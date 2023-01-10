BOYS SOCCER
The Columbia Roughnecks boys soccer team opened the season by winning one of its three games last weekend in the Stafford Tournament.
The ’Necks opened the tournament Thursday with a win in penalty kicks over Bay City after the teams played to a 2-2 tie in regulation. During the PK session, the Roughnecks converted on three of four shots compared to one for Bay City.
Scoring for the Roughnecks in regulation were Andres Mata and Kevin Garcia. Yahir Garcia and Joelewis Guerrero assisted them. Goalkeeper Brage Seigerud had 10 saves.
Columbia lost, 3-2, to Stafford on Friday.
Kevin Garcia and Joelewis Guerrero scored for the ’Necks, and Alexis Villasana recorded an assist. Seigerud and Logan Bailey each had a save.
The Roughnecks (1-2-0) concluded the tournament with a 5-0 loss to Needville to finish fourth. Seigerud tallied four saves.
The Roughnecks will play East Chambers at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Huffman Hargrave Tournament.
The Roughnecks junior varsity won their opening game, 2-1, against Brazosport on Thursday.
Devin Longbotham scored both goals, and brothers Braden and Bradley Gilliam anchored the ’Necks’ defense. Griffin Dodds, Noah Wallace and Will Pappas also had great games.
Wildcats go 1-1-1 in tourney: The Angleton Wildcats went three rounds deep into the Pearland/Pasadena Cup Tournament last week.
The Wildcats came from behind in the tournament opener to finish with a 2-2 draw against Northside.
The first half was filled with opportunities for the Wildcats, with four shots on goal but no score. At the other end, Devin Solis held Northside scoreless with the help of stout defense from Miguel Rosales, Estevan Leal, Andonie Bobadilla and Alex Coronado.
The second half was a different story. Northside struck first with a goal three minutes in, but the Wildcats responded 10 minutes later when Arnold Carrasco connected on a penalty kick to tie the game at 1.
With five minutes remaining, Northside scored to take a 2-1 lead, but with a little over a minute left in the match, Alejandro Carrasco put the ball in from 30 yards out on a free kick to tie the game.
Angleton fell 2-1 to Sam Rayburn. The Wildcats scored two minutes into the first half with a shot from Joshua Diaz in the penalty area off a deflection. Sam Rayburn tied the game with eight minutes left in the first half and took the lead for good in the second half.
The Wildcats closed the tournament with a 3-1 victory against co-host Pearland. The Wildcats were eliminated from advancing to the finals round, while Pearland was guaranteed to advance to the finals regardless of a win or loss.
David Estrada wasted no time, scoring three minutes into the game.
The Wildcats took a 2-0 lead in the second half when sophomore Joshua Diaz crossed the ball to freshman Bryant Palacios with 11 minutes left in regulation.
Estrada stole the ball from a center-back defender, was one-on-one with the Oilers’ goalkeeper, and drilled the ball into the net 25 yards out for a 3-0 lead.
Pearland scored with three minutes left.
Solis finished with five saves, and solid play by the midfield led by Arnold Carrasco, Jose Avalos and Andonie Bobadilla helped the Wildcats win.
The Wildcats will host Randle at 7 p.m. today.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Angleton falls late to Santa Fe
Santa Fe overcame a five-point deficit in Friday’s District 18-5A contest to hand Angleton a 65-63 loss Friday at Santa Fe High School.
The Wildcats led 61-56 following a bucket by Majestic Ford, but the Indians outscored the Wildcats 9-2 the rest of the way.
Santa Fe tied the game at 61, and a bucket by Ka’Dryine Monroe gave Angleton its final lead before the Indians closed out the contest 4-0.
Ford led the Wildcats with 15 points, three rebounds and three assists. Braydon Campbell followed with 11 points and three assists, Myalek Woods tallied nine points, five boards, six assists and four steals, and Adrian Ewells contributed eight points, two rebounds and two assists.
Angleton (1-1, 17-8) will host district-leading Texas City today.
The Wildcats junior varsity beat Santa Fe, 50-40, Friday to improve to 2-0 in district play and 10-4 overall.
Traevin Williams led the way with 15 points, Coby Norman added eight, and Diego Martinez and Dylan Cardenas each chipped in 7.
Brazoswood drops district games: The Brazoswood Bucs lost Friday’s District 24-6A contest to Clear Falls, 83-47, at the Performance Gym inside Brazoswood High School.
Colton Naquin led the Bucs with 16 points and four rebounds, and Cameron Rodriguez followed with 11 points, five boards and three assists. Jose Trevino added six points.
The Bucs dropped last Tuesday’s district game to Dickinson, 103-48.
Naquin led with 15 points and six boards, and Trevino contributed 13 points. Derek DeLeon and Miguel Nava each added seven points.
The Bucs (0-3, 7-18) will play Friday at Clear Lake.
Danbury wins first district game: The Danbury Panthers snapped an eight-game losing skid Friday with a 61-45 District 24-3A victory over Hempstead for the team’s first district victory of the season.
Rayden Roberts finished with a double-double performance of 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Hunter Vavrecka added 16 points and four boards. Gio Torres returned from injury to score eight points and grab eight rebounds. Camrin Lynch contributed seven points, and Kamrin McKinney nearly had a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Panthers (1-2, 4-18) will host Hitchcock today.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Iowa Colony improves to 3-2 in district
Freshman Payton Watson scored 27 points to lead Iowa Colony to a 48-37 District 26-4A win last Friday against Brazosport at Iowa Colony High School.
Watson finished 12-of-27 from the floor and 7-of-14 from beyond the arc. Watson also grabbed eight rebounds and seven steals.
Aaliyah Rogers contributed seven points, five rebounds and three assists, and Bailey Jackson added five points and eight rebounds.
Deja El-Amin led Brazosport with 11 points, and Diamond Lewis added eight points and 13 boards. Torrijah Goins contributed nine points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Iowa Colony (3-2, 7-14) will travel today to Stafford, and Brazosport (1-3, 2-18) will host Columbia.
Clear Falls beats Brazoswood: The Brazoswood Lady Bucs lost to Clear Falls, 50-36, in District 24-6A action Friday.
Kyrianna Lewis led the Lady Bucs with 14 points, followed by 10 from Paulina Solis-Rios. Aaliyah Rollerson contributed five points.
The Brazoswood junior varsity team lost 30-23, and the freshman team fell 39-36.
Brazoswood (0-4, 5-15) will host Clear Lake on Friday.
Columbia bounces back: The Columbia Lady ’Necks bounced back from their loss to Bay City with a 65-15 District 26-4A victory Friday against La Marque.
The Lady ’Necks had contributions from both sides of the ball by the entire team. Brynlee Livingston led the team with 17 points, eight assists and three steals. Londyn Brown followed with an additional 13 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double.
Natalie Sharpe added seven points and four steals, while Hailey Broussard contributed seven points and seven boards. The bench helped in scoring with eight points from Taliyah Bell and six points and six boards from Kaleese Swanks.
Columbia (2-2, 11-10) travels today to Brazosport.
Sweeny falls to state-ranked Bay City: Sweeny shot under 30 percent from the floor in Friday’s 60-39 District 26-4A loss to Bay City.
The Lady Dogs shot 26.9 percent from the floor, including 9.1 percent from beyond the arc.
Ma’rya Quarles led the Lady Dogs with 12 points on 5-of-17 shooting and three steals. Shaylee Robinson added seven points and four boards, and Shania Woodard finished with six points and six assists.
Sweeny (1-3, 6-17) will look to rebound today with an away game at La Marque.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.