ANGLETON — Angleton had chances against Class 5A top-ranked Friendswood in Saturday’s District 18-5A match, but the Wildcats could not capitalize.
Angleton had the bases loaded with one out in each of the first three innings, but only one run crossed home plate and the Mustangs eventually made them pay for a 5-1 loss at Angleton High School.
The Wildcats stranded six runners through the first two innings and eight through three frames. For the game, the Wildcats left nine runners on base.
“That was definitely something we talked about at the end of the game. We had a chance to break the game wide-open early, and even in the third inning, we were able to scratch one in with the bases loaded, but with the bases loaded and less than two outs, even one run is like a loss to me,” Angleton coach Brian Lostracco said. “We have to capitalize, and our kids know that. They’re baseball savvy, and they understand we didn’t.”
After Wildcats’ starting pitcher Braxton Beaty pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the first, Angleton mounted its threat with Ryland Brown and Jacob Del Hierro both getting on base on a hit by pitch in the bottom of the first. Kade Dobbs singled to load the bases with one out.
However, Gavin Brawner and Ryan Bowers each struck out to end the inning.
Another quick frame by Beaty gave the Wildcats a chance to put runs on the board, beginning with Jason Buchanan drawing a leadoff walk. After Isiah Brooks’ sacrifice bunt moved Buchanan over, Aaron Grear reached on a hit by pitch, and Brown walked to load the bases with one out.
Like the opening frame, however, the Wildcats’ next two batters struck out swinging to end the frame.
“It can’t be just one guy, it has to be a multitude of guys, and anybody in the lineup in that position has got to know that, ‘Hey, I gotta do my job, and if I get on base here, we are going to score runs,’” Lostracco said.
With that momentum, the Mustangs took advantage.
Beaty got Blake Knowles to strike out but walked Blake Encarnacion, who was thrown out at second base on a fielder’s choice. Dawson Hinson was on first with two outs.
Hinson advanced to second base on a passed ball and moved 90 feet on a wild pitch. Kyle Lockhart came through with a two-out to score Hinson for the game’s first run.
Lockhart advanced to scoring position on a passed ball, and Peyton Adams brought him home with a triple to push the Mustangs’ lead to 2-0. Adams then scored on a passed ball to make it 3-0 before Beaty struck out Boots Landry for the final out.
The Wildcats had the bases loaded with one out in the third inning, and this time they scored a run when Brooks’ sacrifice fly to center field scored Dobbs with two outs.
Grear struck out in the next at-bat to end the inning.
Friendswood added two runs in the sixth to make it a 5-1 game.
The Mustangs turned to Houston Rhodes in relief, and the junior did the job.
The righty pitched the final four innings, retiring the Wildcats’ lineup in order twice. Brooks reached base safely on a one-out error in the sixth, but Rhodes struck out the next two batters. In the seventh, pinch-hitter Callan Frazier got on base with a one-out single, but Dobbs struck out, and Evan Farr grounded out to end the game.
Angleton struck out 11 times Saturday and 21 in the two-game series.
“We have to put the ball in play,” Lostracco said. “We know we are facing good pitching when we see teams like Friendswood, so when you get down in the count, it is time to do something different and put the ball in play. Force them to make outs instead of having a strikeout to be the final out in the inning.
In his first varsity start, Beaty pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowed five runs, three earned, on three hits, struck out nine and walked two.
“I thought he handled it well, and I think he pitched well enough to give us a chance to be in the ball game; we didn’t help him out early on,” Lostracco said. “ I thought he pitched well in his first district game, especially against a team like Friendswood.
“He held his own, and he got hitters out when needed.”
Garrett Buchanan and Brown pitched in relief. Lockhart got the win for the Mustangs in three innings of work, allowing two hits. Rhodes pitched four innings, allowed one hit and struck out six.
Dobbs led the Wildcats by batting 2-for-4 for a run scored.
The Wildcats had Friendswood on the ropes in Game 1 of the series Tuesday.
Angleton led 2-0 through four innings until Friendswood tied the game in the fifth and won it on a walk-off single in the seventh inning.
Brown took the loss for the Wildcats.
Dobbs started for a no-decision, going 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits, striking out six and walking three.
Del Hierro and Dobbs each drove in runs for Angleton.
The Wildcats will play Tuesday in Texas City and host the Stingarees on Friday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.