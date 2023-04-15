BASEBALL
Ryan Bowers’ three hits and three runs batted in led the Angleton Wildcats to a 5-2 District 18-5A victory Tuesday over Galveston Ball.
Bowers finished 3-for-3 and walked once. His two-out single in the first inning drove in two to give the Wildcats (4-5, 13-11) a 2-0 lead.
After the Tornadoes closed within 4-2, Bowers’ RBI single that scored Callan Frazier put the game on ice.
Reagan James also had a good night at the plate, going 2-for-4. James got the win on the bump. He pitched a complete game, allowing two runs, none earned, on four hits. He struck out 10 and walked two.
Exporters win 3rd straight: A five-run third inning gave Brazosport a lead it would not relinquish in a 7-3 District 26-4A win Tuesday over Stafford.
Adrian Lopez earned the win for the Ships. He went 5 1/3 innings, allowing a single run on one hit. He struck out eight and walked four. Karson Gillchriest and Austin Haynes each pitched in relief.
Haynes, Kaiden Shoemake, Ty Brege and Nathan Cruz each drove in a run for Brazosport (4-3, 10-5), who are in a three-way tie with Stafford and Sweeny for third place in the district standings.
Crainer pitches gem: Brazoswood starter Austin Crainer pitched a complete-game one-hitter to beat Clear Falls, 4-0, in a District 24-6A game Tuesday at Wilson Field.
Crainer struck out four and walked a pair in the win for the Bucs (9-15-1, 4-5).
Iowa Colony run rules La Marque: Cayden Aguilar drove in three runs, and Adrian Porter Jr. and Jeren Trainor each brought home two runners en route to the Pioneers’ 20-4 run-rule win Tuesday against La Marque in District 26-4A play.
Aguilar batted 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Porter went 1-for-1 with two RBIs, two walks and two runs scored and Trainor drove in two runs without a hit.
He also scored twice. Jonny Trevino and Dyson Nevels each scored three times.
Aguilar earned the win on the mound. He went three hitless innings, struck out three and walked one. Trainor pitched a hitless inning in relief for the Pioneers (2-6, 7-14).
SOFTBALL
Ladycats rally late to beat Texas City
Another late rally in as many days for Angleton led to a District 18-5A win.
The Ladycats tailed 6-5 but scored four runs in the final two frames to beat Texas City, 9-6, Tuesday night.
The Ladycats scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Monday to beat state-ranked Santa Fe.
Mayson Garrett’s solo home run in the top of the sixth inning tied the game at 6, and Alyssa Orozco’s two-run, two-out double extended the Ladycats’ (5-4, 20-8) lead to 8-6 in the frame.
Garrett single home Riley Davila in the top of the seventh inning for the 9-6 lead. Garrett finished the night batting 3-for-4 with four RBIs, a run scored and a walk. Orozco finished 3-for-4. Rylee Church and Grace Walker each drove home a run.
Brooklyn Walton earned the win for the Ladycats. She went 1 2/3 scoreless innings and scattered four hits. Alana Yadov pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing six unearned runs on five hits. Church pitched 1 2/3 innings in the circle. She struck out four.
B’port breaks through against Stafford: The Brazosport Lady Exporters were held to one run through the first four innings but broke through in the final three for a 10-3 District 26-4A win over Stafford on Tuesday.
Miyah Lopez batted 3-for-4 and scored three times, and Aubrey Martinez went 1-for-5 but scored three times and drove in a pair of runs.
Lizet Jimenez and Breeanna Brege each recorded two hits.
Brege took the win in the circle. She pitched a complete game, allowed three runs on five hits, struck out nine and walked two for the Lady Ships (7-2, 10-4).
Early lead sets tone for Columbia win: The Columbia Lady ’Necks opened Tuesday’s District 26-4A game with a 5-0 run through two innings and ended the game with the same score for the win against Bay City.
Kate Kondra singled in the game’s first run, bringing home Cameron Creswell for a 1-0 lead. With the bases loaded and two outs.
Alyssa Lewis drew a walk to score Briana Yanez, and Adrianna Hernandez brought in two with a single to right field for a 4-0 lead.
Yanez’s RBI single in the bottom of the second inning scored Kondra to push the lead to 5-0.
Kimber Moraw threw a complete-game no-hitter, struck out eight and walked two for the Lady ’Necks (7-2, 15-8).
Danbury scores 26 against Hitchcock: A 16-run first inning paved the way for Danbury’s 26-2 victory Tuesday against Hitchcock in District 24-3A play.
Frankie Vrazel batted 2-for-3, drove in five runs and scored four times. Jenna Penn, Kady Hansen and Grace Bracken each drove in three runs. Montana Filipp and Hannah Hodge brought home two runners each for the Lady Panthers (7-2, 15-13).
Danica Filipp picked up the win in three innings. She pitched three innings, allowed two runs on one hit and struck out three.
Lady Pioneers snap 6-game skid: Iowa Colony picked up its second District 26-4A win of the season with a 17-2 run-rule victory Tuesday against La Marque.
The home win also snapped a six-game losing skid.
Katherine Canchola batted 2-for-3, drove in three runs, scored once and drew a walk. Sophia Vasquez finished 1-for-1 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Kendhal Malek, Lila Shackelford, Nita McCoy, Myleen Villarreal and Morgan Frantzen each drove in a run.
Malek earned the win in three innings. She allowed two runs on no hits, struck out seven and walked five.
