Angleton’s Nadia Ewells (5) pokes the ball away from Aldine’s Lauren Brown (2) during the first half of a consolation championship game Dec. 28 during the Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic at E.E. “Flash” Walker Gymnasium at Brazosport High School. Ewells was named an honorable mention selection on the All-District 18-5A girls basketball teams.
A year after Angleton advanced to the second round of the UIL Class 5A playoffs, the Ladycats were in rebuilding mode in 2022-23.
The Ladycats (1-11, 10-19) placed sixth in a new District 18-5A alignment.
Manvel (12-0, 29-8) won the district and finished its season in a Region 3 quarterfinal. La Porte (9-3, 26-10) finished second, Friendswood (9-3, 26-10) took third and Santa Fe (6-6, 16-11) placed fourth.
The district’s most valuable player went to La Porte’s Addisyn Parker. Manvel’s Peyton Cooks was co-offensive MVP, and ChaDaria Tingle was voted defensive MVP; Friendswood’s Helen Byrd was named co-offensive MVP; Galveston Ball’s KK Toussaint was newcomer of the year; and Manvel head coach Jhared Marshall was named coach of the year.
First-team selections included Manvel’s Allyson Ferguson, Akyla Fields and Ja’Naya Scott; Friendswood’s Claire Radtke and Nadia Shelby; Santa Fe’s Hannah Doerre; Galveston Ball’s Braeon Arceneaux; and La Porte’s Kera Arrington, Keely Cummings and Chloe Paul.
Second-team honorees included Manvel’s Sam Aiyana, Taylor Younger and Jackie Oba; Friendswood’s Mackenzie Moyer; Santa Fe’s Kamryn Cruz, Gracie Rambin, Hayven Martinez, Casey Blackwell; Galveston Ball’s Jazzche Jones; La Porte’s Kaylee Mericle and Makayla Bellot; and Texas City’s Sa’Naii May and Kalynn Smith.
Angleton’s Nadia Ewells and Madison Barnes were named honorable mention selections.
Other selections included Santa Fe’s Caitlyn Tombrella and Alysia Flores; and Friendswood’s Haley Patton, Victoria Elizondo and Mabry Venables.
