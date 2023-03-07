BASEBALL
The Angleton Wildcats swept the Huffman Tournament last weekend at Huffman Hargrave High School.
The Wildcats opened the tournament with a 7-6 win over the host Falcons and an 8-2 victory over Dayton.
Sophomore Kade Dobbs picked up the win against Huffman in six innings of work, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out seven. Ryland Brown and Reagan James each pitched in relief.
Brown batted 2-for-3 with three RBIs and one run scored, and Ryan Bowers drove in two runs and scored once.
Braxton Beaty recorded the win against Dayton in five innings of work, allowing two runs on six hits. The freshman struck out 11. Jason Buchanan pitched an inning in relief.
Brown batted 2-for-4, and Grear finished 2-for-3 with three runs driven in and scored twice. Each hit a home run. Isaiah Brooks also drove in three runs.
The Wildcats wrapped up the tournament Friday with a 4-3 win over Needville and an 8-2 victory against Nimitz.
The win against the Blue Jays was in walk-off fashion when Emilio Canchola’s line-drive double scored Brown to break a tie at 3. Brown earned the win on the mound. Buchanan started for the Wildcats, going six innings, allowing three runs, one earned on six hits.
James struck out 10 in a five-inning, two-hit performance in the victory over Nimitz. Trey Henderson batted 2-for-3 and drove in a pair. Luke Leija and Moses Rios also drove in a run.
Angleton (7-3) — winners of five straight — will host Pasadena Memorial today at Wildcat Field.
Haynes pitches lights out in win over Sealy: Austin Haynes through a complete-game four-hitter in Brazosport’s win over Sealy on Thursday in non-district action.
The senior went seven innings, allowing two runs and scattering four hits. He struck out six on 95 pitches.
The Ships offense backed him up, including a two-RBI day from Jayden Torres and Kaiden Shoemake. Haynes helped himself by going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
The Ships run-ruled East Bernard on Friday in a 20-0 win.
Adrian Lopez pitched four runs, allowing five singles and striking out five.
Haynes, Torres, Shoemake and Viggo Arechiga each drove in three runs. Dylan Contreras drove in two runs.
Bucs win 2 at Pasadena Memorial Tournament: The Brazoswood Bucs went 2-1-1 last weekend at the Pasadena Memorial Tournament.
The Bucs lost the first game Thursday to North Shore, 5-4.
Trent Waterbury started, going two innings and giving up three runs. Noah Covarrubias pitched two innings in relief, allowing two runs and striking out three.
Danner Bowles, Carson Lange, Josh Horsch, Austin Crainer, Elijah Celedon and Jeremiah Hernandez all had hits. Lange scored two runs, and Bowles had a clutch RBI hit.
Brazoswood bounced back in the second game of the day with a 2-1 victory over host Pasadena Memorial.
Hernandez gave up one run and struck out five over 5 2/3 innings to get the win. Crainer got the one-inning save.
Horsch and Lange each had two hits, and Lange scored twice. Crainer had two RBIs.
The Bucs routed Westbury, 20-4, in the third tournament game Friday.
Raul Alanis pitched a shutout to earn the win. Ezequiel Rios and Trace Mican also pitched, allowing a combined four runs.
Caleb Solis led the Bucs’ offense, batting 2-for-3, including a home run, and recording four RBIs. Crainer went 4-for-5 with a home run, 2 RBIs and three runs scored. Rios batted 2-for-3 with an RBI and a double, and Hernandez finished 2-for-3 and an RBI.
Brazoswood finished with a 5-5 score against Milby to wrap up the tournament.
Crainer went six innings, allowing one run and struck out four. Horsch batted 2-for-4 and drove in a pair. Crainer, Lange and Julio Rios each recorded two hits.
Roughnecks go 2-1 in East Chambers: Columbia outscored teams 31-5 in its two wins last weekend in the East Chambers Tournament.
The ’Necks lost the first game to Sealy, 11-1.
Blake Mann took the loss. He surrendered six runs, two earned on three hits and 2/3 of an inning. Fred Kirschner pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief, and Cole Gotcher went 1 1/3 innings.
Brian Craig batted 2-for-3.
Columbia rebounded Friday with a 19-1 win over Rice Consolidated.
The ’Necks cranked out 14 hits, paced by Blaise Bellard’s 3-for-3 bright with three runs scored and three RBIs. Craig and Roman Garza also drove in three runs each. Hayden Coker batted 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Tate Thrasher, Mann, Gotcher, Logan Bailey, Major Marshall and Grant Thrasher each drove in one run.
Columbia concluded the tournament with a 12-4 victory over East Bernard.
Craig led the way with a 2-for-4 day, four RBIs and a run scored. Coker batted 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored. Kirschner drove in a pair of runs.
Tate Thrasher pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out seven. Craig and Gotcher also pitched in relief.
Columbia will travel today to Texas City.
Iowa Colony splits doubleheader with Chavez: The Iowa Colony Pioneers split their home doubleheader Saturday with Houston Chavez, beating the Lobos 10-3 in the first game and dropping Game 2, 17-14.
Landon Brown led the Pioneers by batting 2-for-3 and driving in four runs in the early game. He also scored once. Cayden Aguilar batted 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Matthew Christopoulos earned the win.
Brown finished the doubleheader batting 5-for-6 with three doubles, five RBIs and four runs scored. Adan Saucedo batted 4-for-5 with three stolen bases and two runs scored. Christopoulos finished the day 4-for-6 with a double, triple and seven runs batted in. Aguilar went 3-for-5 with four runs scored.
Bulldogs compete at Lamar Consolidated Tournament: The Sweeny Bulldogs picked up a couple of wins and ties last weekend at the Lamar Consolidated Tournament.
The Bulldogs’ wins included an 8-0 victory over Fort Bend Travis and an 8-4 win over St. Johns.
Brandon Stewart pitched a solid performance in the win over Fort Bend Travis with six shutout innings, fanning eight batters and limiting the Tigers to two hits.
Stewart also helped himself with a 3-for-3 day, driving in three runs and scoring once. Hunter Bass drove in two runs, and Kaden Hurt, Peyton Pierce and Tommy Shepard each drove in a run.
A five-run sixth inning turned a 4-3 deficit into an 8-4 Bulldogs win over St. Johns.
Wyatt Wilkinson pitched six innings, allowing four runs, three earned on five hits for the win.
Stewart stepped up again on offense with a 2-for-3 performance, three RBIs and a run scored. Shepard and Rooke Samford each recorded two hits.
The Bulldogs finished with ties against Randle, 1-1, and Lamar Consolidated, 8-8. Sweeny’s loss came in the tournament’s last game, a 13-4 defeat to El Campo.
Lane Cole pitched a complete-game five-hitter in the tie against Randle. He struck out 12 batters.
Kaden Jammer and Pierce each drove in two runs against Lamar Consolidated. Hurt batted 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, and Cole batted 2-for-2 with a run scored.
Pierce drove in two runs in the loss to El Campo, and Jammer and Shepard each had one RBI.
Sweeny will play today at Episcopal.
