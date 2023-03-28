ANGLETON
All it took was a Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta stroll around Freedom Park, the city of Angleton’s Little League facility, for a light bulb to go off in his head.
“We can do better than 1, 2, 3 and 4. We have had some tremendous people who were tremendous baseball players, had great impacts on the community and those four names rose to the top,” he said. “Unfortunately, none of them are with us any longer, but I thought it would be a great tribute to each of them.”
Sebesta referred to the names of the four baseball fields at Freedom Park across the street from Wildcat Stadium in Angleton.
About a year after approaching Angleton City Council about the idea and the city formulating a process for naming the fields, Sebesta knew who he wanted to honor.
“I personally knew three of the four, and they were all people who were influential on me, and Mr. Welch was very involved in youth baseball,” Sebesta said.
Fast forward to Saturday when the renaming of the four ball diamonds to Reuben Welch, Millard D. “Dee” Campbell, Leonard Edwards and Thomas “Tom” Muecke Jr. were unveiled during the opening ceremony of the Angleton Little League season.
The process the city came up with was allowing citizens to nominate names for the fields, and the names were approved in the same city council meeting that was named Abigail Arias Park last March. However, the official unveiling took place Saturday morning.
“I am very thankful that the city took that idea and went with it,” Sebesta said.
REUBEN WELCH
Welch was an active baseball volunteer in the 1970s for Texas Teenage before it was called Little League, Sebesta said.
“He raked the fields, announced the games and coached,” Sebesta said. “It’s only fitting that his name be on one of the fields here.”
Welch was one of those volunteers who always seemed to be out on the ball fields, Sebesta said.
Welch died in 1977, Sebesta said, and the City of Angleton named Welch Park after him. However, those fields were no longer used after Freedom Park was constructed.
“This way, you can take what Mr. Welch was known for, which was his involvement in youth baseball and continue it with baseball,” Sebesta said.
Welch’s son, Darryl, was on hand for the tribute Saturday. Reuben Welch Field will replace Field 3.
LEONARD EDWARDS
Edwards was a longtime volunteer to youth baseball as a coach and umpire. The Tulsa, Oklahoma, native was an Army veteran and worked at Dow Chemical for 35 years, according to his obituary. He died in 2006.
“Mr. Edwards was one of the founding fathers of youth baseball in Angleton,” Sebesta said. “He was very involved with his kids back in the ’60s, and when I was a kid playing baseball in the early mid-’70s and through the ’70s, he was an empire. His kids had already grown, and he was very involved in umpiring.”
Edwards was an Angleton resident for 55 years, spending countless hours in volunteer and civic organizations. Sebesta remembered umpiring with Edwards, and although Edwards was dealing with health issues, he was still out there umpiring the little kids’ games, Sebesta said.
“It meant a lot to him to be involved in baseball,” Sebesta said.
Baseball fields in the city that used to be named after Edwards are no longer there, replaced by the district’s bus barn by the junior high school. His name replaces Field 4.
“This was a way to carry those guys (Edwards and Welch) who were two of the fathers of youth baseball in Angleton and put them in one place,” Sebesta said. “Hopefully, any of the folks in baseball will do a little research and get a feel for the impact all four of those men had in this community.
“I know they had an impact on me.”
SGT. MILLARD D. “DEE” CAMPBELL
Also nicknamed “Soup” stemming from his last name, Campbell was an outstanding baseball player growing up in Angleton in the 1980s and pitched for the Wildcats until he graduated in 1984.
Campbell was recruited to play baseball in college and drafted out of high school to play professional baseball, but declined and joined the Air Force beginning in 1985. He was stationed in Saudi Arabia when terrorists exploded a truck bomb at Khobar Towers, killing Campbell and 18 other US military members on June 25, 1996.
“He was a great baseball player, a super guy; I worked with him a couple of summers, and he was very soft-spoken,” Sebesta said.
Campbell’s younger brother, Hoyt, said he and the family heard one of the fields would be named in Campbell’s honor about two weeks ago.
“When he (Sebesta) called me, I don’t know what I said, but I was at a loss for words. It was very touching,” Hoyt said. “I have known Matt for a long time, and he knew my brother, and what happened to him at the Khobar Towers and then this, it is a little emotional.
“It is an honor to see him pay tribute to him like this, not only as a baseball player but for what he has done for his country and what he meant to the community — it is just a blessing for our family to see this and I’m glad it was done during my time.”
Field 2 was renamed Sgt. Millard D. “Dee” Campbell Field.
The Campbell family had the largest contingent of the four men. A nephew of Campbell’s, Rodney Crisp, is a Little League coach for the Athletics, and Campbell’s great nephew, Ryan, plays on the team.
“Ryan, I hope you are the ball player your uncle was,” Sebesta said.
Campbell would be humbled by the recognition, Hoyt said.
“The thing he would say is, ‘I don’t deserve this,’ and that’s the kind of person he was,” he said. “He did his thing of not only being a baseball player but serving his country, and being a good person came naturally to him.
“It touched my heart because I have known Matt since we were in high school, and for him to be somebody that I know meant a lot, and it meant a lot to the whole family.”
THOMAS WARREN “TOM” MUECKE JR.
Muecke was “arguably the best all-around athlete to come out of Angleton,” Sebesta said.
“He was a great athlete and an even better person than he was an athlete,” he said.
Sebesta believed Muecke could have had a career in professional baseball. He was on the 11-12-year-old division team that finished second in state in Texas Teenage. He also quarterbacked the Wildcats to a 10-0 regular season in 1981.
“He was an outstanding baseball player, a very good basketball player and an outstanding football player,” Sebesta said.
Muecke chose football and attended Baylor University, where he played from 1982-85 under coach Grant Teaff.
Muecke ranked fourth all-time at Baylor in career passing yards with 3,688, behind only Neal Jeffrey, Terry Southall and All-American Don Trull, according to the school’s athletics website.
He was a two-time all-Southwest Conference selection and was inducted into the Baylor Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.
Muecke played in the Canadian Football League for seven seasons, capturing two Grey Cup championships with Winnipeg and Edmonton and joined the Houston Oilers for a season before retiring in 1994. From there, he practiced optometry for about 10 years before dying in 2016.
Tom Muecke Sr. was on hand to honor his son. Muecke’s name replaces Field 1.
“All four of these gentlemen whose names are now on these fields were men of great character, great volunteers and I hope the players and coaches, some of that character rubs off on them to make them better human beings because they were all fantastic human beings that can now live on with Little League baseball here in Angleton,” Sebesta said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.