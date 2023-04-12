ANGLETON — Athletes in a few districts competed Monday and Tuesday for a chance to qualify for their respective area meets next week.
The Angleton track and field teams performed well on the first day of the District 18-5A track and field meet Tuesday at Angleton High School.
Thirteen athletes qualified in nine events for the District 17/18 Area meet April 20 at Barbers Hill.
All field events and the 3,200-meter run were finals Tuesday, with the top four finishers in each event advancing. Track finals begin at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Myalek Woods led the Wildcats by qualifying in two events.
The senior won the long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 2 inches and was runner-up in the high jump with a height of 6 feet, 3 inches. Teammate Elijah Simmons placed third in the high jump with a mark of 6-3, and in the long jump, Sean Blanks took third with a jump of 21 feet.
Christopher Thomas won the triple jump with a distance of 43 feet, 9 1/4 inches and Blanks took third at 40-5 1/4.
In the throwing competitions, Khai McGhee was third in the shot put with a mark of 49 feet, 7 1/2 inches, and Micah Johnson was a runner-up in the discus with a toss of 159 feet, 10 inches. Rounding out the qualifiers for the Wildcats was Austin Stallman in the pole vault. His height of 13 feet, 6 inches was good for fourth place.
Harlee Fonville led the Ladycats by qualifying for a couple of events.
The junior won the shot put with a distance of 39 feet, 3 1/2 inches and the discus with a mark of 131 feet, 9 inches. Teammate Alyssa Hudgins also qualified in the discus (110-9).
Ary Cruz rounded out the Ladycat qualifiers with a fourth-place finish in the triple jump with a distance of 34-8 1/2.
Samantha Clarke qualified in the lone final track event by finishing third in 12:54.06 in the 2-mile run.
Others who placed but did not qualify included, fifth, Jayla Reagan, triple jump, 33-1 1/4; Cruz, long jump, 15-10; and sixth, Hudgins, shot put, 32-0; Chance Whitaker, long jump, 20-6 1/2; and McGhee, discus, 137-10.
DISTRICT 26-4A
Several athletes qualified for the Class 4A-Region 4 Area meet after competing on the first day of the District 26-4A meet Monday at Stafford.
The top four finishers in each event advance to the area competition next Wednesday at Bay City High School. Track finals begin at 6 p.m. today.
COLUMBIA
The Columbia Roughnecks had two qualifiers, including freshman Cade Thoe tying for first place in the pole vault after clearing the bar at 11 feet, 6 inches, and Blake Osteen placed third in the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 8 inches.
The Lady ’Necks sent five athletes to area after Monday’s competition.
Londyn Brown was a three-time champion at district, winning the long, triple and high jumps. She recorded a height of 5 feet, 4 inches in the high jump, 16 feet, 3/4 inches in the long jump and 35 feet, 4 inches in the triple jump.
Savannah Ward was a runner-up in shot put, and Katelyn Keen placed third in both the shot put and discus. Distances were not available Tuesday.
Hayley Broussard placed third in high jump with a mark of 4 feet, 4 inches and Laysa Stanford was a runner-up in the 2-mile run. No time was available.
SWEENY
Sweeny had a few area qualifiers from the district meet, led by Jaxen Schroeder and Cameron Alexander. Schroeder won the pole vault with a height of 11-6, and Alexander topped the field in the high jump by clearing the bar at 5-8.
Hevan Bell placed second in the high jump with a height of 4-10, and teammate Kay’ana Britton placed fourth (4-4). Ma’rya Quarles was a runner-up in the triple jump (32-6.5), and Alecia King placed fourth to advance in the long jump (15-9 1/4).
Cayden Jones was a runner-up in the triple jump (41-9 1/2).
BRAZOSPORT
Deja El-Amin led Brazosport by qualifying in two events. She placed third in the long jump at 15-10 1/4 and third in the triple jump at 32-2 3/4.
IOWA COLONY
The Highway 288 school qualified a few athletes for the area meet.
Greg Guidry placed fourth in two events, including the high jump at 5-6 and the long jump with a leap of 19-11 1/4. Donald Wynn placed fourth in the triple jump (41-1 3/4).
For the Lady Pioneers, Je’Dyn Parker was a runner-up in the long jump (15-10 1/2) and took fourth in the triple jump at 31-3 3/4.
In the 2-mile run, Aden Saucedo placed third after crossing the finish line in 11:10.29.
Others who placed but did not qualify included, fifth, Jadarian Harper, Iowa Colony, long jump, 19-9; sixth, Ward, discus; Shania Woodard, Sweeny, long jump, 14-3 3/4; Mudassir Abdullah, Columbia, triple, jump, 38-6 1/4; Zach Liserio, Sweeny, 2-mile run, 11:15.30; seventh, Amaya Waddy, Brazosport, long jump, 14-1/4; Jones, long jump, 19-4.5; Jayden Carrizales, Brazosport, 2-mile run, 11:48.01; and eighth, Tayshaun Lang, Sweeny, long jump, 18-6; and Liam York, Sweeny, 2-mile run, 12:41.82.
No results were available for boys’ shot put and discus, and full results were not available for District 24-6A.
