TENNIS
The Brazosport tennis team performed well Monday at the Wharton Tournament.
Leslie Iracheta and Jazmin Brooks won the girls doubles match, and Boston Owens and Andrea Huerta took home second in mixed doubles.
Sahaad Myers and Jose Reyes placed third in boys doubles play, and Madison Jones and Karlie Gomez won consolation in girls doubles play.
Brazosport will compete March 24 at Angleton.
SOFTBALL
B’wood’s Oltman wins 700th
Peyton Tanner was in midseason form, and RBI hits by Skylar Davis and Cassie Hillis led the Lady Bucs to a 2-0 victory over Clear Brook on Tuesday to open District 24-6A play.
The win marked head coach Laura Oltman’s 700th career victory, becoming the second coach in Texas to reach that milestone.
Tanner threw a complete-game one-hitter, striking out 13 and walking none.
The Lady Bucs scored in the second inning with an RBI double by Davis that plated Bre Allen. Hillis’ sacrifice fly in the fourth scored Cici Jefferson to give Brazoswood a 2-0 lead.
Haley Hughes batted 2-for-4, Jefferson went 2-for-3 and Tanner finished 2-for-2.
Brazoswood will host Clear Springs today.
Lady ’Necks rout Iowa Colony: The Columbia Lady ’Necks greeted a new Iowa Colony softball team with a 19-0 victory Tuesday night to open the District 26-4A season.
Columbia’s Kimber Moraw started and pitched two innings, allowing just one hit and striking out six.
Kate Kondra pitched two innings in relief, allowing one hit and striking out two.
Cameron Creswell, Kondra, Briana Yanez and Moraw each had a hit. Creswell, Chandi Johnson, Beau Johnson and Moraw each drove in a run. Yanez recorded three RBIs, and driving in two runs each were Adrianna Hernandez, Alyssa Lewis and Katelynn Lewis.
Columbia (1-0, 9-6) will host Sweeny on Tuesday.
Sweeny run-rules Stafford: A 12-run second inning led Sweeny to a 21-0 win in three innings over Stafford on Tuesday in a District 26-4A opener.
Berlynn McLaren allowed one hit and struck out eight over three innings. She helped herself by batting 2-for-2 with three runs scored and three RBIs.
Karli Glaze batted 3-for-3 with four runs scored and two RBIs; Caydance Lobdell went 2-for-2, scored three times and drove in two runs; Hailey Eulenfeld batted 3-for-4, scored twice and drove in a run; and Trinity Moses went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
BASEBALL
Thrasher pitches gem in Roughnecks’ 10-0 win
Senior Tate Thrasher pitched five innings of three-hit ball to lead Columbia to a 10-0 non-district win Tuesday over Texas City.
Thrasher struck out five and walked a pair. The Roughnecks tallied seven hits, led by Brian Craig’s 3-for-3 day, which included three RBIs and three runs scored. Payton Johnson batted 2-for-4 and drove in a pair.
The Columbia junior varsity white team lost 12-2 to Texas City.
Aiden Simmons started for Columbia, surrendering 10 hits over four innings and striking out four. Jacob Langen threw one inning out of the bullpen.
Brian Russell, Corey Blackstock, Corbin Lavender, Langen, Lucus Servin and Rhett Roundtree each collected one hit.
The Columbia maroon team fell 6-0 to Texas City.
Ryan Wright toed the rubber for Columbia, lasting 2 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on two hits. Will Patrick threw 3 2/3 innings in relief.
Angleton falls to Pasadena Memorial: The Angleton Wildcats could not overcome an early deficit in a 2-0 non-district loss Tuesday to Pasadena Memorial.
Memorial took the lead on a single in the second inning.
Jacob Del Hierro was on the mound for the Wildcats. The righty surrendered two runs on three hits over three innings, struck out two and did not walk a batter. Ryland Brown, Braxton Beaty, Emilio Canchola, and Kade Dobbs each pitched an inning in relief.
Regan James batted 2-for-3 for the Wildcats.
Sweeny falls to Episcopal: The Sweeny Bulldogs were limited to four hits in their 12-2 loss Monday to Episcopal.
Kaden Hurt started for the Bulldogs, lasting 3 1/3 innings, allowing nine runs, four earned, on 10 hits, striking out three and walking none. Timmy Shepard pitched 1 2/3 innings, and Lane Cole closed out the final 2/3 of an inning.
Bucs JV wins three: The Brazoswood junior varsity team won three times and tied in one during Ford Bent ISD JV tournament last weekend.
The Bucs beat Fort Bend Elkins, 13-3, Lamar Consolidated, 15-1, and Fort Bend Austin, 7-2. The team finished with a 6-6 score against George Ranch.
In the win over Elkins, Braiden Buckalew batted 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Elijah Giesie finished 1-for-3, scored once and drove in a pair.
Rylan Montgomery started for the Bucs, going three innings, allowing three unearned runs on one hit. He struck out five and walked two.
Two pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter in the Bucs’ win over Lamar Consolidated.
Ian Rodriguez and Skyler Garcia combined for four innings, allowed one run and struck out nine.
Adrean Sanchez led the Bucs’ offense with three runs batted in, and Montgomery batted 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
In Brazoswood’s victory over Austin, Gordon pitched 2 2/3 innings of no-hit ball and struck out five in his start. Giesie went the final 2 1/3 innings of relief, allowing two runs on one hit.
Gordon batted 2-for-2 with a run scored.
Elias Palacios, Rodriguez, Miguel Nava and John Charles drove in one run each.
Charles plated three runs in the Bucs’ tie with George Ranch. Rodriguez recorded two RBIs.
TRACK AND FIELD
Local teams compete at Needville invitational
Iowa Colony, Columbia and Sweeny competed March 2 in the Blue Jay Ketchum Relays at Needville High School.
Needville swept the meet, but both Iowa Colony teams placed runners-up. The Pioneers finished with 134 points, and the Lady Pioneers accumulated 133.
Columbia placed third with 84 points, and Sweeny took seventh with 24.5 points in the girls standings.
The Roughnecks took fifth with 34 points, and the Bulldogs followed with 30.
Iowa Colony’s Ian Hill won both the 400-meter dash and the 800-meter run. He finished the 400 in 50.39 and the 800 in 2:00.86
The Pioneers swept the relays, winning the 400 in 44.37, the 800 in 1:30.70 and the mile in 3:30.80.
Columbia’s Justin Cottrell won the 100-meter dash in 11.75, and Braylon Thomas placed runner-up in the 200 open in 23.06.
Cayden Jones led the Bulldogs with a fifth-place finish in the long jump (19-4), and Zach Liserio took fifth in the 2-mile run in 11:55.44.
In girls events, Iowa Colony’s Bailee Wilturner won the 100-meter dash in 12.60, and Ashtyn Lewis was the champion in the 400 open in 57.34, beating Columbia’s Alyssa Lewis by 3.24.
Zia Willet won the 300 hurdles in 48.80, and the Lady Pioneers won two of the three relay races. The 400 relay team won in 49.62, and the 1-mile quartet finished with a top time of 4:02.22.
Columbia’s Londyn Brown won the triple jump with a distance of 34 feet. She placed runner-up in the high jump at 4 feet, 10 inches and the long jump at 15-6.
Amya Joseph led Sweeny with a fourth-place time of 52.60 in the 300 hurdles and Kayla Eulenfeld in the discus with a fourth-place toss of 98-5.
