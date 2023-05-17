ANGLETON — After leading the Angleton soccer programs to their best seasons in recent history, two Wildcats are hoping to make an impact with their new college teams.
Goalkeeper Devin Soliz signed with Schreiner University, and Brazosport transfer Angel Lerma chose Centenary College during a signing day celebration May 5 at Angleton High School.
Soliz was a two-year varsity player who split time with Jesus Alcala last season. He played 13 games his junior season, allowed 20 goals and recorded two shutouts. As a senior, the goalkeeper played in 17 games and allowed 20 goals, an average of 1.17 goals allowed per game, and recorded six clean sheets in leading the Wildcats to their first district title since 2009.
“I think it went well, and we had some good team chemistry that was very different from the past few years,” Soliz said.
Schreiner is a Division III program and a member of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference. The Mountaineers, led by head coach Darren Bauer, finished 4-10-2 overall and 2-4-2 in conference play in the fall.
Other than Schreiner, Soliz looked into Defiance College in northwest Ohio but wanted to be closer home.
“That was a big deciding factor,” Soliz said.
Lerma wanted to stay close to home by signing with the Shreveport, Louisiana, school. The gents are also members of the Southern Collegiate Athletic.
Lerma felt comfortable with the school, the team and the coaches, making it easy for him to choose Centenary. The Gents went 2-9-6 overall last year and 1-6-1 in conference play.
The senior was also looking into signing with Schreiner, but he said Centenary was the better fit and a better option for playing time.
“I’ll remember all the memories we made, especially the road games on the bus — those were probably the funniest times,” he said. “And winning the district with Brazosport was also a great achievement, and playing here — even though I wasn’t a part of the varsity team — I still felt like I was a part of the team because we were close.”
Once he transferred from Brazosport, Lerma was prohibited from playing varsity in his senior year.
He instead led the junior varsity team to a 16-1-1 record and 12-0-1 in district play. He recorded nine goals and 13 assists.
Before coming to Angleton, Lerma spent the first three years as a varsity letterman for the Ships at the center midfield position. In his sophomore season, he recorded two goals and five assists, and last season with the Ships, Lerma led the team in goals and assists.
He was a two-time first-team all-district selection during his junior and sophomore seasons and a second-team honoree during his freshman year.
One thing Soliz will take away from his career at Angleton is the memories he made with his teammates and those upperclassmen leading him to the senior leader he has been for others this year.
“I think I’ll always remember my teammates, even back in my freshman year when the seniors were bringing me in and showing me how it’s done,” Soliz said. “And from last year to this year, I’ve learned what to do better and never stop improving.”
Solis will study business, and Lerma will major in accounting.
