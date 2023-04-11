ANGLETON — The Angleton track and field teams are peaking in time for the postseason.
“This is when it kicks in, and it’s time to go,” Wildcats coach Selwyn Dews said.
It starts today as the newcomers to District 18-5A are hosts to the two-day meet at Wildcat Stadium. The district comprises Angleton, Friendswood, Galveston Ball, Le Porte, Manvel, Santa Fe and Texas City.
The top four finishers in each finals event qualify for the Class 5A Area meet April 20 at Barbers Hill. Day 1 of the District 18-5A meet today includes the finals in field events, beginning at 10 a.m. and track prelims at 2 p.m. Track finals start at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The Wildcats are almost two weeks removed from winning their fourth meet March 31 at the South Houston Classic.
The Wildcats won the boys meet with 150 points, highlighted by the seven events they won. The Ladycats finished third in the girls standings with 108.
Jordan Goode won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.84 and placed second in the 300 version in 42.13. Talon Moten won the 300 hurdles in 39.89.
The Wildcats won two of three relay events, including the 400 relay team of Kariyen Boniaby Goins, Moten, Ernest Rodriguez and Elijah Simmons, crossing the finish line in 43.09. The mile relay quartet of Nicholas Jackson, Moten, Jaden Pettway and Jacob Pinerio beat the field in 3:30.78.
“I think we are where we should be, and I think we’ll go out and perform well,” Dews said. “The big difference in this district is, not only do you have the sprinters, but they are loaded in the field events side, but we still have a good shot with our kids.”
The Wildcats won three field events in South Houston.
Micah Johnson, who has been solid in the throwing events all season, took first in the discus with a toss of 159 feet, 11 inches, and Khai McGhee threw 48 feet, 9 inches in the shot put. Simmons was the champion in the high jump with a height of 6 feet, 2 inches. Myalek Woods placed second in the high jump at 6 feet, Sean Blanks finished second in the long jump in 21-9.5, and Austin Stallman’s height of 12 feet landed him second in the pole vault. Stallman will be looking to make a long postseason run like his predecessor, Noah Butterfield, did in the pole vault.
“Looking at the numbers and coming out of spring break, they are performing where I expect them to be with a little rest,” Dews said. “We’re out here today, tuning up a little bit and they’ll be ready to go. Everybody is out just to run a personal best, and if that personal best puts them at the top, it puts them at the top. That’s our main focus with the team, and you try to do better at each meet.
“It’s hard to say, ‘I’m looking at one person’ when collectively, as a team, we are putting it together, and everybody is starting to reach their personal goals.”
Harlee Fonville has led the Ladycats throughout the season in the shot put and discus. The junior won both throwing events in South Houston, finishing with a distance of 40-1.5 in the shot put and tops in the discus in 124-0.5.
“Harlee has looked great in both events,” Ladycats coach Chris Steger said. “I’m hoping she has a great performance. The weather is going to be great for her, but she has been getting stronger and stronger throughout the year, and I hope she continues to do that.
“We have a bunch of good field event people that we’ll see tomorrow. My goal is to get as many out as possible to area and then go from there.”
Alyssa Hudgins had a good showing at the SoHo Classic with a third-place finish in the discus and took sixth in the shot put. Jayla Reagan also scored for the Ladycats by placing fourth in the long jump.
Steger is hopeful his sprints and relays continue to do what they have done all season.
In the SoHo Classic, Angleton won in the 400-meter relay in 49.43 with the team of Aryana Cruz, Mya Johnson, Reagan and Makenna Williams. The 800 relay quartet of Cruz, Williams, Kei’Ori Grear and Sam Kenady took second in 1:48.82.
Johnson was a runner-up in the sprints, including the 100-meter open in 12.87 and the 200-meter dash in 26.58.
“We have Makenna Williams, a freshman who has been looking real strong, and I’m hoping she has success in both the 100 open but also on the 4-by-1 and the 4-by-2. She is looking good,” Steger said.
“We have a bunch of good sprinters. They are young. We only have two seniors on the team, so hopefully, we can have success this year and build on it as the years go by.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.