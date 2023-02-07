Angleton sophomore Luke Cook is returning to the UIL Swim & Dive State meet after finishing with top-two times in both his individual events in last weekend’s Class 5A-Region 6 meet at Don Cook Natatorium in Houston.
Cook won the 500-yard freestyle at 4:42.44 and placed runner-up in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:44.15. He beat his seeded time in the 200 by 1.04.
The top two times in each event automatically qualify for the state meet Feb. 17 and 18 at the Josh Davis Natatorium & Bill Walker Pool in San Antonio.
“Luke had a great 200 freestyle race and fought hard to the finish,” Angleton swim coach Ginger LaRaia said. “He got out-touched by just a hundredth of a second, earning a silver medal, but Luke came back with a fantastic 500 free to take the gold.
“He is excited and ready to take on the competition at the state meet.”
Cook was one of 16 swimmers Angleton sent to the regional meet, with many placing.
Finishing seventh was Ean Arbogast in the 100 freestyle in 49.78, Greyson Bell in the 200 individual medley in 2:11.16 and Jackson George finished eighth in the 200 IM in 2:13.28.
For the Ladycats, Emily Green placed eighth in the 100 backstroke in 1:07.38, Emma Marroquin took eighth in the 200 freestyle in 2:13.22, and Brooklyn Foote’s time of 1:11.12 had her in seventh.
In the relays, the Wildcats’ 200 medley placed sixth in 1:46.88; the 200 freestyle quartet finished sixth in 1:36.95; and the 400 freestyle team placed fifth in 3:22.47.
The Ladycats’ 400 freestyle quartet placed fourth in 4:08.09, and the 200 freestyle team took fifth in 1:53.05.
Other finishers included ninth, Elena Buckley, breaststroke, 1:18.76; and Bell, breaststroke, 1:06.55; 10th, Connor Lindsey, breaststroke, 1:06.70 and backstroke, 1:00.37; Jackson Remmers, butterfly, 1:00.66; Green, 50 freestyle, 27.17; Marroquin, 100 freestyle, 59.46; and George, backstroke, 1:00.32; 11th, Remmers, 200 IM, 2:16.30; and Foote, 500 freestyle, 6:20.31; 12th, Buckley, 100 freestyle, 1:02.50; Anabella Steddum, 200 IM, 2:38.86; Rosalynn Lunt, 200 freestyle, 2:34.14; 13th, Lindsey, 100 butterfly, 1:02.06; Arbogast, 50 freestyle, 22.95 and Sophia Damian, 100 butterfly, 1:18.44.
BRAZOSWOOD
Brazoswood did not have a swimmer qualify for state at the Class 6A-Region 6 meet last weekend at the Cy-Fair Natatorium in Houston.
However, the program was led by Minnie Tran in the 50-yard freestyle. The senior Lady Buc finished her career fifth in 25.09. She also placed 13th in the backstroke in 1:01.58.
The Lady Bucs quartet of Tran, Jaycie Fort, Mallory Kesler and Sarah Gambrel scored an eighth-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:45.17.
Other finishers included ninth place, Tran, Fort, Kesler and Gambrel, 400 freestyle relay, 3:52.23; 11th, Gambrel, 100 freestyle, 56.12; 14th, Sean Brown, Mason Potter, Anthony Sury and Jayden Arana, 200 freestyle relay, 1:37.97; and Brown, Potter, Brady James and Arana, 400 freestyle relay, 3:38.08; 15th, Sidney Slater, Anna Reuschle, Alex Sparkman and Sarah Mitterling, 200 medley relay, 2:15.78; Sury, James, Collin Pyeatt and Arana, 200 medley relay, 1:48.66; Arana, 500 freestyle, 23.93; and Sury, 100 backstroke, 57.75.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.