The Brazosport Christian Eagles rebounded from their first TAPPS District 8-1A loss with a 46-28 victory Tuesday over Beren Academy.
Elijah Burris scored a team-high 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists and five steals. Logan Speed contributed 12 points. Ethan Nelson added seven points and six boards, and Luke Coburn finished with six points and four rebounds for the Eagles (7-1, 12-4).
Bucs lose to Clear Springs: Derek DeLeon led Brazoswood in scoring, but the Bucs fell in their District 24-6A game Wednesday with Clear Springs, 83-39, at Clear Springs High School.
DeLeon had 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting, including 2-of-8 from the 3-point line. He also had four rebounds and two assists.
Miguel Nava added nine points and three steals, and Colton Naquin finished with eight points and two steals.
The Bucs (1-6, 8-21) will host Dickinson on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brazoswood suffers district loss
The Brazoswood Lady Bucs dropped a District 24-6A game Wednesday, 62-21, to Clear Springs at Brazoswood High School.
Peytyn Harley led the Lady Bucs with seven points, followed by three points each from Jayla Blackmon, Aaliyah Rollerson and McKenzi Calhoun.
The Lady Buc junior varsity team lost 47-30, and the freshman squad was defeated 69-8.
Brazoswood (0-9, 5-19) will travel Saturday to Dickinson.
Sweeny edges Lady ’Necks JV: The Columbia Lady ’Necks junior varsity team lost to Sweeny, 34-26, Wednesday night.
Columbia trailed 14-8 at halftime but had a big third quarter to lead 20-19 entering the final stanza. The Lady ’Necks, however, could not get their shots to fall in the fourth to complete the comeback.
Abbie Farley finished with eight points, followed by four points each from Maddie Haas, Akira Lee, Kaeley Dedeaux and Katelyn Keen.
