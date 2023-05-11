ANGLETON
The three Angleton state track and field qualifiers have one thing in common — they have consistently beaten the competition all season.
That includes each winning the Class 5A-Region 3 track meet two weeks ago, and they hope to keep that trend going Friday.
Harlee Fonville, Micah Johnson and Myalek Woods will compete in the UIL Class 5A State Track and Field meet at the Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas at Austin. It will be the first trip to Austin for each of them.
FONVILLE
Fonville is in her second year of varsity track and will compete in discus. Last season, she placed fifth in the Region 3 meet with a throw of 112 feet, 3 inches, which was a personal best.
“I felt like I could win going in, but I was a little shocked in winning it,” she said.
This season, she surpassed that distance with a 137-foot, 9-inch throw to win the regional discus title. Her new personal best is 141 feet, 5 inches, a measurement she got at the Area 17-18 Championship meet April 19.
The junior has dominated the discus, winning all but two meets this season. Fonville enters the state meet seeded fifth, while Midlothian junior Madeleine Fey leads the pack with a toss of 182-04.
“My goal was to go to state, but I just want to get better overall, to be honest,” Fonville said. “I knew I could make it if I wanted to.”
Fonville is looking forward to her first experience at the state meet and understands that she’ll have a lot of people watching her. Fonville has aspirations to compete in track and field in college, she said.
“I hope to get more recognition than I have been,” she said.
The junior believed she improved over the summer when she worked with the All American Throwers track club. Formed by Nick and Shannan Capuano in 2017, the club trains athletes ages 6 to 18 on technique in the shot put, discus, turbo javelin and javelin. The club has also churned out seven state qualifiers this season, including Brazosport Christian’s JuliAnna Crews in TAPPS 1A in both shot and discus. The club has locations in Friendswood, Deer Park and Katy, and Fonville has worked at the Friendswood location, Fonville said.
“I’ve gotten a lot better than last year working out there and coming here and working with (Angleton) coach (Zach) Gideon,” Fonville said. “They (All American Throwers) are really good, and he (Capuano) is a really good coach. I’m glad I joined.”
Her form has been the most significant kink Fonville has worked out throughout the year, and she believes it has helped her throw farther.
“This year, I am going just to go because I made it, but next year, I’m hoping to do better and go in thinking I can win,” Fonville said.
JOHNSON
Johnson won the Region 3 meet with a toss of 166 feet. His personal best is 168 feet, 6 inches, a school record he set at the area meet, and he has won the discus four times this season. His 168-6 mark topped Christian Catney’s 2017 distance of 168-2.
The measurements improved over last season when Johnson finished 12th in the regional meet last season with a mark of 121-7.
“My goal this year at the beginning of the year was to get back to regionals because I knew I had a lot of competition in my district,” Johnson said. “We had the state champion and state runner-up in our district now.
“I knew it would be hard, but I wanted to get back there.”
Johnson wanted to meet specific distance goals. He strived to throw in the 160s and aims for throws in the 170s. He enters Austin seeded eighth, but four throwers are separated by 6 feet.
Competition has made Johnson better.
The recent realignment moved Angleton to District 18, so Johnson faced stiffer competitors, including 2022 state qualifier Alberto Orta of Friendswood.
“I know I must work harder to beat those guys,” he said.
Johnson has worked on his technique and speed throughout the offseason with his father, who also has coached discus, Johnson said. To work on speed, Johnson would either throw with a lighter-weighted disc, similar to what is used at the junior high level or not use a disc and focus on working out of his spins faster, he said.
“I’m hoping to get to sixth, at least. If I can throw what I am capable of, I feel like I can get fourth,” Johnson said.
WOODS
Woods is a four-year varsity long jumper making his first and only trip to state.
Woods won the regional long jump title with a leap of 23 feet, 2 1/2 inches, just shy of his personal best of 23 feet, 3 inches. Woods has won every meet this season but two, including the last three, to help get him to Austin. He enters the state meet seeded third.
“My coaches just pushed there, and I just happened to get there, somehow,” Woods said. “I just had to come out here and put in the work. At the state meet, I want to go out there, have the best jump, make it to the finals and win it all.”
