Angleton has too much offensive firepower, and Brazoswood got a taste of that again Tuesday afternoon.
Brazoswood trailed by 10 with 1:41 left in its first game of the Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic, but Angleton, coming off a morning win against Columbia, outscored the host team 29-17 over the next 9:49 to finish the day 2-0 with a 73-51 victory at the Performance Gym inside Brazoswood High School.
“They made a couple more shots than we did. We had a few shots that didn’t fall, but we did a lot of good things,” Brazoswood coach Michael Tummins said. “These tournaments are about getting our legs back, and we did a lot more good than bad today.”
Tuesday’s Pool A game was a rematch of a Nov. 22 meeting that saw Brazoswood (6-15) stick around for three quarters before the Wildcats pulled away. The rematch Tuesday was similar.
“We are like everyone else. We’ve been off for a week, so we are trying to get back in the routine of playing games,” Angleton coach Thomas Josey said. “We made some key shots, and defensively, we are pretty sound. If we get stops on defense, we are going to score, so our biggest thing is playing hard-nosed defense.”
The Wildcats built a lead following Braydon Campbell’s transition bucket with 4:48 left in the first quarter, but Brazoswood stuck around when Colton Naquin’s bucket in transition closed the gap to 12-8 with 4:18 left.
However, Angleton (15-6) outscored Brazoswood 9-3 in the final stretch of the opening quarter to lead 21-11.
The Bucs closed the game to 29-21 with 1:32 to go in the first half. Brazoswood limited Angleton to 1-of-4 shooting in the final four possessions to trail 31-21 at the half.
Brazoswood weathered Angleton’s offense for another 6:19, trailing 44-34 with 1:41 before the Wildcats ended the game by scoring in 11 of their next 13 possessions to race out to a 69-48 lead with 2:18 to play.
“Everybody on our team can score,” Josey said. “Like I told the guys and the coaching staff, I don’t feel bad putting anybody in because I know they can get hot at any time. As long as they do the fundamental things we ask of them every day, we won’t have any problems putting anybody in.”
After Naquin’s field goal with 4:18 to go in the opening quarter, the Bucs mustered 1-of-6 from the floor while Angleton went 4-of-8 during that stretch to build a 10-point lead.
Majestic Ford got the run going with a bucket at the four-minute mark, Langston Myrick hit on a jumper, Micheal Martinez connected on a 3-pointer on a pass from Myrick and the junior connected again, this one on a mid-range jumper to lead 31-21 at the end of the first quarter.
The teams were from there until the 1:41 mark of the third period.
Caleb Jefferson found Naquin for a 3-pointer to close the game to 44-34. Myalek Woods’ bucket and a free throw by Myrick put Angleton up 47-34 before Derek DeLong’s pass to Jose Trevino with 50 seconds to go in the third quarter made it a 47-36 game heading into the fourth.
Then the Wildcats’ offense took over.
Woods connected on a jumper, Myrick sank a pair of free throws and Campbell’s drive to the basket 2:30 into the fourth quarter pushed Angleton’s lead to 53-39. The scoring continued when Tony Jackson converted on a drive, Woods tickled the laces and drew the foul for an old-fashioned three-point play and Campbell deposited two free throws.
Myrick recorded back-to-back buckets, and Chris Edwards hit Woods for two points for a 66-45 Angleton lead with 2:42 to go. Martinez’s trey put the icing on the cake 24 seconds later for a 69-48 score.
“We had a lot of good looks today, and we had a lot of paint touches,” Tummins said. “They just made a few more shots than us, and that’s how this game goes.”
Woods led the Wildcats with 20 points, followed by Campbell with 16 and eight each from Ford, Martinez and Myrick.
The Angleton defense limited Naquin, the Bucs’ leading scorer, to 12 points as the Brazoswood senior could not get into an offensive rhythm like he did in November when he had 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting.
“We didn’t put any focus on him, but in that first game, he went off pretty good and had a good game against us,” Josey said. “Our thing is putting bodies in front of him and forcing him to kick it out to some of those other cats. Don’t let him get going, and when we put him on the free-throw line, I thought he would get going from there, but overall, they followed the game plan.”
The Wildcats ended the afternoon 2-0, beating Columbia 74-28 in the morning game.
The Pool A winners will face New Braunfels from Pool B at 1:30 p.m. today at the Performance Gym.
“We are getting there, but we still have a ways to go,” Josey said. “The good thing was, they didn’t come back this year out of shape like they did last year. A lot of them got in the gym, so we are ahead of the curve, but we have some tough games ahead of us in this tournament.
“New Braunfels and Texas City are going to be pretty solid. It is going to be a challenge.”
BRAZOSWOOD 64, COLUMBIA 54
The Bucs rebounded with a nightcap win over Columbia, spoiling Roughnecks head coach Sean Cox’s return from his days as an assistant coach with Brazoswood.
The Bucs opened the game with an 18-0 lead before Kaison Lewis’ 3-pointer put the Roughnecks on the board with 3:04 left to go in the opening quarter.
Naquin thrived in the nightcap, scoring 14 first-half points. He played little, if at all, in the second half.
Cameron Rodriguez also had a good night, connecting on six 3-pointers as part of his 20-point effort. Jefferson was in on many of those treys, dishing out six assists to go along with eight points on the night.
Lewis finished with 14 points for the ’Necks, Hamza Johnson led the team with 17 points and Mudassir Adbullah contributed 11 points.
Brazoswood finished second in Pool A and will play Tomball at 10:30 a.m. today at the Performance Gym. Columbia faces Wharton at the same time in the second gym.
