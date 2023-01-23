GIRLS POWERLIFTING
The Columbia Lady ’Necks won their first invitational of the season Saturday by scoring 63 points in the Van Vleck Invitational.
The team had five first-place finishes, five second-place and two third-place lifters. There was also one fourth- and one fifth-place finisher.
Riley Huckaby, Jaidyn Swanner, Karmen Hanzik, Katelynn Dirzanowski and Katelyn Keen each won their respective weight classes. Madison Smith, Evelyn Wallace, Beau Johnson, Taryn Fojtik and Haley Jones each placed second. Braylee Schill and Aniyah Gordon both medaled.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Danbury snaps skid
The Danbury Panthers moved up in the District 24-3A standings Friday after beating Harmony School of Discovery, 63-54, at Danbury High School.
The win also snapped a four-game skid and bumped the Panthers (2-5, 5-21) to the No. 6 spot in the standings.
Hunter Vavrecka recorded a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds, followed by Rayden Roberts with 13 points and six boards. Mason Ahart also scored 13 points.
Gio Torres, Mason Mitchell and Austin Whitaker each added six points. Torres finished with six rebounds.
The Panthers will travel to Van Vleck today to begin the second half of the district season.
Wildcats drop fifth straight: The Angleton Wildcats dropped their fifth straight game Friday, losing 71-54 to Galveston Ball in District 18-5A play.
The Wildcats (1-5, 17-12) were outscored 37-22 in the first half and trailed by as much as 51-26 in the third quarter.
Braydon Campbell led the Wildcats with 16 points and three steals, and Majestic Ford added 10 points, five rebounds and two assists. Langston Myrick and Michael Martinez each contributed seven points.
The Wildcats junior varsity team beat Galveston Ball, 56-42.
Traevin Williams led the Wildcats (5-1, 13-5) with 21 points, followed by 14 from Dylan Cardenas and Coby Norman with nine.
Angleton opens the second half of district play today at Friendswood.
Caston leads Pioneers past Bulldogs: Haydon Caston nearly had a double-double, and the Iowa Colony Pioneers stayed on district-leading Stafford’s heels with a 63-46 District 26-4A victory Friday over Sweeny.
Caston scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the No. 12-ranked Pioneers (5-1, 22-3), who finished the first half of district play in second behind the No. 10-ranked Spartans.
Robert Greene scored 14 points and recorded four steals, and Leon Gravesande contributed 12 points and seven boards. Jacody Miles finished with seven points and four steals.
The Pioneers begin the second half of district play today against Bay City at Iowa Colony High School.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lady Pioneers break 2nd-place tie
Iowa Colony entered Friday’s District 26-4A game with Sweeny in a four-way tie for second place. By the night’s end, the Lady Pioneers were in sole possession of the No. 2 spot.
The Lady Pioneers got revenge from their first district game against the Lady Dogs with a 54-46 victory Friday night.
Janyha Johnson led the Lady Pioneers with 17 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals, and Zia Willett and Bailey Jackson each added 11 points. Aaliyah Rogers added 10 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, and Payton Watson had five points, nine boards and five steals.
Alecia King led Sweeny with 17 points and 10 boards for a double-double night. She had four assists. Shaylee Robinson added 10 points and 10 boards, and Hailey Eulenfeld finished with eight points and eight rebounds.
The Lady Pioneers (5-3, 9-15) will play today at Bay City, and Sweeny (4-4, 9-18) will host Columbia.
Brazosport beats La Marque: Brazosport snapped a nine-game skid Friday with a 47-30 District 26-4A victory against La Marque.
Amaya Waddy led the Lady Exporters with 16 points, followed by Torrijah Goins with 10 points. Goins also had seven rebounds, and Waddy recorded three steals. Deja El-Amin scored nine points and 10 rebounds.
The Lady Exporters (2-6, 3-21) will travel Friday to Stafford.
Brazoswood falls to Brook: The Brazoswood Lady Bucs lost Friday’s District 24-6A game to Clear Brook, 86-19.
Aaliyah Rollerson led the Lady Bucs (0-7, 5-18) with five points, and McKenzi Calhoun scored three points.
The Lady Bucs junior varsity team lost 50-25, and the freshman lost 70-12.
Brazoswood hosts Clear Springs on Wednesday.
Lady ’Bouts take 3 of 4 against Freeport: The West Brazos Junior High basketball team won three of four games Thursday against Freeport.
The seventh-grade A team beat the Lady Redskins, 44-4.
Every Lady ’Bout contributed on the scoreboard. Iimilah Stroman led West Brazos with 14 points, followed by Ryan Wylie and Morgan Broussard, each with eight points. The Lady ’Bouts were also solid on defense, securing 25 boards and producing 14 steals.
The Lady ’Bouts seventh-grade B team beat Freeport, 30-9, behind a solid defense.
Lacie Welch grabbed six defensive boards and had two steals. She scored two points. Skyla Vice led the Lady ’Bouts with 10 points. Elyssa Wachtel had a solid night with six points and four rebounds. Lacey Williams and Sarah Jo Roundtree each added four points and had multiple steals and rebounds.
Kenzley Huckaby and Avery Liserio each contributed two points. Chloe Hardage and Bailey Bower helped with two rebounds each, and Hardage had two steals.
Freeport’s lone win Thursday came in the eighth-grade A game with a 48-37 victory.
West Brazos struggled with foul trouble in the loss. Esiree Flores scored a team-high 15 points, and Jessalyn Flores followed with 14 points.
Ryhana Woodard, Addie Martinez and Emma Geery stood out on defense for the Lady ’Bouts. Kellie Keen added 17 rebounds and three blocks. Makenley Cardwell contributed six points, and Ah’Bree Tolbert and Emma Wallace each had four points.
The Lady ’Bouts eighth-grade B team won, 24-1.
Thalia Alvarado and Hope Bennefield protected and cleaned up the defensive glass. Presley Nay drove to the basket, leading the Lady Bouts eight points, followed by four from Ellie Jones.
West Brazos will play Needville this week.
BOYS SOCCER
Columbia goes 2-1 in tournament
The Columbia Roughnecks went 2-1 in their home tournament last weekend.
The ’Necks beat Palacios, 5-0, and Bellville, 2-0. The team’s lone loss in the tournament came against Calhoun, 5-3, in the opener.
Kevin Garcia accounted for four goals and three assists in the three-day tournament, and Joelewis Guerrero tallied three goals. Cade Thoe added two goals, and Sebastian Olguin and Yahir Garcia each had assists. Brage Seigerud recorded clean sheets in the goal.
Angleton, Alvin tie: The Angleton Wildcats finished in a 0-0 draw to Alvin in a non-district game Friday.
Angleton recorded seven shots in the first half, including four shots on goal, and Alvin had four shots, two on goal. Angleton controlled the second half with six shots on goal, and Alfredo Avalos, Jose Jaimes and Alejandro Carrasco played lockdown defense. Alvin mustered just two shots in the final 40 minutes.
Sophomore goalkeeper Martin Santivanez recorded the shutout for the Wildcats.
The Angleton junior varsity team lost 4-2.
Angleton will open District 18-5A play Friday at Friendswood.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lady Bucs win I-10 Shootout
The Brazoswood Lady Bucs won the I-10 Shootout on Jan. 14 at Katy Paetow.
The Lady Bucs opened the tournament Jan. 12 with a 2-0 win over Fort Bend Austin. Mallory Varga and Rowan Davenport scored for the Lady Bucs.
Brazoswood advanced to the bracket championship after a 4-0 win over Waller courtesy of goals from Olivia Mitchell, Makenna Perez and two from Davenport.
The Lady Bucs won the championship game, 1-0, against Cy Creek on a last-second goal by Ginne Saacedra. Brazoswood’s Layla Mireles was named the player of the tournament.
