the plate, he drew a walk in two plate appearances.
“It was fun,” he said. “That’s where you wanted to be whenever you were a little kid wanting to play for the Angleton Wildcats. Just getting that experience, I’m looking forward to a lot more of them.”
Beaty sees himself as a starter, but “whatever happens, happens.” He wants to help the team in any way, he said, and he can do that with the recruiting process in the rearview mirror. In the meantime, Beaty will continue contacting the staff occasionally.
“Talking to them was like talking to a friend. They were very good to talk to,” Beaty said. “Coach (Jay) Johnson, Coach (Josh) Jordan, they’ve got it going and I’ll be talking to them over the phone.”
