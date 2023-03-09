ANGLETON
Like the fog cascading over Wildcat Stadium, Wednesday’s District 18-5A matchup between Angleton and La Porte left the top of the district clouded.
The scoreless tie puts all the stakes on Saturday’s regular-season finale to determine who emerges as the district champion.
“It’s tough,” Angleton coach Francisco Echartea said. “When you’ve been coaching soccer for 10 years, you’ve seen a lot of games. The boys felt like it was a loss, but I told them to keep their heads up because it was not a loss. That’s the beauty about this; we still have a district game to win on Saturday.”
The Wildcats (7-1-3, 12-2-7) entered Wednesday’s game one point ahead of La Porte (7-2-2, 11-9-2) in the district standings. An Angleton win would have given the Wildcats four points and the district title outright with one game remaining.
With the tie, the Wildcats will have to win Saturday at Galveston Ball or hope for a La Porte loss, or if both teams tie, Angleton will win the district.
“They are disappointed. They wanted to do it here in front of their fans on senior night, but it’s OK,” Echartea said. “We can still wave that trophy; we still have a shot at it and that’s what matters.
“This was a great game to prepare us for the playoffs.”
Both teams had opportunities to break the scoreless tie, but Angleton’s best chances came in the second half.
The Wildcats recorded seven shots on goal.
The closest the Wildcats had at scoring was with 11:45 remaining in regulation when Joshua Diaz crossed a pass to David Estrada around the top half of the goal box. Estrada’s shot on goal smacked the bottom of the football goalpost above the soccer net, ending play.
In the 78th minute, the Wildcats had another outside-to-inside pass, but the shot banged the right post and went out of bounds. La Porte goalkeeper Abner Lima also deserves credit for keeping the Wildcats out of the goal.
The Bulldog junior finished with 12 saves.
“I think in the second half, they came out a different team,” Echartea said. “The first half was ebb and flow, just back and forth. In the second half, I thought we dominated a little more. We had more opportunities, and we took advantage of the little holes they had.
“Shout out to La Porte’s keeper; he had some great saves. I don’t know if he’s had that many saves in a game, but we put him to work in the second half. He did a phenomenal job, and the only ball that slipped through him went out the back post. That was unfortunate, but hey, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose and sometimes you tie.”
Angleton goalkeeper Devin Solis also played well.
The senior started the game by stoning a hot shot to the goal one minute in, foiled a corner kick at the beginning of the second half by jumping up and pushing the ball away from a Bulldog looking to head it into the net and ended the game in the final minute with a slide tackle to clear the ball away from a La Porte player.
Solis finished with five saves.
“There is a reason he is a captain,” Echartea said. “He can feel the game. He’s a great captain to have on your team and that’s why he’s out there. He controls the game as much as he can.
“I can’t say enough good things about that kid. He’s doing phenomenal, and we still have him for a few more weeks; I’m praying.”
Despite a district winner still being up for grabs, Wednesday’s game served as a precursor to next week’s postseason.
“I equate this to mental toughness and getting them mentally ready,” Echartea said. “I’m proud of them the way they — I felt the officials were playing the game a little tight the first half, so we told them that it is going to be like this. There are going to be games where we have to play with somebody with a card, but we have to play.
“We’ve got to treat this like a playoff game because we are in the playoffs. We have the district championship on the line, and we can’t back down. We have to play who we got. And that’s what we did.”
