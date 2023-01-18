The West Brazos seventh-grade A team were champions of their tournament Saturday. Members of the team are, top row, left, Ashlynn Slough, Morgan Broussard, Ryan Wylie, Iimilah Stroman, Nevaeh Venton, coach Latricia Griffin. Bottom row, left, Avery White, Makenna Wasek, Kennedy Thrasher, Leigha Longbotham.
The West Brazos seventh-grade B team won the West Brazos Tournament on Saturday. Members of the team include, top row, left coach Lindsey May, Lacie Welch, Sarah Jo Roundtree, Hayley Lowery, Elyssa Wachtel, Coach Martinez, middle, left, Lacie Williams, Avery Liserio, and bottom row, left, Chloe Hardage, Skyla Vice, Kenzley Huckaby, Katie Goe.
The West Brazos Junior High basketball teams played well over the weekend at their home tournament.
The seventh-grade A team won the tournament courtesy of a 43-5 win against Sweeny and a 61-15 victory over Wharton.
Every Lady ’Bout contributed, and the defense was unstoppable. The top scorers for the tournament were Iimilah Stroman with 30 points and 29 points from Avery White. The top rebounder was Nevaeh Venton with seven boards, and Stroman and Morgan Broussard each had nine steals.
In their lone game Saturday, the Lady ’Bouts seventh-grade B team conquered Sweeny, 40-3.
Skyla Vice led the Lady ’Bouts with 14 points and collected most of the steals.
Elyssa Wachtel wasn’t far behind with 10 points. Avery Liserio and Lacey Williams each added four points and contributed on defense. Lacie Welch, Kenzley Huckaby Haley Lowery and Chloe Hardage each had two points.
The West Brazos eighth-grade A team finished second in the tournament with a 26-8 win over Sweeny and falling to Stafford 31-19.
Desiree Flores led the Lady ’Bouts with 19 points, followed by Emma Wallace with eight points and some key rebounds. Emma Geery, Kellie Keen and Jessalyn Flores each added four points.
The eighth-grade B team also placed second with a 23-11 win over Sweeny and a 21-19 defeat to Stafford in overtime.
Kyndall Sobotik led the way with eight points, and Brette Hyatt and Presley Nay both stepped up defensively.
Nay was West Brazos’ top scorer in the loss to Stafford with six points.
West Brazos will host Freeport on Thursday
BOYS BASKETBALL
Angleton falls to Manvel
The Angleton Wildcats ended Friday’s District 18-5A game against Manvel on a 9-0 run but still fell short in a 78-67 loss to Manvel.
The loss is the third straight for the Wildcats (1-3, 17-10).
Braydon Campbell led the Wildcats with 22 points, followed by 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals from Myalek Woods. Majestic Ford contributed 12 points, seven rebounds and a pair of steals.
Brazoswood drops to 0-4 in district: The Brazoswood Bucs’ 90-58 loss to Clear Lake dropped them to 0-4 in District 24-6A play.
Colton Naquin and Caleb Jefferson each scored 17 points, followed by eight each from Cameron Rodriguez and Derek DeLeon. Naquin also had a team-high four steals for the Bucs (0-4, 7-19).
