BASEBALL
A four-run sixth inning propelled the Angleton Wildcats to a 4-2 victory Tuesday over non-district foe Kinkaid.
Trailing 2-0 entering the top of the sixth, the Wildcats (14-12) opened the inning with back-to-back singles by Ryan Bowers and Gage Dobbs. Courtesy runners Isaiah Brooks and Aaron Grear moved up a base, and Brooks scored on Evan Farr’s groundout to cut the deficit to 2-1.
Nick Etheridge singled to center field in the next at-bat to score Grear and tie the game. Callan Frazier followed with a double, and Braxton Beaty was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Kade Dobbs and Ryland Brown each walked in a run to make it a 4-2 game.
Jason Buchanan struck out the side in order in the bottom of the sixth frame and went 1-2-3 in the seventh to secure the win.
Garrett Buchanan recorded the win in five innings. He allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits. He struck out five and walked four. Jason Buchanan struck out five in two innings of relief.
Etheridge batted 3-for-4 for Angleton, and Bowers and Gage Dobbs each had two hits.
The Wildcats return to action Tuesday at Santa Fe.
Iowa Colony edges Stafford: Pioneers’ relief pitcher Landon Brown shut the door on the Stafford Spartans to secure a 6-5 District 26-4A victory Tuesday at Iowa Colony High School.
The Spartans took a 5-4 lead following a four-run fourth inning. Brown came on for a scoreless fifth, and the Pioneers (3-7, 8-15) gave the pitcher the lead with a two-run frame in the bottom of the fifth.
Brown did the rest. He pitched the final three innings hitless and struck out three to get the win.
The Pioneers regained the lead for good in the fifth with two outs.
Jonny Trevino singled, Adrian Porter Jr. walked and both runners advanced on a balk. Matt Christopoulos reached on an error, scoring Trevino and Porter.
Xavier Ledet batted 1-for-4 and drove in two for the Pioneers, and Cayden Aguilar finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk.
The Pioneers will host Columbia on Tuesday.
Shepard, Vigil each score 3 in Bulldogs’ win: The bats were out in Sweeny’s 16-2 win over La Marque on Tuesday in District 26-4A action.
The Bulldogs (5-4, 9-10-1) recorded 14 hits to help them snap a two-game skid.
Timmy Shepard batted 1-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored, and Zacheriah Vigil finished 2-for-2 with three runs driven in and one run scored. Rooke Samford and Hunter Bass each plated two runs on two hits. Peyton Pierce and Holt Blessing each had two hits.
Wyatt Wilkinson got the win, going two hitless innings, allowing one unearned and striking out three.
SOFTBALL
Soliz leads Ladycats to playoff spot with 4-2 win
Lily Soliz drove in two runs and scored twice en route to Angleton’s 4-2 District 18-5A victory over La Porte on Tuesday.
The victory qualified Angleton (6-5, 21-9) for the playoffs for the 22nd consecutive season.
Soliz batted 2-for-3 and hit a two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning to give the Ladycats a 2-1 lead, an advantage the team would not relinquish. Ary Cruz also drove in a run.
Rylee Church pitched a complete-game two-hitter. She allowed two unearned runs, but Church struck out four and worked around seven walks for the win.
Columbia sweeps Brazosport: The Columbia Lady ’Necks took the regular season series against Brazosport on Tuesday with an 8-2 home victory in District 26-4A play.
Columbia (9-2, 17-8) starting pitcher Kimber Moraw limited the Lady Ships’ bats to a two-run fourth inning. She struck out 11 in a complete-game effort.
Brazosport (7-3, 10-5) starter Breeanna Brege went six innings and allowed eight runs, four earned, on 13 hits for the loss.
Kate Kondra and Katelynn Lewis each drove in a pair of runs, and Chandi Johnson batted 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Moraw, Alyssa Lewis and Adrianna Hernandez each recorded two hits.
Lady Panthers fall to East Bernard: Danbury’s three-game win streak ended Tuesday with a 9-1 defeat to East Bernard in District 24-3A play.
The Lady Panthers (8-3, 16-14) were limited to two hits, and Kady Hansen drove in Danbury’s lone run.
Starter Jenna Penn took the loss in seven innings. She allowed nine runs, seven earned, on seven hits.
Iowa Colony loses season finale: Riley Vincent hit a home run for Iowa Colony, but it was not enough for the Lady Pioneers in a 15-5 loss to Stafford on Tuesday.
Vincent also scored twice. Kendhal Maleka and Sophia Vasquez each recorded two hits, and Maria Valdez-Colvin and Nita McCoy each drove in a run.
Maleka pitched four innings in the loss.
Iowa Colony ends its inaugural season at 2-10 in district play and 3-13 overall.
