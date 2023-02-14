BOYS SOCCER
Senior Kade Bengtson’s two goals led the Brazoswood Bucs to their first District 24-6A win Thursday in a 2-0 victory over Clear Falls.
Bengtson’s first goal came on the rebound from Clear Falls goalkeeper after blocking Sam Garcia’s penalty kick. Bengtson struck again in the second half with a PK after being fouled in the penalty box trying to head the ball off a free kick.
Caleb Warren recorded a clean sheet.
Freshman Brady Faulkner and Garcia provided a spark for the Bucs, and play by Jeremiah Ramirez, Tomas Arauz and Anthony Trevino helped Warren with the shutout.
Angleton blanks La Porte: A pair of second-half goals and a save by Angleton goalkeeper Devin Solis led the Wildcats to a 2-0 victory over La Porte on Friday in District 18-5A play.
The win put the Wildcats (4-1-1, 9-2-5) in first place in the district standings.
The first half remained scoreless thanks to Solis’ save after a Bulldog attacker stole the ball just outside the Wildcats’ penalty box. It was Solis’ second shutout in district play.
Angleton continued pressing in the second half, and Jack Greenwald connected at the 24:18 mark on a pass by Josh Diaz. Greenwald beat the keeper when he hit the far back corner of the net.
The second goal came at the 18:27 mark on a free kick by Arnold Carrasco to his younger brother Alejandro Carrasco. Arnold’s kick 40 yards out from the right side of the field to the near post found Alejandro for a header.
The Wildcats junior varsity team won 6-0 on two goals from Gael Lopez and a goal each from Bryant Palacios, Mauricio Alfaro, Juan Galicia and Julian Gonzalez.
Sweeny ties Brazosport: The Sweeny Bulldogs kept themselves in the District 21-4A playoff race after tying Brazosport on Monday, 2-2, at Bulldog Stadium.
Liam York and Jax McCarey each had a goal for the Bulldogs (1-3-2, 1-8-2).
The Bulldogs recorded their first win of the season Saturday in a 3-0 victory over La Marque.
Eli Kacal, Jaden Wick and Noah Erbring scored for Sweeny and McCarey and Grayson Ward each had an assist.
The Bulldogs will host Stafford at 10 a.m. Saturday and Brazosport will travel to Needville.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wildcats edge La Porte
The Angleton Wildcats held on to a 55-53 District 18-5A victory Friday against La Porte.
Myalek Woods led the Wildcats (3-8, 19-15) with 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals. Braydon Campbell followed with 11 points and two steals. Langston Myrick finished with seven points and seven boards, and Kaleb Jammer had six points.
Brazoswood loses to Creek: The Brazoswood Bucs fell to Clear Creek, 60-50, in a District 24-6A contest Saturday at Brazoswood High School.
Colton Naquin led the team with 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Derek DeLeon finished with 12 points and three steals, and Jose Trevino added five points.
Varner leads Sweeny in district loss: Stafford officially wrapped up District 26-4A with a 71-29 win Saturday over Sweeny to clinch the district title outright with one game remaining.
Varner led the Bulldogs (1-10, 6-21) with nine points and five rebounds. Sloan Novak added six points and five boards.
BOYS GOLF
’Necks compete in Panther Invitational
The Columbia Roughnecks golf team placed fourth Monday at the Panther Invitational at Austin Bayou Golf Course.
Grant Thrasher, Major Marshall, Cody Baxter, Hunter Sanderson and Noah McDaniel were golfing for the Roughnecks.
Thrasher led the way for the boys, shooting a personal best 89, good for seventh place. Marshall also had a personal best of 90, settling for eighth place. Also golfing for Columbia were Tony Clayton and Brady McCann.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lady ’Necks improve to 6-0 in district
Amber Cardwell scored twice and Savannah Goolsby recorded two assists in Columbia’s 6-1 District 21-4A victory Monday over Stafford.
The win improves the Lady ’Necks’ record to 6-0 in district play and 14-2 overall.
Evie Jenkins had a goal and an assist, and Lynzi Thompson, Addee Herrera and Hayley Broussard each recorded a goal.
Kenzie Whipple had an assist, and Maddie Haas collected five saves.
The Lady ’Necks will start the second round of district play at noon Saturday against Iowa Colony at Griggs Field.
Lady Dogs rout La Marque: Chesnee Mathis’ hat trick led Sweeny to a 7-0 win Saturday over La Marque in District 21-4A play.
Caydance Lobdell had two goals and an assist, and Alecia King and Madison Warner each scored once. Esme Hernandez, Cadie Phillips and Sydney Samford each had an assist.
Sweeny will host Stafford at noon Saturday.
