ANGLETON
Add another track and field meet the Wildcats won this season.
The ’Cats were crowned District 18-5A champions — their first season in the realigned district — after Thursday’s final day of the championship meet at Wildcat Stadium.
Angleton finished with 143 points, edging Texas City’s 125 and Friendswood’s 120. Fellow Brazoria County school Manvel placed fourth with 106 points.
More importantly, the Wildcats qualified many athletes for a Class 4A-Region 3 Area meet against District 17 athletes next week at Barbers Hill.
Athletes had to finish in the top four of the final events on a sunny and light breeze Thursday evening to qualify.
The Wildcats qualified for all three relay events and garnered 32 of 60 points.
The Wildcats 400-meter relay team of Elijah Simmons, Ernest Rodriguez, Kariyen Boniaby Goins and Talon Moten placed third in 42.82; Simmons, Rodriguez, Jacob Pinerio and Goins finished fourth in the 800 relay in 1:30.82; and the quartet of Jaden Pettway, Nicholas Jackson, Rashad Williams and Moten took third in 3:30.22.
The Wildcats had to catch up heading into the final leg of the 800-meter relay, but Goins closed the gap to within .28 seconds behind the second-place team Manvel. Places second through fourth were within that .28 seconds.
In the open sprints, Kaden Jammer advanced with a runner-up time of 11.44 in the 100 open, Goins won the 200-meter dash in 23.05 and Pinerio was the fourth-fastest runner in the 200 with his time of 23.38.
In the hurdles, Jordan Goode qualified in the 110 high hurdles when he crossed the finish line in 15.91 and placed third in the 300 version in 40.53. Moten was a runner-up in the 300 meters in 39.15.
Winning the District 18-5A meet was the Wildcats’ fifth this season.
The Ladycats placed third in the district championship with 108 points. Manvel was the district champion with 181, and La Porte followed with 152.
The Ladycats also sent their three relays to the area meet, finishing with 40 points.
The 400-meter team of Aryana Cruz, Mya Johnson, Jayla Reagan and Makenna Williams clocked in at 49.32 to finish as runners-up; Caylen Alexander, Cruz, Williams and Kenady Sam also took second in the 800 relay with a time of 1:44.92; and the mile relay foursome of Naiema Almaraz, Cailee Bivins, Samantha Clarke and Ambrielle Linscombe placed fourth in 4:35.41.
The speed in the relays translated to the individual sprint events, as Johnson qualified for two events. The junior placed fourth in the 100 open when she clocked in at 13.03 and recorded a runner-up time of 26.81 in the 200. Williams qualified in the 100 with a third-place time of 12.94.
The Class 5-Region 3 Area meet is Wednesday at Barbers Hill High School. Field events begin at 10 a.m., and running starts at 5 p.m.
DISTRICT 24-6A
The Brazoswood track and field teams qualified a few athletes for next Friday’s Class 6A-Region 3 District 23/24 Area meet at Dickinson High School.
The Bucs finished seventh in the boys standings with 22 points, and the Lady Bucs accumulated 47 to place sixth.
Long distance seniors Charles Patton and Diego Mayo kept their high school careers going. Diego finished runner-up in the 1-mile run after clocking in 4:22.19, and Patton took third in the 2-mile in 9:26.30.
Mason Donovan was the Bucs’ other area qualifier. He finished third in the 100-meter high hurdles in 15.70.
Brooklyn Baker became a three-time district champion in the triple jump, claiming the event this week with a distance of 36 feet, 9 inches, and she qualified in the 100-meter dash with a fourth-place time of 12.47.
The junior missed out on punching her ticket in the 200 open by about one second. She finished in 26.33.
Ava Andress also qualified in two events. She placed fourth place in the 1-mile run (5:17.89) and the 2-mile run (11:35.59). Jordan Harvey placed seventh in the 1-mile run (5:29.53) and the 2-mile (12:10.16).
Madeline Raess was a runner-up in the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 4 inches.
McKinley Blank also qualified for area in the discus with a fourth-place toss of 100 feet, 4 inches.
The Lady Bucs 400-meter relay quartet of Baker, Peytyn Harley, Kirra Khoathong and Jayla Blackmon qualified with a fourth-place time of 50.72.
Other athletes who paced but did not qualify included fifth place, Blackmon, long jump, 15-11; sixth, Blank, shot put, 34-4; Moya, 2-mile run, 9:41.79; Patton, 1-mile run, 4:29.49; and seventh, Harley, long jump, 15-4.
DISTRICT 24-3A
A few Danbury athletes qualified for the Class 3A-Region 3 District 23/24 Area meet after competing in the District 24 Track and Field Championship meet Wednesday and Thursday at East Bernard High School.
The Lady Panthers placed seventh with 15 points, and the Panthers finished fifth with 46.
Michael Goudy led Danbury as the team’s lone winner. The senior was a district champion in the 400-meter dash when he crossed the finish line with a personal-best time of 50.79.
The Lady Panthers quartet of Frankie Vrazel, Kady Hansen, Lexi Fief and Jaeden Kuck placed third in the 800-meter relay with a qualifying time of 1:52.87.
The Panthers qualified in the 400-meter relay. The team of Caleb Warren, Goudy, Max McLeland and Adan Lewis placed fourth in 43.91.
Lewis qualified in two individual events. He placed runner-up in the 100-meter dash in 11.11 and took third in the 200 open in 23.10. Warner was a runner-up in the 200 meters with a personal-best time of 23.08.
Those who placed but did not qualify include fifth place, Warner, 100-meter dash, personal best of 11.34; and sixth, Maverick Vrazel, Aaron Brown, Aiden Harper and Mason Ahart, 800-meter relay, 1:43.42; Colton Vrazel, 2-mile run, personal best of 11:30.55; and Harper, pole vault, 8 feet.
