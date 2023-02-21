TENNIS
The Brazopsort tennis program saw players place at the Wharton Invitational on Friday.
Taking third was the mixed doubles team of Boston Owens and Andrea Huerta and the B mixed doubles of Isaiah Lopez and Kayla Guel.
The Lady Exporters team of Leslie Iracheta and Jazmin Brooks took third, and in the B singles competition, Audrey Gomez finished in third place.
SOFTBALL
Lady Bucs win Leadoff Classic
The Brazoswood Lady Bucs went 6-0 to win the 27th edition of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Texas High School Leadoff Classic on Saturday in Bryan.
Sixty teams competed in the three-day tournament played at Bryan, Rudder, A&M Consolidated and College Station high schools and Travis Midtown and Veterans parks.
Brazoswood opened the tournament Thursday with a 10-6 win over San Antonio Cornerstone and a 4-1 victory over Houston Langham Creek. The Lady Bucs came back Friday for victories against Pasadena Memorial, 13-0, and Cypress Woods, 5-0. The Lady Bucs won the gold bracket Saturday by beating Cypress Bridgeland 5-1 and won the tournament championship game with a 12-9 victory over fellow District 24-6A foe Clear Springs.
Brazoswood (7-0) will travel today to Angleton.
Hardwick drives in 3 in Columbia win: Brittyn Hardwick drove in three runs, Kimber Moraw threw a complete-game two-hitter and the Columbia Lady ’Necks won their first game of the season with a 14-2 victory Friday over Tidehaven in non-district action.
The Lady ’Necks scored in every inning but one, but an eight-run fifth frame put the game away for Columbia.
After Tidehaven tied the game in the first inning, the Lady ’Necks pulled away with a four-run third inning. Moraw hit a leadoff double and scored on Cameron Creswell’s single to make it 2-1. Briana Yanez tripled home Creswell and Hardwick’s inside-the-park home run extended the Columbia lead to 5-1.
Grayci Chaney scored in the fourth inning on a passed ball, and Columbia put the game away in the fifth frame.
Hardwick batted 2-for-3 with three RBIs and scored twice, and Moraw was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two driven in. Yanez was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, and Creswell was 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored, Kate Kondra also scored and drove in a run.
Moraw earned the win in five innings of work, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out eight.
Columbia will travel today to Texas City.
BOYS SOCCER
Pioneers, ’Necks tie
Iowa Colony stormed back from a 2-0 deficit in the second half of Saturday’s District 21-4A contest with Columbia to force a tie in the final 15 minutes, staying within distance of the playoff race.
The tie keeps Iowa Colony fifth in the standings with five games remaining in the district.
Kevin Garcia and Andres Mata both scored and recorded an assist for Columbia, which had 18 shots on goal in Saturday’s game. Roughneck goalkeeper Brage Seigerud had four saves.
Scoring for the Pioneers were Franklin Cruz and Isaias Rodriguez.
The Roughnecks (4-2-1, 9-6-1) will travel Saturday to Sweeny, and the Pioneers (1-3-1, 1-5-1) will travel to Needville.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lady ’Necks stay unbeaten in district
Columbia continued to do its thing Saturday, defeating Iowa Colony 3-0 in District 21-A action at Griggs Field.
Maddie Haas, Addee Herrera and Kenzie Whipple each had a goal, and Savannah Goolsby and Melina Fox each had an assist.
Goalkeeper Schylar Lavender kept the shutout intact by stopping a penalty kick.
The Lady ’Necks will look to keep their perfect district season going Saturday when they travel to Sweeny.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.