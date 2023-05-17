ANGLETON
An Angleton fishing team hopes their last high school tournament together is their best.
Senior Austin Stallman and junior Jay Minter will compete in their third and final Texas High School Bass Association State Championship together.
The Angleton duo will compete Saturday and Sunday at the state tournament on Lake Sam Rayburn. The duo has fished together for four years — the last three since Minter was a freshman.
The boys have not had consistent success this season, Stallman said, but the team did have a pair of top-five finishes.
“It’s either been top five or no fish this year,” Minter said.
The duo weighed 16.28 pounds, placing fourth at Toledo Bend and fourth at Lake Livingston with 11.19 pounds in the Bayou City Division. They also won a $125 gift card and a $250 scholarship. Three tournaments have yielded no weight, and in the regional tournament April 15 in Conroe, Stallman and Minter finished 33rd overall with 8.8 pounds.
The Angleton Anglers are just one of the local competitors who have dealt with harsh conditions this season.
Last year’s state championship team of Cole Gotcher and Blaise Bellard from Columbia did not qualify for state this season after finishing 72nd at the regional tournament. The school had two other teams that competed in regional but did not qualify for state.
“The weather conditions, the 20-mph winds, 30-degree temps, make it rough on the fishing,” Minter said. “We’ve had three tournaments where the conditions have been pretty rough, and they were rough on everybody.”
The boys’ season runs from Sept. 17 to this weekend and includes fishing in Lake Conroe twice, Livingston and Limestone, Toledo Bend and Somerville.
In Minter’s freshman year, the team finished in the top 10 to qualify for the Angler of the Year tournament and advanced to state.
The boys placed eighth at regional last season to qualify. Each earned a $500 scholarship. The duo has competed in state the other two years but did not record any fish in last season’s state tournament.
“We’re hoping to achieve top-five,” Minter said. “We fish at Rayburn quite a bit, so we know the area a little bit.”
Minter expected the water to be high and dirtier this weekend with the recent rains that have hit the area. The boys’ preferred weather conditions are overcast and calm winds, and this weekend’s forecast shows temperatures in the mid-80s and mostly cloudy skies.
The boys have plans to keep fishing competitively.
Stallman has talked with the Aggie Anglers at Texas A&M, and he is hoping to catch on with them, he said.
When Stallman graduates, Minter plans to fish solo.
“I don’t know of anyone coming up or anyone currently in high school who wants to fish,” Minter said.
Aside from the Angleton Anglers, there has been little push in the school for more fishing teams. Stallman and Minter have used their Facebook page, Jay & Austin — Angleton Anglers, to promote their success.
Minster grew up fishing on Lake Livingston, he said, with his grandfather Gary Minster, who is the Angleton Anglers captain.
“I fell in love with it, and I think it was my sixth-grade year when I started fishing tournaments,” Jay Minter said. “Tournaments, I like the competitiveness.”
The boys always seek sponsors to help them in their fishing journey. Those interested can message their Facebook page or email Minter at jayminter9@icloud.com or Gary Minter at glminter@angletonisd.net.
“The boys pay for their fishing through donations and sponsors,” Gary Minter said. “They play in about eight tournaments, which run about $500 a tournament. And they’ll go and practice the weekend before, so you have to count that expense, too.”
