ANGLETON
Gracie Lambright’s spirit animal is unique.
It weighs more than 1,000 pounds, sometimes possesses a salty personality and was not something Lambright was too keen on. However, showing Brahman heifers at places such as the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and coming away with success — both psychologically and materially — has dramatically changed the Angleton High School senior’s look at those large animals.
“I never really liked Brahmans; I always thought they were ugly. It was not my thing, but he (Babe Scott) brought me to his pasture, and I kind of fell in love,” Lambright said.
Lambright started showing when she was in third grade with goats before transitioning to heifers. Her experience wasn’t the best at first, she said, but she slowly got more involved with cows and steers until her father, Michael, died in 2017.
Shortly after, the Lambrights met Babe Scott of Scott Cattle Services, who wanted to buy her steer and eventually got Lambright started in showing Brahman heifers.
Showing Brahman placed Lambright in a different atmosphere. She didn’t know anyone, making her shyness stand out until “40” came along. The heifer helped Lambright out of her shell, she said.
“I love going in the ring with her,” Lambright said.
As the sun sets on her high school career and her days with “40” are counting down, Lambright reminiscences about the countless trophies and honors she has received, highlighted by earning the reserve grand champion grey female in the International Brahman Show and grand champion grey Brahman at the junior breeding heifer show in March at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The Brahman heifer has helped Lambright discover a path in her life she can’t wait to live.
“It’s been pretty amazing — everything that I have accomplished — and I couldn’t have done without those two (Kathy Lambright and Scott) always on my back and telling me I’ve got to work harder,” Gracie Lambright said. “He has done so much for me; I can’t even describe it. I feel like God and my dad up above brought Babe into our lives to see his passion for animals.
“I have always had a passion for animals, but I never thought I would be this successful, but they brought Babe into my life to show that I can be successful. He (her father) always dreamed that this was what he wanted to accomplish, and it actually happened. … But my dreams won’t be coming to an end because I’m going to keep working hard because I want to be successful in life.”
THIS IS “40”
Lambright’s first heifer was an F1 Brangus, and while she found success hard to come by with her first limousine heifer, which she used to show in all the major events, Lambright fell in love with the breed.
“I get to go into the ring and show my personality through my animals,” Lambright said, “because I get very shy, and I am not a very good conversation-starter. But when I enter the ring, it all just leaves my head, so ever since that moment, I knew I wanted to stick with this.
“And it has just grown throughout the years with Babe in my life because he has brought so many opportunities.”
Lambright credits the Brahman’s personality for allowing her to open up.
“They are my therapy animal when I go to the barn,” she said. “You always have your crazy ones, and they can get a little feisty, but they are sweet and loving — their personalities are out of this world.”
Lambright has been diagnosed with dyslexia and struggles with short-term memory, said her mother, Kathy. Her mother believes the Brahman breed has helped Gracie be attentive and forthcoming.
“Kids who struggle with those things tend to shell up, and they are embarrassed,” Kathy said. “She actually goes to all of our summer shows, and they have contests, photography, public speaking and she participates in all of them.
“And she would have never been this successful if it wasn’t for her being brought into this breed. This young lady has done so much, and she has just run with it. I am just so proud of her. She is amazing.”
Then came Lisa Marie, or “40” for short, who has been with Lambright for the last two years. Their partnership has blossomed, especially in this year’s Houston Show.
The duo earned the reserve grand champion grey female in the International Brahman Show and grand champion grey Brahman at the junior breeding heifer show the next week. Coming away with those accolades made Lambright look at how far she had come.
“I couldn’t process it the first week or so because we were still up there, and I had the junior show,” Lambright said. “When I would come home, laying in my room and I haven’t put my banners up yet. I would sit there and think, ‘Whoa.’ When I was a little kid, I never thought I would have accomplished my dreams, and I’ve always wanted the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo belt buckle, the banners and the big trophies.
“And when I look back, I can’t get it through my head sometimes, but all the compliments I get from everyone, I feel like they have helped my life become clearer.”
She is the third person to win the international and the junior shows in the same year. The two before Lambright are legends in the industry, she said. Being in the same breath as those legends is an aspiration Lambright wants to reach and will be her next dream in life.
“Hopefully, one day, I can open my own Brahman ranch or my branch in the Scott Cattle Services because he (Scott) has got me started with everything.
“But it takes a lot of work because there are some big brands while the little guy is over here.”
START SMALL, FINISH STRONG
Lambright has competed in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for about six years, but her senior year of high school was the most memorable. What she experienced in March was something she had dreamed of since she first stepped into the Houston arena at the age of 11.
“Houston was my biggest dream to win, and I was just wowed because I never thought that the eyes would be on Gracelyn Lambright and people would be like, ‘Oh my God, that is the girl to be,’” Lambright said.
That dream opened doors to an unexpected delight for Lambright — being a role model to younger competitors.
Lambright is a Texas Junior Brahman Association director, allowing her to be in the ring with young kids and work with them and their Brahman breeds, she said.
“They have come up to me and said, ‘I want to be as successful as you,’ and that brings me a lot of joy because I have always been a leader, and that’s what I have been taught my whole life,” Lambright said. “And those kids running up to me at shows or giving me huge hugs, it’s amazing because I never thought I would be here, and I’m excited about their futures, also.”
Her dreams continue to evolve as she moves to the next stage of her life.
Lambright has some summer shows coming up, and then she heads off to Sam Houston State University to study ag communications.
Within that, Lambright hopes to have a future with the Brahman Journal, a magazine publication of the Brahman breed in which Lambright has been featured. She already has her foot through the door by connecting with the magazine staff writers and owner Victoria Lambert.
“With the Brahman Journal, you get to travel out of the U.S.; you get to go to different ranches and take photographs worldwide and at Brahman Congress and all the open shows,” she said. “I would get to do all that, and I think that would be an amazing experience.”
Lambright’s love for photography has become a catalyst for her desire to work for the magazine. That passion hit when she recently won the all-around photography competition in the American Junior Brahman Association.
“You go against these amazing Brahman kids that you never thought you could beat,” she said. “But I won my division, and the all-around is all combined, and that was amazing because that’s when I knew that I kind of like this stuff.
“I love taking photographs of Brahman cattle; it is just my thing, and I love it. That has influenced me to go to Sam Houston because they have such a good agriculture program, and going into ag communications will help me get into the Brahman Journal.”
