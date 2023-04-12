BASEBALL
Caleb Solis hit a go-ahead two-run home run, and the Brazoswood Bucs came away with a 6-4 District 24-6A victory Saturday over Dickinson at Wilson Field.
With the game tied at 4, Solis gave the Bucs the lead for good with his two-run shot in the sixth inning.
Jeremiah Hernandez earned the save for the Bucs (3-5, 8-15-1) in the seventh.
The Brazoswood junior varsity team defeated Dickinson, 7-1, on Thursday.
Jacob Bluejacket and Derek DeLeon each drove in two runs for the Bucs, and Adrean Sanchez recorded an RBI.
Skyler Gordon got the win. He pitched five innings, allowed one unearned run on three hits and struck out seven.
Wildcats fall short in rubber match: Kade Dobbs allowed four hits and struck out six, but his six-inning effort wasn’t enough in a 1-0 loss Thursday to La Porte in District 18-5A action.
The Wildcats were limited to four hits off La Porte starter Kylin Manning. Reagan James batted 2-for-3, and Isaiah Brooks and Emilio Canchola each recorded one hit.
The Bulldogs scored the lone run in the second inning.
Pioneers’ comeback falls short: Iowa Colony’s late rally from four runs down fell short in a 5-4 District 26-4A loss Thursday to Bay City.
The Blackcats grabbed an early 4-0 lead and led 5-1 through four innings when Iowa Colony scored three runs in the fifth.
The Blackcats led 1-0 in the first inning on an RBI groundout by Elijah Suarez to score Anthony Terrazas and extended the lead to 2-0 when Ayden Smith stole home plate.
Bay City added two runs in the third inning.
Blake MacLennan led the inning with a single and advanced to second base on Elijah Suarez’s ground out. David Perez’s RBI single scored MacLennan, and Austin Beasley’s groundout plated Perez for a 4-0 lead.
Iowa Colony got on the board in the top of the fourth when Adrian Porter Jr. reached base safely on an error, scoring Jonny Trevino to cut Bay City’s lead to 3-1. The Blackcats responded in the bottom half when Keaton Nunez’s bunt brought Smith home to make it a 5-1 game.
The Pioneers began their comeback attempt in the top of the fifth inning by loading the bases with one out. Trevino’s single scored Aden Saucedo, and Landon Brown scored on an error to cut the deficit to 5-3. Xavier Ledet scored on another Bay City error for a 5-4 game, but Blackcat reliever Trevor Frazier got Iowa Colony’s Dyson Nevels to end the inning.
The Pioneers mounted another threat in the sixth inning after retiring the Blackcats in order in the bottom of the fifth.
Frazier walked a batter and allowed a single with one out. Nunez came in to pitch and walked a batter to load the bases with one out, but he got out of the inning with a pop-out and a fielder’s choice. Nunez retired the Pioneers in order in the top of the seventh inning to secure the win.
Matt Christopoulos turned in a solid performance on the mound with a six-inning outing. He allowed five runs, four earned, on four hits. Saucedo batted 3-for-3, scored once and drew a walk to lead the Pioneers (1-6, 6-14).
Columbia JV team loses to Needville: The Columbia junior varsity White team lost 17-1 Monday to Needville.
Bryson South led Columbia on the mound. He went three innings, allowed six runs on three hits and struck out one. Lucus Servin and Jacob Langen pitched in relief.
Langen and Shane Davis each managed one hit to lead Columbia JV White.
SOFTBALL
Sweeny outlasts rival Columbia
The Sweeny Lady Dogs led 3-0 but had to hold off a fiery Columbia comeback to beat their rivals 3-2 Thursday in a District 26-4A softball game.
With Berlynn MacLaren in the circle for Sweeny, Columbia started its rally with a one-out hit by Kate Kondra. Briana Yanez flew out to short for the second out, but Brittyn Hardwick kept the game going with an RBI double to score Kondra, cutting Sweeny’s lead to 3-1. Hardwick eventually scored on the same play to make it a 3-2 game.
However, the Lady Dogs held on for the win when Kimber Moraw grounded out to second base to end the game.
Sweeny raced out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Caydance Lobdell doubled to right field off Moraw to bring in Larissa Reynolds and Trinity Moses. Sweeny extended the lead to 3-0 when Karli Glaze singled home McLaren in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Moraw settled in after that.
She induced a double play in the second inning and eventually retired the side in order. She also had a 1-2-3 inning in the third. After opening the fourth inning with back-to-back walks, Moraw retired the next three batters to escape the frame unscathed. She also wriggled her way out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth.
Moraw pitched six innings and allowed three runs, one earned, on seven hits. She struck out five and walked four. McLaren pitched a complete game for the Lady Dogs (9-0, 20-9). She surrendered two runs on six hits, struck out four and walked two.
Glaze and McLaren each had two hits, and Lobdell drove in a pair of runs. Hardwick batted 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI for the Lady ’Necks (6-2, 14-8).
McDougal’s clutch hit leads Lady Bucs: Brazoswood’s Taryn McDougal stopped up in the Lady Bucs’ win over Clear Springs on Thursday with a two-run double in B’wood’s 2-0 District 24-6A victory.
Siannah Nava got on base with a one-out single, and CiCi Jefferson reached on an error. McDougal took the 11th pitch of the at-bat and laced it to left field to score Jefferson and Nava for a 2-0 lead.
Starting pitcher Peyton Tanner did the rest by retiring five of the game’s final six batters.
Tanner recorded a complete-game two-hitter. She struck out 12 and did not walk a batter.
Iowa Colony falls to Bay City: Iowa Colony managed just two hits in its 6-2 loss to Bay City on Thursday at Bay City High School.
Bay City scored first, racing out to a 4-0 lead through three innings.
The Lady Pioneers got on the board with a two-run frame in the fifth, but the Ladycats answered in the home half with two runs for the final score.
Peyton Kindrick led the Lady Pioneers (1-8, 2-11) by batting 2-for-2.
Iowa Colony’s Kendhal Malek took the loss. She allowed six runs on eight hits and walked six over six innings.
