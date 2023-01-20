BOYS BASKETBALL
The Brazoswood Bucs snapped a 33-game district losing skid Tuesday by beating District 24-6A foe Clear Creek, 58-52. It marks the program’s first district victory since Jan. 31, 2020, when the Bucs beat Alief Taylor, 57-54.
Aiding the Bucs in Tuesday’s win was a 35-19 scoring advantage in the second and third quarters, including a 13-3 third-quarter spread.
Leading Brazoswood (1-4, 8-19) was Colton Naquin’s 19 points, five boards, three assists and two steals. Jose Trevino and Caleb Jefferson each added nine points. Jefferson also grabbed seven rebounds and dished three assists. Papa Bousso contributed six points, and Miguel Nava scored five.
The Bucs will host Clear Brook today.
No. 12 Iowa Colony beats ’Necks: The No. 12-ranked Iowa Colony Pioneers rebounded from last week’s loss to Stafford with a 65-47 victory Tuesday over Columbia in District 26-4A play.
Kaison Lewis led Columbia in scoring with 14 points. Tate Thrasher played a great game, hitting two big 3-pointers right before halftime to keep the Roughnecks alive, and the senior forward finished with 10 points. Hamza Johnson also had 10 points, and Trevon Lewis ran the Columbia offense, sharing the ball, making plays and adding several assists while fighting the tough Pioneer man-to-man pressure all night.
The ’Necks (3-3, 8-17) will host Sweeny on Tuesday, and the Pioneers will play at Sweeny today.
Warriors improve to 2-0 in district: Four players scored in double figures, led by Atavion Sullivan’s 27 points, in Angleton Christian’s 81-21 victory over Humble Christian on Tuesday in Texas Christian Athletic League play.
Sullivan shot an efficient 13-of-17 (76 percent) from the floor. The senior also finished with eight rebounds and five steals to help the Warriors (2-0, 19-8) extend their win streak to four games.
Carter Smith followed with 14 points, six rebounds and two assists; Jacob Soria scored 13 points and had five assists; and Kaden Solis finished with 12 points, five boards, three assists and three steals.
The Warriors will host Central Christian Academy today and No. 2-ranked Annapolis Christian on Saturday.
Angleton drops to 1-4 in district: The Angleton Wildcats shot 35 percent from the floor and did not connect from downtown, leading to a 69-59 defeat Tuesday to La Porte in District 18-5A action.
The Wildcats (1-4, 17-11), who have lost four straight and the last three district games, finished 21-of-60 from the floor and went 0-of-11 from 3-point range. The Bulldogs shot 23-of-51 (45 percent) from the floor and 7-of-18 (39 percent) from downtown.
Three players scored double figures for the Wildcats, led by Braydon Campbell’s 17 points and Majestic Ford’s 16. Myalek Woods contributed 10, and Langston Myrick added six.
Myrick and Ford each grabbed six rebounds, followed by Carson Smith and Woods with five rebounds each.
The Wildcats will look to get back on track today at Galveston Ball.
Sweeny falls to state-ranked Stafford: The Sweeny Bulldogs lost Tuesday to No. 10-ranked Stafford, 87-37, in District 26-4A action.
Cayden Jones led the Bulldogs with 14 points, followed by Clinton Varner with seven points and four boards. Tristan Lewis added five points.
The Bulldogs (0-5, 4-17) will host another state-ranked foe today against Iowa Colony.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lady Pioneers force four-way tie for 2nd
Iowa Colony defeated Columbia, 60-48, Tuesday, forcing a four-way tie for second place in the District 26-4A standings as the second half of district play kicked off.
The Lady Pioneers broke away in the second half after trailing 25-24 at intermission to complete the season sweep of the West Brazos team. In two games against the Lady ’Necks, the Lady Pioneers have outscored them 60-38 in the second half.
Payton Watson had another 20-point game with 22 points and nine rebounds to lead the Lady Pioneers. It’s the second time in three games Watson has scored at least 20 points.
Aaliyah Rogers had a double-double with 14 points and 14 boards. Janyha Johnson added 15 points, six boards, three assists and five steals.
Haley Broussard led the way for the Lady ’Necks with 14 points and a rebound shy of a double-double with nine boards. Brynlee Livingston added 11 points, five rebounds and three steals, and Londyn Brown had seven points, four rebounds and three blocks. Alexia Lewis added six points.
The Columbia junior varsity team won 46-25, thanks to a 21-point third quarter. Abbie Farley led the Lady ’Necks with 13 points, followed by Allesi Garza with nine points and eight by Akirah Lee.
Columbia travels Tuesday to Sweeny and the Iowa Colony will host the Lady Digs today.
Blank records 1,000th career rebound: The Brazoswood Lady Bucs fell to District 24-6A foe Clear Creek, 62-24, Tuesday at the Performance Gym.
In the loss, however, senior Reagan Blank grabbed her 1,000th career rebound. She finished the game with eight points. Peytyn Harley led the team with 12 points.
The Brazoswood freshman team lost 45-6, and the junior varsity squad lost 43-28.
Brazoswood (0-7, 5-17) will travel today to Clear Brook.
Sweeny skates past Stafford: The Lady Dogs used a 39-18 advantage in the second and third quarters to beat Stafford 59-47 Tuesday in District 26-4A action.
Alecia King led the Lady Dogs with 24 points on 11-of-17 shooting, five rebounds, two assists and three steals. Shaylee Robinson added 12 points and 19 rebounds for a double-double, and Shania Woodard finished with 10 points, eight boards and four assists.
Hailey Eulenfeld finished with 10 rebounds.
Sweeny will travel today to Iowa Colony.
GIRLS SOCCER
Brazoswood blanks Alief Hastings
The Brazoswood Lady Bucs recorded a 6-0 non-district win Tuesday over Alief Hastings.
Scoring for the Lady Bucs were Alicia Chi with three goals and one goal each from Maya Funk, Makenna Perez and Olivia Arauz.
Brazoswood will host Pearland Dawson today.
