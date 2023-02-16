Dating back to the days when he rodeoed in his hometown at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, to his Resistol Rookie Header of the Year honor in 2020 and now his world champion reserve status in December’s National Finals Rodeo, the sky’s the limit for Tanner Tomlinson.
Tomlinson, the No. 2-ranked header in team roping at the end of 2022, entered 2023 with plenty of momentum as he and veteran partner Patrick Smith gear up to compete in Arlington at The American Rodeo next month for a chance to win $1 million.
“I stay so busy. I try not to look back at it. Just keep looking forward; that way, I can keep bettering myself and better my roping,” Tomlinson said.
DEBUT AT THE NFR
The 22-year-old NFR rookie made more than an impression in rodeo’s version of the Super Bowl in December in Las Vegas. He and Smith won the average time and was the only duo to stop the clock on all 10 rounds of steer wrestling, including setting a new time in a single round and a new NFR team roping average of 53 seconds. That time broke Andrew Ward and Buddy Hawkins’ aggregate mark of 54.7.
“That was something I dreamed of since I was a little kid. Making it that far and being around it was like a dream to me,” Tomlinson said. “I have been waiting for this moment my whole life.”
Tomlinson and Smith left Las Vegas as 2022 reserve world champions, each with $307,095 in earnings on the season. Tomlinson collected a team roping NFR record $199,727, placing in seven rounds, including a pair of go-round victories in Rounds 3 and 10 at the NFR.
Round 3 was a record-breaking one for Tomlinson and Smith with a 3.6-second run — 0.3 seconds off the world record — after Dustin Egusquiza and Travis Graves clocked in at 3.8 seconds.
“I blacked out and went fast like I usually do,” Tomlinson said. “I had a good steer, got a good start and Patrick and I went 3.6 in my first go-around at the NFR. That is a moment I will never forget — making a victory lap in that arena — it is like no other feeling in the world.”
Tomlinson and Smith’s game plan was to make their runs as fast as possible, as they have done all year long, Tomlinson said. With this being Tomlinson’s first year in the NFR and Smith’s first since 2015, the duo did not want to stress too much about expectations.
“We practiced for two months, went out around together, and that’s what we stuck to our guns the entire time we were there, and it worked out,” Tomlinson said. “It went as planned, but I never thought it would be that good.”
TOMLINSON AND SMITH CONNECTION
Tomlinson and Smith joined forces a couple of years ago.
The two were second partners at various jackpots for a while, Tomlinson said, and the two eventually talked about roping. Things moved along when Tomlinson roped in Smith’s Lipan home. Since then, Tomlinson has lived with the Smith family.
“I went with him and his family to a rodeo in our first year just to learn the ways around the rodeo world,” Tomlinson said. “I let him be a mentor for me, and now we are like family. His kids are like my brothers and sisters; they have been a big blessing to my career and lifestyle.
“I couldn’t thank him and his family enough. They are one of the best families that there is.”
The rodeo community is also a small world because Smith was in Tomlinson’s shoes about 20 years ago.
The veteran learned under the watchful eye of PRCA Hall of Famer Tee Woolman, and the mixture of youthful energy and experience was evident 20 years ago as it is now. Like Woolman helped Smith, the veteran guided Tomlinson on how to learn the ropes and work through the mental part of rodeo.
Winning the average title in 2022 was also reminiscent of Smith’s first win in 2003. Nineteen years later, Smith is the mentor, and Tomlinson is the young stud.
While Smith did a lot for Tomlinson’s development in rodeo, the Angleton native also did a lot for Smith. If the two had not found each other, Smith told Tomlinson that he would have retired the year they met, Tomlinson said.
“Now that we have done so well together, he feels he has another year or two left, then he is retiring,” Tomlinson said.
THE AMERICAN RODEO
The fire still burns following their accomplishment at the NFR, Tomlinson said.
“All it did was add fuel to the fire. We are ready to get after it and win a belt buckle this year while we have the momentum on our side,” Tomlinson said. “These winter rodeos are the best rodeos — and, of course, The American in Dallas is the top one per man. It doesn’t count toward PRCA standings, but it is still some good money.”
Tomlinson and Smith will compete in The American Rodeo on March 11 at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
The top professional and amateur athletes compete across eight rodeo disciplines for the biggest payday in Western sports of up to $1 million.
Invitees are based on the 2022 season-ending PRCA world standings. The top five athletes in each discipline at the end of the season are invited to compete, and athletes who finish outside of the top 20 in the 2022 year-end standings can qualify via The American Contender Tournament, according to The American Rodeo’s website.
“It’s one of the best rodeos of the year,” Tomlinson said.
Leading up to The American Rodeo, Tomlinson and Smith have taken advantage of their schedule to build momentum, which included potlucks in Denver, Odessa, Houston and San Antonio and two in Fort Worth, among others. A year of experience under Tomlinson’s belt with Smith has helped, too.
“The best rodeos are right now, so it is a good time to get topped off and get a good rhythm going,” he said.
The duo is hopeful history will repeat itself.
Smith was the inaugural heeling champion at The American Rodeo in 2014, and Tomlinson will make his first appearance at the iconic event next month.
“I have learned more than I can speak,” Tomlinson said. “I have learned how to be a good person, have a work ethic and he has shown me don’t ever take a little bit for granted.
“It’s just like the NFR. We had a great NFR but get right back up, do the same routine, get after it and get ready for the next — just because we had a good year, don’t lay back and relax.”
